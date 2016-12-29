Martin Laird

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers may be more aggressive in free agency
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
DeCosta: 'We have to try to retain' Williams
Chris Ballard 'clear favorite' to be Colts GM
Lawyer confirms Talib shot himself last June
Broncos expected to use more power-run game
Vikings not ruling out Bridgewater for 2017
Update: 49ers to interview Shanahan Friday
Report: Bridgewater likely to miss all of '17
Trubisky seen as this year's top QB prospect
Reid: Tyreek Hill could double snaps in 2017
Sammie Coates (hand) could require surgery
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 27
Jan 27
Dose: Kanter Smash
Jan 27
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Favors will rest on Saturday vs. MEM
Jusuf Nurkic, Kenneth Faried will start
Trevor Booker will play against the Wolves
Stephen Curry will play on Saturday vs. LAC
Tyler Johnson will not play on Saturday
Whiteside starting, Willie Reed to bench
Jaylen Brown and Jerebko starting again
Al Horford will not play on Saturday vs. MIL
Thon Maker will start at center vs. Boston
Tyler Johnson will be a game-time decision
Hassan Whiteside (ankle) will play vs. DET
Chandler Parsons (rest) out against Utah
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
Dose:Shutout, Shutout, Shutout
Jan 26
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Gretzky to replace Tortorella as Metro coach
John Tavares 'open to discussing extension'
Lemieux expects to retire Jagr's number
Take note of Thomas Greiss' fantastic season
Weber vs Ovechkin in Hardest Shot competition
Eddie Lack begins conditioning stint in AHL
Patrik Laine picks up 2 points in win vs CHI
Tarasenko snaps eight-game goal drought
Nino Niederreiter scores 1G, 2A in win vs STL
Johnny Gaudreau nets OT winner vs. Sens
Justin Schultz picks up 1G, 1A in loss to BOS
Brad Marchand nets 2 goals in win over PIT
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
Jason Day among notable MCs at FIO; MDF looms
Rose maintains Farmers lead with 1-under 71
Snedeker lurking one off the 36-hole FIO pace
Hadwin posts 7-under, 36-hole clubhouse lead
Finau twirls bogey-free 68 in R2 of Farmers
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Cal QB Davis Webb named Senior Bowl's MOP
Former UNC WR pledge Jones commits to Sooners
Suspended Minnesota players have case heard
Four-star Robinson cited for MJ on OSU visit
Reports: Hurd takes weekend Buckeyes visit
UNLV extends HC Tony Sanchez through 2021
Lawsuit alleges widespread assault at Baylor
Colorado S coach Joe Tumpkin resigns
Huskers score commitment of 4-star WR Calvin
Aussie giant has offers despite no experience
RB McFarland stays home, commits to Terps
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Success targeting a timely return to action
Changes afoot for Watford in the FA Cup
Theo Walcott returns in style against Saints
Snodgrass saga ends with West Ham move
Niasse played well as Hull beaten in EFL Cup
Arsenal vs Southampton on Feb 25th postponed
Watford brings in AC Milan forward
Lallana could sit out FA Cup due to cut
Slimani returns from AFCON with injury
Mahrez available for FA Cup fourth round
Middlesbrough trio ruled out for FA Cup tie
Karanka on transfer window latest
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Martin Laird
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 12/29/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 140 Martin Laird ballooned to a 4-over-par 36-40=76 in today's third round of the Farmers Insurance Open and at 2-over 218, will not have a Sunday tee time.
A total of 79 pros made the 36-hole cut of even-par 144, 13 players T67 on the number, so a second cut of low 70 and ties came after 54 holes. Laird, who posted top 10s in each of the last two editions, arrived off a T9 at last week's CareerBuilder. He kicked off with a 2-under 70 on the North Course at Torrey Pines (four birdies, two bogeys), and chased with a two-birdie two-bogey 72 (South Course) to begin the third round T35. The 34-year-old made the turn in even-par, exchanging three birdies with three bogeys, but came home in birdie-less 4-over, including three straight squares on holes 11-13. He landed just eight greens in regulation and lost
5.038
strokes tee-to-green. Joining the Scot on the pine for Sunday are:
218-
Jon Curran ...
219-
John Huh ...
220-
Brian Stuard; Billy Hurley III; Morgan Hoffmann.
Jan 28 - 7:06 PM
World No. 150 Martin Laird carded a 3-under-par 34-35=69 in the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to finish up his 10th straight appearance on 14-under 274, up four places to T9 with play still in progress.
The 34-year-old's previous best is T14 in 2012. This might be his first top 10, but it'll be his fifth top 25. After posting rounds of 68-66-71-69, he's now put 24 consecutive rounds in the red at the CBC. For the week, he had two eagle-2s and 16 birdies against six bogeys, and has opened this season with four top-30 finishes and 16 straight sub-par rounds. This will be his third top 15 in 2016-17 and a possible second top 10, joining a T8 at the Safeway in Napa.
Jan 22 - 5:10 PM
Playing the Stadium Course, World No. 150 Martin Laird painted a bogey-free 6-under-par 33-33=66 in today's second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 10-under 134, up 19 places to T6 with play still in progress.
The 34-year-old is making his 10th consecutive appearance and began with an up-and-down 4-under 68 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course that included and eagle-2 at the 10th. Beginning off No. 10 tee in R2, he holed out for
another eagle-2
, this one from 130 yards out and added a conventional-2 at the par-3 eighth (from 7'11"). The Scottsdale resident banged home a 39-footer for birdie at the par-4 second, circled birdie-3 at the third from the fringe (16'8"), and completed his scoring with a 4-footer for birdie at the par-5 eighth. At last glance, he gained 4.323 strokes tee-to-green on 10 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation.
Jan 20 - 5:01 PM
World No. 151 Martin Laird was a flawless 3-for-3 during the fall schedule, and will celebrate his 34th birthday ranked 33rd on the FedExCup leaderboard.
The Scot opened the season with a T8 at the Safeway Open, followed it up with a T27 at the Shriners and closed out the fall with a T13 at the OHL Classic. All 12 rounds were recorded in red numbers. Laird has played 20-to-29 events for nine straight seasons now, but he's found his way into just one major championship since 2014 (MC, 2015 PGA Championship). The three-time TOUR winner is in an 83-event winless drought but he's maintained his fantasy value with nine top 10s during that stretch.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 09:51:00 AM
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Jan 28 - 7:06 PM
Laird moves into top 10 at CBC with 69
Jan 22 - 5:10 PM
Laird adds second eagle-2 en route to 66
Jan 20 - 5:01 PM
Laird overdue for a fourth PGA TOUR title
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 09:51:00 AM
More Martin Laird Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Kim
PGA
(581)
2
K. Stadler
PGA
(564)
3
J. Overton
PGA
(536)
4
P. Cantlay
PGA
(516)
5
R. McIlroy
PGA
(483)
6
T. Clark
PGA
(454)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(454)
8
B. Davis
PGA
(418)
9
A. Hadwin
PGA
(405)
10
B. Baird
PGA
(393)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
4
0
0
2
0
181
72
6
27
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge
9
0
0
2
16
48
6
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
13
0
0
0
19
47
6
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
27
0
0
4
15
44
7
1
1
Safeway Open
8
0
0
0
22
42
8
0
0
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
GOL Headlines
»
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
»
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
»
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
»
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
»
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
»
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
»
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
»
Jason Day among notable MCs at FIO; MDF looms
»
Rose maintains Farmers lead with 1-under 71
»
Snedeker lurking one off the 36-hole FIO pace
»
Hadwin posts 7-under, 36-hole clubhouse lead
»
Finau twirls bogey-free 68 in R2 of Farmers
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved