Player Page

Martin Laird

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 12/29/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

World No. 140 Martin Laird ballooned to a 4-over-par 36-40=76 in today's third round of the Farmers Insurance Open and at 2-over 218, will not have a Sunday tee time.
A total of 79 pros made the 36-hole cut of even-par 144, 13 players T67 on the number, so a second cut of low 70 and ties came after 54 holes. Laird, who posted top 10s in each of the last two editions, arrived off a T9 at last week's CareerBuilder. He kicked off with a 2-under 70 on the North Course at Torrey Pines (four birdies, two bogeys), and chased with a two-birdie two-bogey 72 (South Course) to begin the third round T35. The 34-year-old made the turn in even-par, exchanging three birdies with three bogeys, but came home in birdie-less 4-over, including three straight squares on holes 11-13. He landed just eight greens in regulation and lost 5.038 strokes tee-to-green. Joining the Scot on the pine for Sunday are: 218- Jon Curran ... 219- John Huh ... 220- Brian Stuard; Billy Hurley III; Morgan Hoffmann. Jan 28 - 7:06 PM
More Martin Laird Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 2 01817262711
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge90021648600
OHL Classic at Mayakoba130001947600
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open270041544711
Safeway Open80002242800
 

 