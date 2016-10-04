Player Page

Martin Kaymer

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 12/28/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 165

Latest News

Recent News

With a walk-off birdie in Friday's second round, three-time winner Martin Kaymer finished off a 6-under-par 35-31=66 to post 12-under 132 and take a one-shot lead over Rafa Cabrera-Bello at the halfway point of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
It's a further two strokes back to Paul Dunne and Tommy Fleetwood. Here we go again. The German has an extraordinary record in this tournament with wins in 2008, 2009 and 2011, second place in 2009 and T3 in 2015 when inexplicably letting a 10-shot lead slip in the final round. After a 66 on day one, Kaymer's bid to kick on stalled at first as he opened with six pars and a bogey at 6 over his opening seven holes. But a 20ft eagle putt at 8 was a momentum changer and he powered into the lead with red circles at 10, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 18. That included a chip-in at 14 and a monster putt on 16. The only negative during that hot-streak was a three-putt bogey at 12. This is the fourth time Kaymer has topped the 36-hole leaderboard in Abu Dhabi. He converted two of those. "I struck the ball with better quality today. I just enjoyed playing my favorite course," the double major winner said later. "I'm not 100% happy yet, because there are a few things here and there." Jan 20 - 7:34 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
More Martin Kaymer Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201680 0 1 0315107310753
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 