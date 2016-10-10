Player Page

Alvaro Quiros

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 1/21/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 187

Alvaro Quiros aced the 13th hole on the way to an 8-under-par 31-32=63 in round one of The Rocco Forte Open in Sicily, good enough for solo second in the clubhouse.
That's two swings behind Sebastian Soderberg on a morning where birdies and eagles were flying everywhere at the coastal track in Sicily. Beginning his day at 11 (this course is a composite of two nine-hole links-style tracks), Quiros started sedately with a pair of pars. But at the 191-yard 13th he drained his seven iron to register the 16th hole-in-one of the season. He dropped a shot immediately afterwards but then painted his card with red numbers after that. The Spaniard, who closed with a 65 in Portugal last week (his best finish of the season), ticked 15 and 17 and made further gains at 1 and 2. He made a final closing surge by connecting circles at 8, 9 and 10 to land just two off the lead. May 18 - 8:40 AM
