Kyle Stanley

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/19/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Playing alternate shot on day one of the Zurich Classic, Kyle Stanley and Ryan Ruffels blitzed TPC Louisiana with a 6-under-par 33-33=66 to claim the early title of clubhouse leaders.
This duo opened their week on the 10th tee and rattled off four straight birdies to start the day. They settled for a 13'5" par saver at the par-3 14th, but added four more circles on the homeward nine. This team arrived with lofty expectations, tee-to-green, but their flat sticks would be the wildcard. They showed up in a big way today, converting six putts from outside eight feet on the day (three apiece). Ball-striking was still the main asset as they gave themselves 13 birdie looks from inside 25 feet today. Playing without any TOUR status, the 19-year-old Ruffels would love to maintain this momentum all week, while Stanley is still searching for his second career TOUR win, failing to reach the winner's circle since the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Perhaps two extra set of eyes will help him on the greens this week. Apr 27 - 2:50 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017130 0 2 0566184697101
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
RBC Heritage590011446731
Shell Houston Open80001650600
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard1700213441210
Valspar Championship270011052810
The Honda Classicn/a000820710
Genesis Open3900017421210
Waste Management Phoenix Open360001746810
Farmers Insurance Open140011350800
Sony Open in Hawaii360011550510
The RSM Classic210001847700
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000427500
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open70002145600
Safeway Open220001847610
 

 