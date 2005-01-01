Prom Meesawat Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 7/21/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 209

Prom Meesawat fired a 5-under-par 35-32=67 in the final round of strokeplay at the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, his 54-hole total of 12-under 2014 taking him two shots clear of the field. So far so good for the Thai although all his exploits achieve is a bye to the last 16 when the tournament switches to six-hole matchplay contests on Sunday. The other seven seeds are Sean Crocker, Lucas Herbert, Thorbjorn Olesen, Dimitrios Papadatos, Brad Kennedy, Sam Horsfield and Yusaku Miyazato. Meesawat shot the best of the 24 qualifiers thanks to a lap at Lake Karrinyup CC today which featured seven birdies against two bogeys. On his front nine, his only deviations from par were a birdie-bogey-birdie sequence from Nos. 3-5. He started the back nine with a trio of circles and secured top spot after bouncing back from a bogey at 13 with two more par breakers at 15 and 17. Brett Rumford won the strokeplay section and then went on to the lift the trophy last year and Meesawat will hope to follow in the Aussie's footsteps but there are no guarantees in such a volatile format. If it means anything, Meesawat has a 1-1-1 career matchplay record.

Prom Meesawat kept the birdie count high in round two of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, handing in a 2-under-par 35-35=70 to reach 7-under 137 at the midpoint. It means the Thai star will start the third and final round of the matchplay portion at Lake Karrinyup in a tie for third spot and just one stroke behind leaders Lee Westwood and Brett Rumford. Meesawat swallowed bogeys at four of the par 4s today (6, 9, 13 and 18) but maintained his high position on the leaderboard with red circles at 2, 5 and 7 on his front nine and at 11, 12 and 14 coming home. It's all about jockeying for position at this stage but the 33-year-old has a decent cushion as he bids to make the top 24 who qualify for Sunday's concluding matchplay section.

Prom Meesawat crafted a bogey-free 34-33=67 in round one of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, a walk-off birdie at Lake Karrinyup CC putting him T3 in the clubhouse and three back from leader Brett Rumford. The World No. 398 from Thailand was met by easy conditions at the par 72 this morning and made early inroads with birdies at 11 and 13 after teeing off from the 10th. He had to settle for pars until the turn but then kicked on with two more red circles at 1 and 4. He added the finishing touches to an impressive first 18 with a birdie-3 at the short par-4 9th. Meesawat played in this unique event (three rounds of strokeplay before matchplay on Sunday) last year and was eliminated after 54 holes, finishing T47. He's shown some decent form at the start of 2018 with T14 in the Asian Tour's Myanmar Open and T39 in last week's Maybank Championship where he recovered from an opening 74 to shoot 66-70-69.