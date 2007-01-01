Ryan Blaum Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 10/16/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 165

Ryan Blaum swallowed a 6-over-par 36-41=77 during round one of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba before withdrawing due to illness. Blaum was making his third straight appearance at this event with a T29 in his debut and a T15 last year. It appears the layout fits his game but his body wasn't up to the task this week. Blaum cited a virus for his WD after splitting just six (of 14) fairways and finding eight greens in regulation. The 34-year-old finished T20 last week in Las Vegas. Gamers should feel comfortable jumping back on the train whenever he chooses to tee it up next. This doesn't appear to be a long-term problem. Source: PGATOUR Media (Twitter)

Ryan Blaum breezed through TPC Summerlin en route to a 5-under-par 34-32=66 during the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, joining J.J. Spaun and John Huh as early pacesetters. The Duke Blue Devil finished T31 here last year in his Shriners debut. All four rounds were signed in red numbers and he's back this week for seconds. Today he circled seven birdies to post his best round at TPC Summerlin yet. It was a balanced attack as he gained 2.166 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.456 more strokes with the putter. Blaum missed just one green in regulation today and splashed in five putts from outside nine feet. Blaum arrived with five straight finishes outside the top 50 but he's showing no signs of that poor form so far.

Duke University alum Ryan Blaum heads back to North Carolina for a third appearance at this week's Wyndham Championship. Blaum has pegged it at this event twice, the first coming at Forest Oaks Country Club in 2007 (sponsor's invite). He would finish solo 82nd that week. Two years later he open qualified into the event, but then went on to miss the cut. This time around he arrives on merit and sits at 103rd in the FedExCup standings. With a spot in the Playoffs already locked up, Blaum should be able to play stress-free this week near his old stomping grounds. Source: PGATOUR.com