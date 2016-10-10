Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kang's eight-month sentence for DUI upheld
Miguel Cabrera diagnosed with oblique strain
Collins smokes two longballs vs Orioles Wed.
X-rays on Freeman's wrist prove inconclusive
Cole holds Nats to one run in seven innings
Twins-Rockies game postponed due to weather
Herrmann sinks Mets with solo homer in 11th
Kershaw blanks Giants over seven innings
Donaldson (calf) not coming back this weekend
Trevor Cahill (shoulder) placed on 10-day DL
Dickerson slugs three-run homer vs. Indians
Choo (back) returns to Rangers lineup Wed.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
Soderberg shoots 61 in Italy; leads by three
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
Garcia returns for Byron Nelson title defense
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
Alex Moon takes top honors at Byron Nelson OQ
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
Albatross buoys Cabrera Bello to top-5 finish
Wallace hangs strong; claims Open de Portugal
Oosthuizen one back after 1-over 73 in R3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Alvaro Quiros
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 1/21/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 187
Latest News
Recent News
Alvaro Quiros aced the 13th hole on the way to an 8-under-par 31-32=63 in round one of The Rocco Forte Open in Sicily, good enough for solo second in the clubhouse.
That's two swings behind Sebastian Soderberg on a morning where birdies and eagles were flying everywhere at the coastal track in Sicily. Beginning his day at 11 (this course is a composite of two nine-hole links-style tracks), Quiros started sedately with a pair of pars. But at the 191-yard 13th he drained his seven iron to register the 16th hole-in-one of the season. He dropped a shot immediately afterwards but then painted his card with red numbers after that. The Spaniard, who closed with a 65 in Portugal last week (his best finish of the season), ticked 15 and 17 and made further gains at 1 and 2. He made a final closing surge by connecting circles at 8, 9 and 10 to land just two off the lead.
May 18 - 8:40 AM
Alvaro Quiros will hope to break fast from the gates when he tees it up in this week's British Masters at The Grove.
The Spaniard's habit for shooting poor opening rounds hit new heights in last week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship when he started with an 80. Two 70s to follow were okay but the damage had been done and it led to a fifth straight failure to cash. The one time Quiros has broken 70 in round one he turned his Thursday 68 into T4 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. That remains his only top 20 in 21 starts this season and explains why he's down at 133rd on the Race to Dubai. He also missed the cut in this event 12 months ago when it was held at Woburn. It's hard to make a case for him but at least he should be able to bomb it off the tee on a course which has some room.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 04:49:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
There may be a glimmer of light for Alvaro Quiros as he readies for another crack at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.
Although his poor season continued with a missed cut in last week's Omega European Masters, a second-round 66 (it followed an opening 78) was his lowest 18 since February when he closed with a 65 to post T4 in the Dubai Desert Classic. That finish stands out like a sore thumb when looking at his 2016 results and accounts for two-thirds of his Race to Dubai earnings this season. The big-hitting Spaniard is 3-for-4 at the KLM Open although this week's course, The Dutch, is a new one and the early reports that it could reward accuracy suggests it's not an ideal fit but we'll see.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 03:56:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Alvaro Quiros has been drawn against England's James Morrison in the first round of the Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Match Play at Archerfield Golf Links.
Quiros has plenty of experience in this format, taking part in this event last year (lost in R1), the Royal Trophy, Volvo World Match Play, WGC-Match Play and Seve Trophy. His overall record is a losing one though, with five wins against eight losses and two halves. The Spaniard's recent strokeplay form is underwhelming too with four missed cuts and T30 in his last five starts. His last-64 clash tees off at 08:20 local time Thursday.
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 04:23:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
May 18 - 8:40 AM
Slow starts continue to cost slumping Quiros
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 04:49:00 PM
Quiros hoping to build on low round at Crans
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 03:56:00 AM
Quiros off to Scotland for Paul Lawrie event
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 04:23:00 PM
More Alvaro Quiros Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
0
0
38
18
0
13
1
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
Louis Oosthuizen doesn't provide much consistency week-to-week but he brings plenty of upside.
