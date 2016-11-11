Fabrizio Zanotti

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Phillips deal close but 'hurdles remain'
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
Braves close to acquiring Brandon Phillips
Report: Pirates still open to trading McCutchen
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 10
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills GM open to starting Cardale Jones at QB
D-Jax would like to re-sign with Washington
'Good chance' Cousins gets more than Luck
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
Eagles expected to shop SLB Mychal Kendricks
'Make or break' 2017 season for Randall Cobb?
Falcons promote Manuel to coordinate defense
Tyrod Taylor not open to contract restructure
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 17
Feb 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 11
Feb 11
Dose: They Are Legend
Feb 11
Mailbag: Midseason Malaise
Feb 10
Stew: The Crawford Renaissance
Feb 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 10
Feb 10
Dose: Jabari Tears ACL Again
Feb 10
FanDuel NBA Plays: Thursday
Feb 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kelly Olynyk scores 19 w/ three triples
Gordon Hayward scores 31 points in loss
James Harden scores 40 points in 29 minutes
Patrick Beverley scores season-high 19 points
Piece of (Cup)Cake: KD scores 34 in 130-114 W
Russell Westbrook scores 47 in loss to GSW
Jaylen Brown (hip) won't return Saturday
Homie Cookin': Dario Saric scores 19 points
James Johnson scores 26 points yet again
Ty Lawson questionable against the Pelicans
Rodney Hood (knee) likely out two more games
LeBron James scores 27 points in win over DEN
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: The King Hits 400
Feb 12
Give Dubnyk Some Love
Feb 11
Dubnyk earns his 30th Victory
Feb 11
Pay Attention to the Schedule
Feb 10
Thornton Ends Unusual Run
Feb 10
NHL Frozen Five: Thursday
Feb 9
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Feb 9
Fantasy Nuggets Week 18
Feb 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Connor McDavid regains points lead in loss
Scott Darling sets new career-high with 13 W
Robin Lehner blocks 43 in win over Leafs
Nicklas Backstrom earns 700th career point
P. Berglund scores hat trick in win over Habs
Henrik Lundqvist gets win 400
Viktor Arvidsson gets first career hat trick
Patrick Eaves is having a very special season
Horvat cracks triple digits in career points
Anderson blanks Isles in triumphant return
Plekanec to become 12th Hab to play 900 games
Stars to retire Jere Lehtinen's number
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Shepherd chasing checkered flag at age 75
New crew members for Kurt Busch
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
E Sadler to make 1st Daytona start since 2012
Miller joins MDM for NKNPSE and ARCA races
BBR Music Group to partner with Tyler Reddick
Hemric secures sponsor for Daytona and beyond
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Myles Garrett: Cowboys comments meant as joke
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Exec: QB crop is good, 5 could go in Rds. 1-2
NY Daily News asks: Should NYJ suck for Sam?
Victim: Mixon called my friend a gay slur
DE Garrett will skip the Draft, watch at home
Bama RB Emmons undergoing 2nd foot surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Tackle in training sidelines Terry
The Foxes face a potential injury crisis
Sadio Mane is back as Reds dominate
Spurs look bad in losing at Anfield
Martial stars as United extend unbeaten run
Watford come up short at Old Trafford
Black Cats downed by Gabbiadini and co.
Allen goal ends Stoke City winless streak
Gareth McAuley nets a point in stoppage time
Milivojevic debuts, but Palace shut out
Sofiane Feghouli the star as Hammers draw
Lukaku runs out of goal-power on Riverside
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Fabrizio Zanotti
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 5/21/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'6½ / 154
Latest News
Recent News
Fabrizio Zanotti secured his second European Tour title in thrilling fashion, eagling the 72nd and final hole at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia to complete a bogey-free 9-under-par 32-31=63, post 19-under 269 and beat David Lipsky by a shot.
