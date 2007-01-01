Ryan Blaum

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Nats name Derek Lilliquist as pitching coach
Marlins prefer to make Stanton deal with STL?
Twins considering a run at top free agent SP
Altuve wins '17 Players Choice POTY Award
Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores dies of cancer
JD Martinez looking for $200 million contract
BoSox hire Dana LeVangie as pitching coach
MLB, NPB to grandfather old posting system
Orioles have interest in FAs Cashner, Vargas
Arenado awarded fifth straight NL Gold Glove
Twins 2B Dozier wins first career Gold Glove
44-year-old Colon hoping to continue career
Hogan (shoulder) misses another practice
Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) upgraded to 'full'
Julio Jones (ankle) sidelined again Thursday
Next Ezekiel Elliott hearing set for Dec. 1
Michael Thomas (ankle) still limited Thursday
Hilton (groin) added to Colts injury report
Eagles keep Jernigan with four-year extension
Old friend: Pats claim Martellus off waivers
Suh (knee) likely to play vs. Panthers on MNF
Alfred Morris likely to start, lead committee
Charles Clay 'looking good' for Week 10
Latest appeal denied; Zeke once again banned
Tyson Chandler (back) doesn't practice Thurs
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) practices Thurs
Domantas Sabonis (calf) questionable vs. CHI
Austin Rivers (ankle) questionable vs. OKC
Tyler Johnson (illness) is probable vs. Jazz
Vince Carter (illness) questionable vs. 76ers
Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable vs. Hornets
Al Horford (concussion) listed as out vs. CHA
Stanley Johnson, Jon Leuer unlikely vs. ATL
Danilo Gallinari (strained glute) out Friday
Patrick Beverley (knee) to miss next 2 games
D.J. Augustin likely out next four games
Carter Hutton will start Thursday vs. Coyotes
Vadim Shipachyov retires from NHL
Brad Marchand slated to be a GTD for Friday
New Jersey takes Kyle Palmieri off IR
Sabres downgrade Ristolainen to week-to-week
Kyle Turris practices with Fiala and Smith
Auston Matthews uncertain for weekend games
Drouin will be a game-time call Thursday
Devils might get Kyle Palmieri back Thursday
Drake Caggiula (foot) won't play on Thursday
Seth Jones skates on top power-play unit
John Gibson passes concussion protocol
Michael Annett: Ticket Galaxy 200 advance
Elliott Sadler: Ticket Galaxy 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: Lucas Oil 150 pre-race
William Byron: Ticket Galaxy 200 advance
Matt Crafton: Lucas Oil 150 pre-race
Justin Allgaier: Ticket Galaxy 200 advance
Ben Rhodes: Lucas Oil 150 pre-race
ARCA composite body test results at Talladega
Cody Coughlin: Lucas Oil 150 pre-race
Gragson has best shot at Snowball Derby win
Creed announces full ARCA season in '18 w/MDM
Dalton Sargeant: Lucas Oil 150 pre-race
Ryan Blaum (illness) WDs from OHL Classic
V. Taylor soars to a 7-under 64 in R1 of OHL
Opening ace leads Mitchell to stong R1 at OHL
Fowler flawless in R1 of OHL Classic debut
Kizzire sets the OHL pace with 9-under 62
Wiesberger's bounce backs earn Nedbank lead
Dubuisson hangs up early number at Nedbank
Top-ranked Fowler headlines in OHL debut
Sponsor invite Oda makes pro debut @ OHL
Fleetwood looks to extend Race to Dubai lead
Pat Perez returns to Mexico for OHL defense
Schniederjans WDs ahead of OHL Classic
Scout: Allen still has chance to be No. 1 QB
Florida WR Ja'Marr Chase backs off pledge
Jarvion Franklin rolls with 191 yards in win
Diontae Johnson logs 9-144-1 line in defeat
Harold Landry (ankle) questionable for Sat.
