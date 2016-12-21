Player Page

Tim Wilkinson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 7/26/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 155

Latest News

Recent News

Tim Wilkinson had a short week at the Honda Classic, withdrawing after 12 holes, citing a back injury.
The Kiwi was making his sixth appearance at this event, posting a 4-for-5 record with a WD in 2010 (food poisoning). This time around he opened with a double bogey, adding another double at the par-3 fifth, and also sprinkled regular bogeys at Nos. 3, 10, and 11. That placed him at 7-over thru 12 holes and he called it quits from there. Wilkinson arrived with five straight cuts made, so gamers shouldn't lose interest, long-term, over this one bad outing. Feb 23 - 10:29 AM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
More Tim Wilkinson Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 0 02668114530
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am390001450620
Farmers Insurance Open4100013481100
CareerBuilder Challenge250001748700
Sony Open in Hawaii360002043810
The RSM Classic210011256300
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a0005211000
 

 