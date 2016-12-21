Tim Wilkinson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 7/26/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 155

Tim Wilkinson had a short week at the Honda Classic, withdrawing after 12 holes, citing a back injury. The Kiwi was making his sixth appearance at this event, posting a 4-for-5 record with a WD in 2010 (food poisoning). This time around he opened with a double bogey, adding another double at the par-3 fifth, and also sprinkled regular bogeys at Nos. 3, 10, and 11. That placed him at 7-over thru 12 holes and he called it quits from there. Wilkinson arrived with five straight cuts made, so gamers shouldn't lose interest, long-term, over this one bad outing. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Tim Wilkinson grinded out a 3-under-par 36-33=69 while taking on Pebble Beach Golf Links in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Golf Links. The Kiwi opened his round on Thursday at the 10th tee. He swallowed a double bogey out of the gates but he bounced back tremendously with birdies in five of his next six holes. The scoring was all thanks to ball-striking as all five birdie rolls came from 8'2" or shorter. Wilkinson coasted to the finish line with 11 straight pars, despite some blustery conditions. The 38-year-old will head to Monterey Peninsula Country Club next for a second-round appointment with the Shore Course. Wilkinson is no stranger to success at this event, as he already owns a T7 (2014) on his AT&T Pro-Am resume to pair with a trio of missed cuts.

World No. 325 Tim Wilkinson readies for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has a course rotation of Pebble Beach (PB), Monterey Peninsula (MP) and Spyglass Hill (SH). The 38-year-old is 1-for-4 at Pebble Beach with a T7 in 2014, one of three top 10s that season in 25 starts. He finished 119th in the FedExCup standings in 2014, which is a career best in six prior campaigns. The New Zealander, by way of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is a two-time Web.com Tour grad (2013, 2016). He finished 132nd in the FEC standings last season but got his playing privileges back after collecting $27,425 in the three-event WCT Finals, good for 32nd in Finals money but 25th if you exclude The 25. Wilkinson, 50th in the Priority Rankings to begin 2016-17, kicked off with two missed cuts but has connected four straight cashes, two for top 25s, including a best of T21 at The RSM Classic. Source: PGATOUR.com