Roback tosses five picks in nightmare showing
Badgers now list WR Cephus out for the year
Report: Les Miles intrigued by Oregon State
Toledo RB Terry Swanson exits w/ leg injury
Brewer to start for Baylor vs. Red Raiders
Young shreds Akron for 198 all-purpose yards
Rosen (concussion): I expect to play vs. ASU
Merino could miss up to two months
Rafa coy on the return of his captain
Southgate satisfied injuries are genuine
Tottenham trio could return to face Arsenal
Liverpool midfielder closes in on a return
Kante focused on recovery after sharp return
United look stronger heading into Christmas
David Moyes appointed new Hammers boss
Fonte vows to return stronger after surgery
Benteke hoping to train this week
Benitez: Colback won't play for Newcastle
Schindler set for one-match ban
Ryan Blaum
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 10/16/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Blaum swallowed a 6-over-par 36-41=77 during round one of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba before withdrawing due to illness.
Blaum was making his third straight appearance at this event with a T29 in his debut and a T15 last year. It appears the layout fits his game but his body wasn't up to the task this week. Blaum cited a virus for his WD after splitting just six (of 14) fairways and finding eight greens in regulation. The 34-year-old finished T20 last week in Las Vegas. Gamers should feel comfortable jumping back on the train whenever he chooses to tee it up next. This doesn't appear to be a long-term problem.
Nov 9 - 5:24 PM
Source:
PGATOUR Media (Twitter)
Ryan Blaum breezed through TPC Summerlin en route to a 5-under-par 34-32=66 during the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, joining J.J. Spaun and John Huh as early pacesetters.
The Duke Blue Devil finished T31 here last year in his Shriners debut. All four rounds were signed in red numbers and he's back this week for seconds. Today he circled seven birdies to post his best round at TPC Summerlin yet. It was a balanced attack as he gained 2.166 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.456 more strokes with the putter. Blaum missed just one green in regulation today and splashed in five putts from outside nine feet. Blaum arrived with five straight finishes outside the top 50 but he's showing no signs of that poor form so far.
Nov 2 - 3:34 PM
Duke University alum Ryan Blaum heads back to North Carolina for a third appearance at this week's Wyndham Championship.
Blaum has pegged it at this event twice, the first coming at Forest Oaks Country Club in 2007 (sponsor's invite). He would finish solo 82nd that week. Two years later he open qualified into the event, but then went on to miss the cut. This time around he arrives on merit and sits at 103rd in the FedExCup standings. With a spot in the Playoffs already locked up, Blaum should be able to play stress-free this week near his old stomping grounds.
Aug 16 - 3:28 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 318 Ryan Blaum orchestrated a season- and career-tying-low 7-under-par 29-35=64 in the final round of the Barbasol Championship for a 72-hole tally of 18-under 266, up eight places to a
career-best T6
, three short of champion Grayson Murray.
This was the 33-year-old's 35th career TOUR start and second top 10, eclipsing a previous-best T7 two starts ago at the Greenbrier. It was his sixth top 25 of the season in 26 starts and second top 10. After opening in 69-67-66, the Duke alum began T14 on 11-under, two shy of the overnight top 10. He hit 10 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, posting 4.239 SG: Total and 1.533 putts per GIR,
No. 1
in the latter with a cumulative 1.585. The Floridian smothered a lone bogey-5 at 15 with seven conventional birdies at Nos. 1, 2, (from 19'8"), 5, 7, 8, 11 and 16, adding a hole-out birdie-3 at 4 from a greenside bunker 34'3" away.
Jul 23 - 6:56 PM
Ryan Blaum (illness) WDs from OHL Classic
Nov 9 - 5:24 PM
Blaum bags bushels of birdies in Shriners R1
Nov 2 - 3:34 PM
Blaum gets another look at Sedgefield CC
Aug 16 - 3:28 PM
Rookie Blaum career-best T6 at Barbasol
Jul 23 - 6:56 PM
More Ryan Blaum Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
2
0
0
0
0
63
24
1
17
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
20
0
0
1
17
40
12
2
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
23
5
1
0
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
Gary Woodland had a close call at this event last year and would love to get revenge on El Camaleon Golf Club.
