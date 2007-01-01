Player Page

Ryan Blaum

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 10/16/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 165

Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Blaum swallowed a 6-over-par 36-41=77 during round one of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba before withdrawing due to illness.
Blaum was making his third straight appearance at this event with a T29 in his debut and a T15 last year. It appears the layout fits his game but his body wasn't up to the task this week. Blaum cited a virus for his WD after splitting just six (of 14) fairways and finding eight greens in regulation. The 34-year-old finished T20 last week in Las Vegas. Gamers should feel comfortable jumping back on the train whenever he chooses to tee it up next. This doesn't appear to be a long-term problem. Nov 9 - 5:24 PM
Source: PGATOUR Media (Twitter)
More Ryan Blaum Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201820 0 0 0632411730
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open2000117401220
Safeway Openn/a000723510
 

 