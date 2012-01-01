Kyle Stanley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 11/19/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

Playing alternate shot on day one of the Zurich Classic, Kyle Stanley and Ryan Ruffels blitzed TPC Louisiana with a 6-under-par 33-33=66 to claim the early title of clubhouse leaders. This duo opened their week on the 10th tee and rattled off four straight birdies to start the day. They settled for a 13'5" par saver at the par-3 14th, but added four more circles on the homeward nine. This team arrived with lofty expectations, tee-to-green, but their flat sticks would be the wildcard. They showed up in a big way today, converting six putts from outside eight feet on the day (three apiece). Ball-striking was still the main asset as they gave themselves 13 birdie looks from inside 25 feet today. Playing without any TOUR status, the 19-year-old Ruffels would love to maintain this momentum all week, while Stanley is still searching for his second career TOUR win, failing to reach the winner's circle since the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Perhaps two extra set of eyes will help him on the greens this week.

World No. 195 Kyle Stanley backed up with a 2-under-par 36-34=70 in today's final round of the Shell Houston Open to finish on 10-under 278, down three places into a two-way T8, a distant 10 in arrears to champion Russell Henley, who shot 65. This is the 29-year-old's fifth cash in six appearances, second top 25 (T19/2016) and first top 10. It's his second top 10 of the season in 12 starts (T7, Shriners) but sixth top 25 and climbs 17 places to 37th in the FedExCup standings. After kicking off in 66-71-71, the Clemson product began T5 on 8-under, nine back of overnight leader Sung Kang. He squared bogey-5s at Nos. 1, 5 and 18, in between, circling holes 7, 8, 13, 15 and 17, each from inside of 11 feet. Stanley landed 10 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, posting a pedestrian 1.800 putts per GIR and 32 putts total. He 3-putted the par-5 fourth (from 63'6") for bogey and missed two scoring tries from inside of eight feet, finishing the week with 16 birdies versus six bogeys.

World No. 195 Kyle Stanley pieced together a 1-under-par 36-35=71 in the third round of the Shell Houston Open to reach 8-under 208, up two places to T5 with play still in progress. The 29-year-old landed nine (of 14) fairways and just 10 greens in regulation, losing 0.766 strokes approaching-the-green but gaining 1.833 around-the-green. For the third lap in a row, he's squared just one bogey, but after opening with seven birdies in R1, circled just two for a second consecutive lap. The Clemson product squared the par-4 third (failed sand save), but played his final 15 holes in blemish-free 2-under, circling the par-5 eighth from 5'11" at the par-4 12th from 5'8".