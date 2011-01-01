Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
MDF sends nine players packing at Sony Open
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Walters needs minor knee operation
West Brom waiting on starting defenders
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
Bamford returns to Blues, maybe not for long
Hernandez shoulders the responsibility
West Ham cuts ties with striker Zaza
Puel: Fonte won't play during transfer saga
Pickford ahead of schedule in recovery
Liverpool give up the lead to United late
Zlatan rescues a late point against Reds
Lukaku and Toffees thrash City 4-0
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dustin Johnson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 6/22/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Dustin Johnson will make his first appearance on the European Tour's Middle East schedule when he tees it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week.
It's not been unknown for the World No. 3 to play regular Euro Tour stops (i.e. excluding The Open), but it's rarely heralded big results. There have been six top 20s, but he has struggled with the carefree atmosphere of the Dunhill Links Championship and missed the cut in the 2015 Hong Kong Open. His best result is T4 in the 2011 Ballantine's Championship. There are grounds to expect more this week however. Firstly it's widely acknowledged that last season saw a step up in class, with the U.S. Open victory proving it. Secondly the field, although now lacking Rory McIlroy, is strong and tournament history points to the invited stars choosing to be competitive rather than ornamental. Opened 2017 with T6 in the Tournament of Champions.
Jan 17 - 5:42 AM
Past champ and World No. 3 Dustin Johnson turned in a 4-under-par 35-34=69 after today's final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to finish off his seventh appearance on 15-under 277, up two places to T6 with play winding down.
After opening in 69-70-69, the 2013 winner began R4 on 11-under (T8), seven adrift of 54-hole leader Justin Thomas. He squared a lone bogey-5 at the sixth (3-putt from 56'6"), but overshadowed it with birdies on Nos. 1 (22'6"), 5, 10, 12 and 18. The 32-year-old, making his second start of the season (T35, WGC-HSBC), mustered a week-low seven (of 15) fairways but pelted 18 greens in regulation, posting 2.979 SG: Tee-to-Green, pacing the field in the latter at 7.350. His flat stick was the weak link this week however, currently 27th (of 32) in putts per GIR (1.852) and 26th in SG: Putting (-2.862).
Jan 8 - 7:06 PM
Past champ Dustin Johnson tacked on a 4-under-par 33-36=69 in the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions for a three-day total of 11-under 208, up three places to T8 with play winding down.
The 2013 winner squared a lone bogey at the par-4 13th on a failed scramble but for a third straight lap, did the vast majority of his damage on the par 5s. Thru 54 holes, he's 10-under on the par 5s and just 1-under on all the rest. The 32-year-old landed 12 (of 15) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, and for a third consecutive day, recorded a negative number in SG: Putting (-0.796). His highlight was a 14-footer for eagle at the par-5 fifth with his three birdies falling from inside of five feet. Johnson had another chance at the par-5 18th to pad his number, but 3-putted for par from 62'3".
Jan 7 - 7:59 PM
Past champ Dustin Johnson signed for a 3-under-par 35-35=70 after today's second round of the SBS Tourmament of Champions for a two-day tally of 7-under 139, down four spots on the live leaderboard to T11, four shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Patrick Reed.
The reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year's set was exactly the same as the first round, circling one birdie-3 and adding three birdies on the par 5s. All of his conversions came from inside of six feet en route to a disappointing -0.903 SG: Putting and 1.875 putts per GIR on 16 greens. The 32-year-old's lone blemish (thru 36 holes) was a failed sand save today at the par-3 eighth. Thru 36 holes, he's currently No. 1 in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Around-the-Green, but is 24th (of 32) in SG: Putting (-1.198).
Jan 6 - 9:33 PM
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Jan 17 - 5:42 AM
Dustin Johnson pelts all 18 greens in R4
Jan 8 - 7:06 PM
Dustin Johnson's putting woes continue in R3
Jan 7 - 7:59 PM
Dustin Johnson ice cold with the flat stick
Jan 6 - 9:33 PM
More Dustin Johnson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
1
0
52
16
1
3
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament of Champions
6
0
0
1
16
52
3
0
0
Headlines
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
With rounds of 59-64-65-65, Justin Thomas was a runaway winner at the Sony Open in Hawaii, beating runner-up Justin Rose by seven shots.
More GOL Columns
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
»
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
»
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
GOL Headlines
»
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
»
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
»
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
»
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
»
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
»
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
»
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
»
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
»
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
»
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
»
MDF sends nine players packing at Sony Open
»
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