Bernd Wiesberger was a further stroke back in third, with Alexander Levy fourth and three-shot overnight leader Danny Willett having to settle for T5 with Hao Tong Li. The Paraguayan had started Sunday six shots behind Willett and began his move by ticking 3, 5, 6 and 8 on Saujana Golf and Country Club's front nine. After three pars, victory still seemed a long way off but he circled 13 and 15, holed from 12 feet at 17 and drained a 15-footer for eagle-3 at the last to set a target that no-one could match. Zanotti, who arrived in Malaysia on the back of three MCs on the Desert Swing, said: "I think it was probably the best round of my career, so I’m very happy. I think it was at the 15th where I thought I might be able to win, when I made birdie there. It feels really good to be a winner again." The victory will move Zanotti into the world's top 100 for the first time and comes two years and 228 days after his win at the 2014 BMW International Open.
Feb 12 - 3:06 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Fabrizio Zanotti clipped an historic hole-in-one during his 4-under-par 32-38=68 second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club; he ended the day on 6-under 138, T2 on the live leaderboard.
The Paraguayan put himself in the record books by registering the tournament's first ever ace when he drained his tee-shot with a seven-iron at the 213-yard 4th. No-one had managed that since the tournament started in 1981 although for many years it was a 12-player event, severely reducing the chances. He had opened the round with back-to-back birdies at the 1st and 2nd for the second day running. He then made bogey at 7 before getting the shot back at the 8th. At that point Zanotti shared the lead with Chris Wood on 6-under when play was suspended due to the threat of lightning. On resumption he notched two more red numbers at 10 and 14 to take sole possession of the lead, but late in the day Alex Noren joined him whereupon the Paraguyan dropped shots at both 17 and 18 to fall back to T2 alongside Louis Oosthuizen.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 07:52:00 AM
Fabrizio Zanotti crafted a 2-under-par 33-37=70 to end the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge resting inside the top ten.
The Paraguayan has enjoyed a run of 14-for-16 since pegging 80-81 at Valderrama in April's Open de Espana, and yet the spell peaked early with T7 in the BMW PGA Championship, since when he has struggled to contend. If he breaks the top ten this week it will be something of a shock because he's failed to so in 17 previous outings in South Africa (he will not, at least, add to his nine missed weekends in this no-cut event). But his opening lap at the Gary Player Country Club gives him hope and he made all the ground early on, notching par breakers at the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 9th. His dropped shots came the the 3rd and 18th. When he signed his card he was T8 on the live leaderboard, just two shots behind the early leaders Felipe Aguilar, Jeunghun Wang and Ross Fisher.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 09:37:00 AM
Fabrizio Zanotti will be seeking to go one better than last year at the British Masters, hosted by The Grove in Hertfordshire.
Expect boom or bust this week from the Paraguayan. In 13 starts in England he has missed the weekend 7 times. But when he does make the weekend he has always finished top 25, twice he has contended before falling back, and on his last two visits he finished T2 in this event 12 months ago at Woburn and then finished T7 in the BMW PGA Championship this May. His form is solid: he's on a run of 12-for-14 and no less than 11 of those finishes are T35 or better; he's yet to top the T7 at Wentworth. An intriguing little extra is that he finished T7 in the 2015 Nordea Masters at PGA Sweden National which, like this week's track, was created by Kyle Phillips.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 03:36:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Feb 12 - 3:06 AM
Zanotti makes ace as he makes Sun City move
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 07:52:00 AM
Zanotti threatening to buck S.African trend
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 09:37:00 AM
Zanotti heads to The Grove with good vibes
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 03:36:00 PM
More Fabrizio Zanotti Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
P. Cantlay
PGA
(755)
2
P. Perez
PGA
(664)
3
T. Woods
PGA
(602)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(586)
5
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(498)
6
J. Overton
PGA
(497)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(471)
8
T. Clark
PGA
(469)
9
R. McIlroy
PGA
(464)
10
C. Knost
PGA
(427)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
1
0
0
0
0
46
12
1
13
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Vaughn Taylor returns to the Monterey Peninsula to defend his 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title. He was a surprise winner.
More GOL Columns
»
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
»
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
GOL Headlines
»
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
»
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
»
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
»
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
»
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
»
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
»
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
»
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
»
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
»
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
»
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
»
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved