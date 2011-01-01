Dustin Johnson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 6/22/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Dustin Johnson will make his first appearance on the European Tour's Middle East schedule when he tees it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week. It's not been unknown for the World No. 3 to play regular Euro Tour stops (i.e. excluding The Open), but it's rarely heralded big results. There have been six top 20s, but he has struggled with the carefree atmosphere of the Dunhill Links Championship and missed the cut in the 2015 Hong Kong Open. His best result is T4 in the 2011 Ballantine's Championship. There are grounds to expect more this week however. Firstly it's widely acknowledged that last season saw a step up in class, with the U.S. Open victory proving it. Secondly the field, although now lacking Rory McIlroy, is strong and tournament history points to the invited stars choosing to be competitive rather than ornamental. Opened 2017 with T6 in the Tournament of Champions.

Past champ and World No. 3 Dustin Johnson turned in a 4-under-par 35-34=69 after today's final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to finish off his seventh appearance on 15-under 277, up two places to T6 with play winding down. After opening in 69-70-69, the 2013 winner began R4 on 11-under (T8), seven adrift of 54-hole leader Justin Thomas. He squared a lone bogey-5 at the sixth (3-putt from 56'6"), but overshadowed it with birdies on Nos. 1 (22'6"), 5, 10, 12 and 18. The 32-year-old, making his second start of the season (T35, WGC-HSBC), mustered a week-low seven (of 15) fairways but pelted 18 greens in regulation, posting 2.979 SG: Tee-to-Green, pacing the field in the latter at 7.350. His flat stick was the weak link this week however, currently 27th (of 32) in putts per GIR (1.852) and 26th in SG: Putting (-2.862).

Past champ Dustin Johnson tacked on a 4-under-par 33-36=69 in the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions for a three-day total of 11-under 208, up three places to T8 with play winding down. The 2013 winner squared a lone bogey at the par-4 13th on a failed scramble but for a third straight lap, did the vast majority of his damage on the par 5s. Thru 54 holes, he's 10-under on the par 5s and just 1-under on all the rest. The 32-year-old landed 12 (of 15) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, and for a third consecutive day, recorded a negative number in SG: Putting (-0.796). His highlight was a 14-footer for eagle at the par-5 fifth with his three birdies falling from inside of five feet. Johnson had another chance at the par-5 18th to pad his number, but 3-putted for par from 62'3".