Richie Ramsay

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 6/23/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 154

Richie Ramsay continued his impressive recent form with a 4-under-par 37-31=68 in round two of the Porsche European Open in Germany, good enough for the clubhouse lead of 6-under 138 before heavy rain caused suspension of play at 12:59 local time due to a waterlogged course.
Ramsay's round has lifted him 29 spots to T5 on the live leaderboard, two shots behind on-course leaders Jordan Smith (16 holes played) and Ashley Chesters (13). The Scot, who was runner-up in the Irish Open earlier this month and then prominent at Royal Birkdale before settling for T22, posted five birdies against a single bogey at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg today. His one blemish came at his first hole of the morning, the 10th, but he shook off the bad weather after that and collected red numbers at 11, 15, 5, 7 and 8 to surge up the leaderboard. Right now, Ramsay has a one-shot lead in the clubhouse over Michael Jonzon, Jose-Filipe Lima, Chris Paisley and Thorbjorn Olesen (all finished at 5-under). Jul 28 - 7:50 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 02360610
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship69000623610
 

 