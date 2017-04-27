Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
Jerry Kelly
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jerry Kelly
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 11/23/1966
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Past champion Jerry Kelly pieced together a 3-under-par 32-35=67 during round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii, reaching 7-under 133 at the midpoint, six off the torrid pace set by Brian Harman.
The 51-year-old has striped 20 (of 28) fairways through two days of play (T9 in the field). From there, he's managed a very respectable 28 GIRs and failed on just one of his eight scrambling attempts. Kelly entered the week with nine top 10s in 20 starts at Waialae Country Club and it's more of the same for the aging fairways-and-greens specialist. Spending most of his time on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit now, this is his first PGA TOUR appearance since a missed cut at last year's PLAYERS. He arrived with five straight missed on the big tour, but he's enjoying his time this week at a very comfortable venue.
Jan 12 - 6:10 PM
Past champ and PGA TOUR Champions member Jerry Kelly plays his 21st Sony Open in Hawaii on a sponsor exemption and is making his first PGA TOUR start since a missed cut at the 2017 PLAYERS last May.
The 51-year-old is making his 20th consecutive appearance on Oahu and is second in all-time earnings at the event ($2.67M). He missed the cut last year by one (70-68), one of just four MCs, where otherwise he has 12 top-25 finishes, including nine top 10s. The Wisconsinite won his first (of three) TOUR titles here in 2002 and also has four other top 5s, most recently solo 3rd in 2014, followed by T6/2015 and T9/2016. In 2017, he turned the majority of his attention to his first season on the senior circuit, posting 10 top 10s in 20 starts, highlighted by a solo 2nd and two wins, one each in August and September.
Jan 10 - 1:45 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Jerry Kelly and fellow Wisconsinite Steve Stricker cruised to a 4-under-par 32-36=68 during round one of the Zurich Classic, positioning themselves just two strokes off the early co-leaders.
Playing alternate shot today, this duo kept themselves in position by splitting 12 (of 14) fairways. That helped them set up plenty of easy looks at birdie, including four converted birdie splashes from inside nine feet before even making the turn. They swallowed two bogeys on the day, one stinging a bit more as Kelly missed from inside four feet at the par-3 17th. Despite the late blemish, this team with a combined age of 100 is just two strokes off the early pacesetters.
Thu, Apr 27, 2017 06:53:00 PM
Past champ and World No. 121 makes final preparations for his 18th consecutive Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Wisconsinite began his love affair with Waialae CC with a missed cut in 1996 and has played in every edition since 1999. His 1-shot win in 2002 -- his first of three TOUR titles -- is among 12 top 25s, nine of which are top 10s, including the last three straight (T9/2016, T6/2015, 3rd/2014). The recently minted 50-year-old's scoring average at the par-70 layout is 68.40 in 67 career rounds. He's 1-for-2 so far this season with a T35 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms and a MC (by one) at the OHL Classic (72-69). Kelly's most recent win on TOUR came at the
2009
Zurich Classic.
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 03:58:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Course horse Kelly steady thru 36 at the Sony
Jan 12 - 6:10 PM
Past Sony champ J. Kelly on sponsor invite
Jan 10 - 1:45 PM
J. Kelly and Stricker in the mix after R1
Thu, Apr 27, 2017 06:53:00 PM
J. Kelly makes 18th straight start on Oahu
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 03:58:00 PM
More Jerry Kelly Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
0
0
197
50
0
38
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Jan 10
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Sony Open in Hawaii.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
»
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
»
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
»
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
»
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
»
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
GOL Headlines
»
Talor Gooch sits three of the pace @ the Sony
»
Kirk enters weekend three back at the Sony
»
Course horse Kelly steady thru 36 at the Sony
»
Harman posts -13 target at Sony; R2 63
»
Back-nine 28 gets Gary Woodland into the mix
»
Patrick Rodgers exits Sony Open with the flu
»
Superb Saddier joins Paisley in SA Open lead
»
Paisley blitzes Glendower in SA Open round 2
»
Grace can't find spark in R2 but 1 back in SA
»
Kruyswijk posts early R2 clubhouse lead at SA
»
Zach Johnson grabs a share of R1 Sony lead
»
Kirk cruises to early Sony lead; 7-under 63
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
