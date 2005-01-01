Prom Meesawat

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dustin Fowler the favorite for A's CF job?
Report: Sergio Romo re-signs with Tampa Bay
Red Sox, LoMo 'have been in touch recently'
Giants ink Derek Holland to minor league deal
Blue Jays interested in Andrew Cashner
BOS and ARI offers to Martinez 'very similar'
ATL has 'serious interest' in Eduardo Nunez
Lance Lynn drawing interest from 7-8 teams
Report: Darvish has received offer from Twins
Trouble? Yasiel Puig dumped by his agency
Mets, Todd Frazier finalize 2-year, $17M deal
Yankees acquire Russell Wilson from Rangers
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chargers could extend CB Casey Hayward
McDaniels not a lock to succeed Belichick
Lions extend GM Bob Quinn's deal through 2022
Titans writer predicts TEN will cut RB Murray
Lake Dawson has 2nd interview for Panthers GM
Richard Sherman serving as his own agent
Vikes land John DeFilippo to replace Shurmur
Frazier interviewing with Colts Saturday
Chiefs move on from Darrelle Revis experiment
Julius Peppers undergoes shoulder surgery
49ers make Garoppolo highest-paid in history
Breer: Gronk retirement rumblings 'are real'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Damian Lillard drops 50 in Sacramento
Zach LaVine drops 35 against old teammates
Jimmy Butler scores 38 in Chicago return
Joe Ingles posts career-high 23 points
Bam Adebayo double-doubles in win
Victor Oladipo scores 35 in win over Boston
James Harden scores 28 points in 27 minutes
Clint Capela erupts with 23 points, 25 boards
Ricky Rubio (hip) questionable to return
Griffin scores 19, DET's win streak snapped
LeBron James matches career-high 17 dimes
Kyle Korver goes off w/ season-high 30 points
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Lindholm breaks six-game slump in win
Jamie Benn picks up 3 points in win over Pens
Kyle Connor has multi-point effort in loss
Vladimir Tarasenko scores twice vs. Jets
Mathew Barzal registers 5 assists vs. Detroit
Sebastian Aho scores 1G, 1A in win over VAN
Derek Forbort dishes out 3 assists vs. FLA
Evgeny Kuznetsov scores 2 pts in win over CBJ
Zetterberg has 1G, 3A in OTL to Islanders
Brock Nelson nets hat trick in wild OT win
Kevin Hayes collects 1G, 1A in win over CGY
Conor Sheary (LBI) will play vs. Stars on FRI
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Abraham Calderon entering K&N East opener
Decker wins pole for ARCA opener in Daytona
Corr fastest in final ARCA Daytona practice
Codie Rohrbaugh ready for Daytona return
Milestone start for Paul Menard at Daytona
LaJoie picks up multi-race sponsor for No. 72
Labbe moves up to XFINITY Series for 2018
Dippel returns to Rette Jones Racing in 2018
Cindric to complete full NXS with two teams
Natalie Decker: Lucas Oil 200 advance
Hessert banks on experience in season-opener
Getting hard to sleep for ARCA rookie Tullman
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rumford slumps from T1 to MC at World Super 6
Meesawat qualifies top at World Super 6 Perth
Dustin Johnson co-leads after week-low 64
Bogey-free Hossler shares the 36h AT&T lead
Jason Day cards a clean 65 in R2 of the AT&T
Ángel Cabrera WDs during R2 of AT&T Pro-Am
Julian Suri making waves at Pebble Beach
Mickelson bogey-free 6-under 65 on Day 2
Rahm cards 10 birdies, 1 bogey, thru 36 holes
Peterson among notables to miss 1st Perth cut
Westwood has share of halfway lead in Perth
Rumford grinds for 1st time in World Super 6
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
New Mexico HC Bob Davie appeals suspension
Michigan State RB Madre London to transfer
Reports: Jim McElwain has interviewed w/ UM
Iowa State QB Kyle Kempt awarded sixth year
Brennan to open practice with LSU first team
Maryland QB Henderson decides to retire
Rivals tabs UGA's McGee as recruiter of year
Transferring Rice T Anderson visiting Auburn
Michigan T Newsome (knee) hopeful for 2018
Syracuse promotes co-OC Lynch to full OC
Stidham (shoulder) won't be ready for spring
Vanderbilt hires 49ers assistant Tarver as DC
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rodriguez available despite FA charges
Jonny Evans should be available for WK27
Jake Livermore will miss trip to the Bridge
Arnautovic back in training ahead of weekend
Jese back in Stoke City squad for WK27
Smith ruled out for Bournemouth clash
Still no Alvaro Morata for Chelsea
Monreal recovered after bout with illness
Welbeck available but likely a substitute
Gabriel Jesus expected back within two weeks
Slimani pushing for Newcastle debut
Mahrez now has a chance for weekend
Prom Meesawat
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 7/21/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 209
Latest News
Recent News
Prom Meesawat fired a 5-under-par 35-32=67 in the final round of strokeplay at the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, his 54-hole total of 12-under 2014 taking him two shots clear of the field.
