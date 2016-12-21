Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
Stone looks for third ET win in South Africa
Rookie Bryan career-best T4 at Riviera CC
S. Brown joint 2nd; first top 10 in 47 weeks
D. Johnson wins Genesis by 5; new World No. 1
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tim Wilkinson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 7/26/1978
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 155
Latest News
Recent News
Tim Wilkinson had a short week at the Honda Classic, withdrawing after 12 holes, citing a back injury.
The Kiwi was making his sixth appearance at this event, posting a 4-for-5 record with a WD in 2010 (food poisoning). This time around he opened with a double bogey, adding another double at the par-3 fifth, and also sprinkled regular bogeys at Nos. 3, 10, and 11. That placed him at 7-over thru 12 holes and he called it quits from there. Wilkinson arrived with five straight cuts made, so gamers shouldn't lose interest, long-term, over this one bad outing.
Feb 23 - 10:29 AM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Tim Wilkinson grinded out a 3-under-par 36-33=69 while taking on Pebble Beach Golf Links in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The Kiwi opened his round on Thursday at the 10th tee. He swallowed a double bogey out of the gates but he bounced back tremendously with birdies in five of his next six holes. The scoring was all thanks to ball-striking as all five birdie rolls came from 8'2" or shorter. Wilkinson coasted to the finish line with 11 straight pars, despite some blustery conditions. The 38-year-old will head to Monterey Peninsula Country Club next for a second-round appointment with the Shore Course. Wilkinson is no stranger to success at this event, as he already owns a T7 (2014) on his AT&T Pro-Am resume to pair with a trio of missed cuts.
Feb 10 - 1:24 PM
World No. 325 Tim Wilkinson readies for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has a course rotation of Pebble Beach (PB), Monterey Peninsula (MP) and Spyglass Hill (SH).
The 38-year-old is 1-for-4 at Pebble Beach with a T7 in 2014, one of three top 10s that season in 25 starts. He finished 119th in the FedExCup standings in 2014, which is a career best in six prior campaigns. The New Zealander, by way of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is a two-time Web.com Tour grad (2013, 2016). He finished 132nd in the FEC standings last season but got his playing privileges back after collecting $27,425 in the three-event WCT Finals, good for 32nd in Finals money but 25th if you exclude The 25. Wilkinson, 50th in the Priority Rankings to begin 2016-17, kicked off with two missed cuts but has connected four straight cashes, two for top 25s, including a best of T21 at The RSM Classic.
Feb 8 - 6:12 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Tim Wilkinson posted a 1-for-3 record ahead of the holiday break, heading into the new year ranked 113th in the FedExCup race.
The Web.com Tour grad highlighted his fall schedule with a T21 at The RSM Classic, posting four straight sub-70 rounds in the process. It was his 139th career start on the PGA TOUR and the 21st time cracking the top 25. His steady cut-making results make him relevant in DFS, but he's found just two podium finishes in his career, which limits his upside in most fantasy formats. Wilkinson will remain a steady option for weekly gamers in 2017, particularly on courses where distance is not a prerequisite.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 10:30:00 AM
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Feb 23 - 10:29 AM
Wilkinson survives early blemish in Round 1
Feb 10 - 1:24 PM
Wilkinson has connected four straight cashes
Feb 8 - 6:12 PM
Wilkinson maintains steady play ahead of 2017
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 10:30:00 AM
More Tim Wilkinson Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
0
0
266
81
1
45
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
39
0
0
0
14
50
6
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
41
0
0
0
13
48
11
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
25
0
0
0
17
48
7
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
36
0
0
0
20
43
8
1
0
The RSM Classic
21
0
0
1
12
56
3
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
5
21
10
0
0
