Player Page

Stewart Cink

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (44) / 5/21/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Due to threat of severe weather, the final round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational on Sunday will feature threesomes off split tees from approximately 9:45-11:45am CT.
As things currently stand, World No. 208 Stewart Cink is the 54-hole clubhouse leader on 6-under 204 and would be in the finale threesome on Sunday after a third-round 4-under-par 32-34=66. He's making his 17th appearance at Colonial CC and is now 15-for-17 after opening with 68-70. The 44-year-old missed his two most recent tries in 2016 and 2013, but otherwise has 10 top 25s and two top 10s (T4/2006; T2/2000). He hit nine (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation in R3, gaining 2.884 strokes tee-to-green and 5.017 SG: Total. The Georgia Tech alum squared bogeys at 5 and 16, offset by six birdies at 1, 3, 6, 9, 12 and 13, four from between 12 and 24 feet, recording 1.688 putts per GIR and 2.133 SG: Putting. May 27 - 4:59 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
More Stewart Cink Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017160 0 1 06482237136111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000525510
Valero Texas Open2200016431210
RBC Heritagen/a000623700
Shell Houston Open230001746711
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard2800112461300
Valspar Championship2700014471010
The Honda Classic2700113451300
Genesis Open2800113481000
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5500112481010
Farmers Insurance Open2000017441100
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000842400
Sony Open in Hawaii360011648610
The RSM Classic100002045700
OHL Classic at Mayakoba150002635830
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open150022139820
Safeway Openn/a000724500
 

 