Richie Ramsay Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 6/23/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 154

Richie Ramsay continued his impressive recent form with a 4-under-par 37-31=68 in round two of the Porsche European Open in Germany, good enough for the clubhouse lead of 6-under 138 before heavy rain caused suspension of play at 12:59 local time due to a waterlogged course. Ramsay's round has lifted him 29 spots to T5 on the live leaderboard, two shots behind on-course leaders Jordan Smith (16 holes played) and Ashley Chesters (13). The Scot, who was runner-up in the Irish Open earlier this month and then prominent at Royal Birkdale before settling for T22, posted five birdies against a single bogey at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg today. His one blemish came at his first hole of the morning, the 10th, but he shook off the bad weather after that and collected red numbers at 11, 15, 5, 7 and 8 to surge up the leaderboard. Right now, Ramsay has a one-shot lead in the clubhouse over Michael Jonzon, Jose-Filipe Lima, Chris Paisley and Thorbjorn Olesen (all finished at 5-under).

Richie Ramsay's hopes of a further forward leaderboard move in the 146th Open at Royal Birkdale stalled Saturday, the Scot posting even-par 34-36=70 to end 54 holes at 2-under 208 and in a tie for 11th. That's eight swings behind leader Jordan Spieth after the Scot had gone into round three just four back. Ramsay said he felt his ball-striking in Friday's tough second round was as good as it's been for a couple of years but it wasn't quite on point today as he hit just half the 14 fairways and found 11 greens in regulation. His big day started poorly with an opening bogey although he joined the birdie party with gains at Nos. 2 and 4 to get some momentum. He ran into trouble after that though, dropping shots at 10 and 12 before at least ending on a high note. Ramsay birdied the par-5 17th and then, after a delay when his birdie attempt had hung on the lip at 18, watched his ball drop in for a closing red number. Having never even managed a top 50 in a major, this has been a breakthrough week for him but the 34-year-old will want to finish it off in style Sunday.

Richie Ramsay coasted to an even-par 34-36=70 during round two of The 146th Open, jumping inside the top 10 as he heads into the weekend on 2-under 138. Ramsay split eight (of 14) fairways and landed 12 greens in regulation, actually quite impressive in the 20-to-40 MPH winds this morning. He took 30 swipes with the putter today, evidence that he left a few strokes out there today, but also shows that his proximity to the hole may not have been that low. The Scot arrived this week with a pair of good prep starts, finishing runner-up at the Irish Open and backing it up with a T35 at last week's Scottish Open. Despite the home country he resides from, Ramsay has yet to finish better than T58 in six attempts at The Open.