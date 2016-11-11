Fabrizio Zanotti Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 5/21/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'6½ / 154

Fabrizio Zanotti secured his second European Tour title in thrilling fashion, eagling the 72nd and final hole at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia to complete a bogey-free 9-under-par 32-31=63, post 19-under 269 and beat David Lipsky by a shot. Bernd Wiesberger was a further stroke back in third, with Alexander Levy fourth and three-shot overnight leader Danny Willett having to settle for T5 with Hao Tong Li. The Paraguayan had started Sunday six shots behind Willett and began his move by ticking 3, 5, 6 and 8 on Saujana Golf and Country Club's front nine. After three pars, victory still seemed a long way off but he circled 13 and 15, holed from 12 feet at 17 and drained a 15-footer for eagle-3 at the last to set a target that no-one could match. Zanotti, who arrived in Malaysia on the back of three MCs on the Desert Swing, said: "I think it was probably the best round of my career, so I’m very happy. I think it was at the 15th where I thought I might be able to win, when I made birdie there. It feels really good to be a winner again." The victory will move Zanotti into the world's top 100 for the first time and comes two years and 228 days after his win at the 2014 BMW International Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Fabrizio Zanotti clipped an historic hole-in-one during his 4-under-par 32-38=68 second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club; he ended the day on 6-under 138, T2 on the live leaderboard. The Paraguayan put himself in the record books by registering the tournament's first ever ace when he drained his tee-shot with a seven-iron at the 213-yard 4th. No-one had managed that since the tournament started in 1981 although for many years it was a 12-player event, severely reducing the chances. He had opened the round with back-to-back birdies at the 1st and 2nd for the second day running. He then made bogey at 7 before getting the shot back at the 8th. At that point Zanotti shared the lead with Chris Wood on 6-under when play was suspended due to the threat of lightning. On resumption he notched two more red numbers at 10 and 14 to take sole possession of the lead, but late in the day Alex Noren joined him whereupon the Paraguyan dropped shots at both 17 and 18 to fall back to T2 alongside Louis Oosthuizen.

Fabrizio Zanotti crafted a 2-under-par 33-37=70 to end the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge resting inside the top ten. The Paraguayan has enjoyed a run of 14-for-16 since pegging 80-81 at Valderrama in April's Open de Espana, and yet the spell peaked early with T7 in the BMW PGA Championship, since when he has struggled to contend. If he breaks the top ten this week it will be something of a shock because he's failed to so in 17 previous outings in South Africa (he will not, at least, add to his nine missed weekends in this no-cut event). But his opening lap at the Gary Player Country Club gives him hope and he made all the ground early on, notching par breakers at the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 9th. His dropped shots came the the 3rd and 18th. When he signed his card he was T8 on the live leaderboard, just two shots behind the early leaders Felipe Aguilar, Jeunghun Wang and Ross Fisher.