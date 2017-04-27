Player Page

Jerry Kelly

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (51) / 11/23/1966
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Latest News

Recent News

Past champion Jerry Kelly pieced together a 3-under-par 32-35=67 during round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii, reaching 7-under 133 at the midpoint, six off the torrid pace set by Brian Harman.
The 51-year-old has striped 20 (of 28) fairways through two days of play (T9 in the field). From there, he's managed a very respectable 28 GIRs and failed on just one of his eight scrambling attempts. Kelly entered the week with nine top 10s in 20 starts at Waialae Country Club and it's more of the same for the aging fairways-and-greens specialist. Spending most of his time on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit now, this is his first PGA TOUR appearance since a missed cut at last year's PLAYERS. He arrived with five straight missed on the big tour, but he's enjoying his time this week at a very comfortable venue. Jan 12 - 6:10 PM
More Jerry Kelly Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 0 01975003830
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 