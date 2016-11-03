Colt Knost Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 6/26/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 215

Prior to the start of the event, Colt Knost has withdrawn from this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Cameron Smith has taken his spot in the field. UPDATE: Knost provided a message to his fans via Twitter saying, "Crushed to have to WD from the @WMPhoenixOpen. Been battling Hand injury for long time. Hope to be back soon." There was no injury cited but Knost has been battling a wrist injury and it appears that may have knocked him out this week. That injury forced him to WD after 11 holes at the Shriners in November and he returned with two straight missed cuts. Gamers should remove him from their lineups and proceed with caution moving forward. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Colt Knost takes his talents to TPC Scottsdale ahead of this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Knost arrives with back-to-back missed cuts to kick off 2017. He closed out 2016 with a WD at the Shriners (wrist injury). It's uncertain whether the injury has lingered or he's just had a few bad events. He'll have a chance to rebound this week as he readies for his third appearance at the WM Phoenix Open. He posted a T43 in his 2013 debut before returning last year with a T24. Knost knows how to have a good time, so he should enjoy the rowdy crowds at the People's Open. Source: PGATOUR.com

A wrist injury forced Colt Knost to withdraw during round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, he was 1-over-par through 11 holes at the time of the WD. UPDATE: Knost returned to action on Jan. 12, 2017 at the Sony Open and missed the cut by one (70-68). Knost was making his sixth start at the Shriners with a pair of top 20s to his name. He opened on the back nine today and found water early, splashing his approach at the par-4 12th, ultimately leading to a bogey-5. He gave himself just two birdie chances from inside 25 feet (missing both) before making the turn at 1-over. His last measured shot came at the par-4 third where his third shot landed in the greenside bunker. Knost is coming off back-to-back seasons of finishing inside the top 100 on the FedExCup standings, so gamers should keep a close eye on this injury moving forward. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)