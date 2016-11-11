Player Page

Fabrizio Zanotti

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 5/21/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'6½ / 154

Latest News

Recent News

Fabrizio Zanotti secured his second European Tour title in thrilling fashion, eagling the 72nd and final hole at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia to complete a bogey-free 9-under-par 32-31=63, post 19-under 269 and beat David Lipsky by a shot.
Bernd Wiesberger was a further stroke back in third, with Alexander Levy fourth and three-shot overnight leader Danny Willett having to settle for T5 with Hao Tong Li. The Paraguayan had started Sunday six shots behind Willett and began his move by ticking 3, 5, 6 and 8 on Saujana Golf and Country Club's front nine. After three pars, victory still seemed a long way off but he circled 13 and 15, holed from 12 feet at 17 and drained a 15-footer for eagle-3 at the last to set a target that no-one could match. Zanotti, who arrived in Malaysia on the back of three MCs on the Desert Swing, said: "I think it was probably the best round of my career, so I’m very happy. I think it was at the 15th where I thought I might be able to win, when I made birdie there. It feels really good to be a winner again." The victory will move Zanotti into the world's top 100 for the first time and comes two years and 228 days after his win at the 2014 BMW International Open. Feb 12 - 3:06 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
More Fabrizio Zanotti Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201410 0 0 0461211300
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 