Jerry Kelly Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (51) / 11/23/1966 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

Latest News Recent News

Past champion Jerry Kelly pieced together a 3-under-par 32-35=67 during round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii, reaching 7-under 133 at the midpoint, six off the torrid pace set by Brian Harman. The 51-year-old has striped 20 (of 28) fairways through two days of play (T9 in the field). From there, he's managed a very respectable 28 GIRs and failed on just one of his eight scrambling attempts. Kelly entered the week with nine top 10s in 20 starts at Waialae Country Club and it's more of the same for the aging fairways-and-greens specialist. Spending most of his time on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit now, this is his first PGA TOUR appearance since a missed cut at last year's PLAYERS. He arrived with five straight missed on the big tour, but he's enjoying his time this week at a very comfortable venue.

Past champ and PGA TOUR Champions member Jerry Kelly plays his 21st Sony Open in Hawaii on a sponsor exemption and is making his first PGA TOUR start since a missed cut at the 2017 PLAYERS last May. The 51-year-old is making his 20th consecutive appearance on Oahu and is second in all-time earnings at the event ($2.67M). He missed the cut last year by one (70-68), one of just four MCs, where otherwise he has 12 top-25 finishes, including nine top 10s. The Wisconsinite won his first (of three) TOUR titles here in 2002 and also has four other top 5s, most recently solo 3rd in 2014, followed by T6/2015 and T9/2016. In 2017, he turned the majority of his attention to his first season on the senior circuit, posting 10 top 10s in 20 starts, highlighted by a solo 2nd and two wins, one each in August and September. Source: PGATOUR.com

Jerry Kelly and fellow Wisconsinite Steve Stricker cruised to a 4-under-par 32-36=68 during round one of the Zurich Classic, positioning themselves just two strokes off the early co-leaders. Playing alternate shot today, this duo kept themselves in position by splitting 12 (of 14) fairways. That helped them set up plenty of easy looks at birdie, including four converted birdie splashes from inside nine feet before even making the turn. They swallowed two bogeys on the day, one stinging a bit more as Kelly missed from inside four feet at the par-3 17th. Despite the late blemish, this team with a combined age of 100 is just two strokes off the early pacesetters.