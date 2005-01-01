Player Page

Prom Meesawat

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/21/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 209

Latest News

Recent News

Prom Meesawat fired a 5-under-par 35-32=67 in the final round of strokeplay at the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, his 54-hole total of 12-under 2014 taking him two shots clear of the field.
So far so good for the Thai although all his exploits achieve is a bye to the last 16 when the tournament switches to six-hole matchplay contests on Sunday. The other seven seeds are Sean Crocker, Lucas Herbert, Thorbjorn Olesen, Dimitrios Papadatos, Brad Kennedy, Sam Horsfield and Yusaku Miyazato. Meesawat shot the best of the 24 qualifiers thanks to a lap at Lake Karrinyup CC today which featured seven birdies against two bogeys. On his front nine, his only deviations from par were a birdie-bogey-birdie sequence from Nos. 3-5. He started the back nine with a trio of circles and secured top spot after bouncing back from a bogey at 13 with two more par breakers at 15 and 17. Brett Rumford won the strokeplay section and then went on to the lift the trophy last year and Meesawat will hope to follow in the Aussie's footsteps but there are no guarantees in such a volatile format. If it means anything, Meesawat has a 1-1-1 career matchplay record. Feb 10 - 4:56 AM
More Prom Meesawat Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201510 0 1 0422001000
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 