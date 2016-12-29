Martin Laird Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 12/29/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 190

World No. 140 Martin Laird ballooned to a 4-over-par 36-40=76 in today's third round of the Farmers Insurance Open and at 2-over 218, will not have a Sunday tee time. A total of 79 pros made the 36-hole cut of even-par 144, 13 players T67 on the number, so a second cut of low 70 and ties came after 54 holes. Laird, who posted top 10s in each of the last two editions, arrived off a T9 at last week's CareerBuilder. He kicked off with a 2-under 70 on the North Course at Torrey Pines (four birdies, two bogeys), and chased with a two-birdie two-bogey 72 (South Course) to begin the third round T35. The 34-year-old made the turn in even-par, exchanging three birdies with three bogeys, but came home in birdie-less 4-over, including three straight squares on holes 11-13. He landed just eight greens in regulation and lost 5.038 strokes tee-to-green. Joining the Scot on the pine for Sunday are: 218- Jon Curran ... 219- John Huh ... 220- Brian Stuard; Billy Hurley III; Morgan Hoffmann.

World No. 150 Martin Laird carded a 3-under-par 34-35=69 in the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to finish up his 10th straight appearance on 14-under 274, up four places to T9 with play still in progress. The 34-year-old's previous best is T14 in 2012. This might be his first top 10, but it'll be his fifth top 25. After posting rounds of 68-66-71-69, he's now put 24 consecutive rounds in the red at the CBC. For the week, he had two eagle-2s and 16 birdies against six bogeys, and has opened this season with four top-30 finishes and 16 straight sub-par rounds. This will be his third top 15 in 2016-17 and a possible second top 10, joining a T8 at the Safeway in Napa.

Playing the Stadium Course, World No. 150 Martin Laird painted a bogey-free 6-under-par 33-33=66 in today's second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 10-under 134, up 19 places to T6 with play still in progress. The 34-year-old is making his 10th consecutive appearance and began with an up-and-down 4-under 68 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course that included and eagle-2 at the 10th. Beginning off No. 10 tee in R2, he holed out for another eagle-2, this one from 130 yards out and added a conventional-2 at the par-3 eighth (from 7'11"). The Scottsdale resident banged home a 39-footer for birdie at the par-4 second, circled birdie-3 at the third from the fringe (16'8"), and completed his scoring with a 4-footer for birdie at the par-5 eighth. At last glance, he gained 4.323 strokes tee-to-green on 10 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation.