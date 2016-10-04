Martin Kaymer Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 12/28/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 165

With a walk-off birdie in Friday's second round, three-time winner Martin Kaymer finished off a 6-under-par 35-31=66 to post 12-under 132 and take a one-shot lead over Rafa Cabrera-Bello at the halfway point of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. It's a further two strokes back to Paul Dunne and Tommy Fleetwood. Here we go again. The German has an extraordinary record in this tournament with wins in 2008, 2009 and 2011, second place in 2009 and T3 in 2015 when inexplicably letting a 10-shot lead slip in the final round. After a 66 on day one, Kaymer's bid to kick on stalled at first as he opened with six pars and a bogey at 6 over his opening seven holes. But a 20ft eagle putt at 8 was a momentum changer and he powered into the lead with red circles at 10, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 18. That included a chip-in at 14 and a monster putt on 16. The only negative during that hot-streak was a three-putt bogey at 12. This is the fourth time Kaymer has topped the 36-hole leaderboard in Abu Dhabi. He converted two of those. "I struck the ball with better quality today. I just enjoyed playing my favorite course," the double major winner said later. "I'm not 100% happy yet, because there are a few things here and there." Source: EuropeanTour.com

Martin Kaymer is no stranger to going low in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and he duly opened his 2017 account with a blistering 6-under-par 33-33=66, T2 and just two back of the early leader Henrik Stenson. The German owns five top three finishes at the Abu Dhabi GC, three of them wins and it really should be four given that he blew a 10-shot mid-final round lead two years ago. He's struggled to put that experience behind him, saying the correct things yet never lifting a trophy since. If he were to break that duck anywhere, to do it here would therefore be sweet revenge on fate; his first lap has gone some way to aiding that cause. It began with back-to-back red at 10 (a stunning 55'0" conversion) and 11 before blue at 14 sidetracked him. He responded with more red at 15 and 18. On the front nine (his second) an early bogey at No. 2 was swept away by a solo red at the 4th and three in a row to end the day from the 7th. He's now an incredible 118-under-par through 37 rounds on the course.

After a difficult week at the Ryder Cup, Martin Kaymer will hope a return to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will prove the perfect antidote. The German just couldn't find his best stuff at Hazeltine until the very end when coming from 3 holes behind against Matt Kuchar to win 1UP in the Sunday singles. That was his only win of the week after he'd lost three times over the opening two days. The relaxed pro-am format in Scotland this week will help after the pressure cooker of the Ryder Cup but Kaymer's biggest appeal to gamers is his past tournament form. He won this event in 2010, finished runner-up in 2008 and also added T7 in 2013. With two of the four rounds being played at St. Andrews (Carnoustie and Kingsbarns also host 18 holes), that again favors Kaymer given that he's posted T7 and T12 in his two Open Championships at the Old Course. After a solid season with seven top 10s, the double major winner will be keen to make a statement here and bag his first worldwide victory since the 2014 U.S. Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com