Stewart Cink Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (44) / 5/21/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 205

Due to threat of severe weather, the final round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational on Sunday will feature threesomes off split tees from approximately 9:45-11:45am CT. As things currently stand, World No. 208 Stewart Cink is the 54-hole clubhouse leader on 6-under 204 and would be in the finale threesome on Sunday after a third-round 4-under-par 32-34=66. He's making his 17th appearance at Colonial CC and is now 15-for-17 after opening with 68-70. The 44-year-old missed his two most recent tries in 2016 and 2013, but otherwise has 10 top 25s and two top 10s (T4/2006; T2/2000). He hit nine (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation in R3, gaining 2.884 strokes tee-to-green and 5.017 SG: Total. The Georgia Tech alum squared bogeys at 5 and 16, offset by six birdies at 1, 3, 6, 9, 12 and 13, four from between 12 and 24 feet, recording 1.688 putts per GIR and 2.133 SG: Putting. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Stewart Cink cruised to a 5-under-par 32-35=67 during the opening round of the Valero Texas Open, find himself just one stroke off the torrid pace set by Branden Grace. Cink put on an aerial attack today, finding 15 greens in regulation despite splitting just eight (of 14) fairways. His putter came through when he needed (+1.544 strokes gained putting) but it was all setup through great iron play. The 43-year-old gave himself 13 birdie-or-better looks from inside 25 feet today. Cink is no stranger to fast starts, finding a spot inside the top 10 after R1 in five starts already this season, making it six after today.

Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 206 Stewart Cink pieced together a 1-under-par 37-34=71 in today's second round of the Shell Houston Open for a two-day total of 7-under 137, down three spots on the live leaderboard to T6, a distant nine in arrears to clubhouse leader Sung Kang. This is the 43-year-old's seventh appearance with one top 10 (T6/2013). After an opening 66, he's improved to 6-for-7 in the tournament with his only missed cut in 2012. The Huntsville, Alabama, native got off to a low start with four pars and bogey-6 at 13, but reeled off a 3-birdie train on Nos. 15-17, the latter from 13'5". He circled birdie-3 at 1 but gave two back with double at the par-4 second (tee ball OB), and then two more with back-to-back squares at 6 and 7, both 3-putts from between 26 and 29 feet originally, missing a pair of 2-foot come-backers. Those riled up the Georgia Tech alum, finishing birdie-birdie, including a walk-off 2 from 24'3".