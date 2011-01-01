Player Page

Dustin Johnson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/22/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 190

Dustin Johnson will make his first appearance on the European Tour's Middle East schedule when he tees it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week.
It's not been unknown for the World No. 3 to play regular Euro Tour stops (i.e. excluding The Open), but it's rarely heralded big results. There have been six top 20s, but he has struggled with the carefree atmosphere of the Dunhill Links Championship and missed the cut in the 2015 Hong Kong Open. His best result is T4 in the 2011 Ballantine's Championship. There are grounds to expect more this week however. Firstly it's widely acknowledged that last season saw a step up in class, with the U.S. Open victory proving it. Secondly the field, although now lacking Rory McIlroy, is strong and tournament history points to the invited stars choosing to be competitive rather than ornamental. Opened 2017 with T6 in the Tournament of Champions. Jan 17 - 5:42 AM