So far so good for the Thai although all his exploits achieve is a bye to the last 16 when the tournament switches to six-hole matchplay contests on Sunday. The other seven seeds are Sean Crocker, Lucas Herbert, Thorbjorn Olesen, Dimitrios Papadatos, Brad Kennedy, Sam Horsfield and Yusaku Miyazato. Meesawat shot the best of the 24 qualifiers thanks to a lap at Lake Karrinyup CC today which featured seven birdies against two bogeys. On his front nine, his only deviations from par were a birdie-bogey-birdie sequence from Nos. 3-5. He started the back nine with a trio of circles and secured top spot after bouncing back from a bogey at 13 with two more par breakers at 15 and 17. Brett Rumford won the strokeplay section and then went on to the lift the trophy last year and Meesawat will hope to follow in the Aussie's footsteps but there are no guarantees in such a volatile format. If it means anything, Meesawat has a 1-1-1 career matchplay record.
Feb 10 - 4:56 AM
Prom Meesawat kept the birdie count high in round two of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, handing in a 2-under-par 35-35=70 to reach 7-under 137 at the midpoint.
It means the Thai star will start the third and final round of the matchplay portion at Lake Karrinyup in a tie for third spot and just one stroke behind leaders Lee Westwood and Brett Rumford. Meesawat swallowed bogeys at four of the par 4s today (6, 9, 13 and 18) but maintained his high position on the leaderboard with red circles at 2, 5 and 7 on his front nine and at 11, 12 and 14 coming home. It's all about jockeying for position at this stage but the 33-year-old has a decent cushion as he bids to make the top 24 who qualify for Sunday's concluding matchplay section.
Feb 9 - 6:19 AM
Prom Meesawat crafted a bogey-free 34-33=67 in round one of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, a walk-off birdie at Lake Karrinyup CC putting him T3 in the clubhouse and three back from leader Brett Rumford.
The World No. 398 from Thailand was met by easy conditions at the par 72 this morning and made early inroads with birdies at 11 and 13 after teeing off from the 10th. He had to settle for pars until the turn but then kicked on with two more red circles at 1 and 4. He added the finishing touches to an impressive first 18 with a birdie-3 at the short par-4 9th. Meesawat played in this unique event (three rounds of strokeplay before matchplay on Sunday) last year and was eliminated after 54 holes, finishing T47. He's shown some decent form at the start of 2018 with T14 in the Asian Tour's Myanmar Open and T39 in last week's Maybank Championship where he recovered from an opening 74 to shoot 66-70-69.
Feb 8 - 3:35 AM
Prom Meesawat has plenty of course knowledge for this week's Maybank Championship at Saujana G&CC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The big Thai has a strong record at Saujana and one which reminds you that he's been around for a good length of time. Back in 2005 and 2007 he was T6 and T7 in the Malaysian Open, two years later he was T40 in the same event when T13 at halfway, and last year in this tournament he was T19 after 36 holes before posting T59. There is a notably two-tone element to his record there: five of eight weekday rounds in the 60s for an average of 69.00; not one round sub-70 at the weekend for an average of 72.50. He ended 2017 with a 54-hole lead in the Royal Cup which he couldn't convert into a win, finishing second. He opened this year with a missed cut in the Sinagpore Open and T14 in the Myanmar Open.
Jan 31 - 6:03 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Meesawat qualifies top at World Super 6 Perth
Feb 10 - 4:56 AM
Meeswat maintains top five position in Perth
Feb 9 - 6:19 AM
Meesawat hits flawless 67; 3 off Perth pace
Feb 8 - 3:35 AM
Meesawat has strong Saujana pre-cut record
Jan 31 - 6:03 AM
More Prom Meesawat Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
1
0
42
20
0
10
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
