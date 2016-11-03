Player Page

Colt Knost

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/26/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 215

Prior to the start of the event, Colt Knost has withdrawn from this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Cameron Smith has taken his spot in the field.
There was no injury cited but Knost has been battling a wrist injury and it appears that may have knocked him out this week. That injury forced him to WD after 11 holes at the Shriners in November and he returned with two straight missed cuts. Gamers should remove him from their lineups and proceed with caution moving forward. UPDATE: Knost provided a message to his fans via Twitter saying, "Crushed to have to WD from the @WMPhoenixOpen. Been battling Hand injury for long time. Hope to be back soon." Feb 2 - 9:27 AM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 01193903730
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000935910
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000822600
CIMB Classic7200015391710
Safeway Openn/a000723510
 

 