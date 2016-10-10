Alvaro Quiros Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 1/21/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 187

Alvaro Quiros aced the 13th hole on the way to an 8-under-par 31-32=63 in round one of The Rocco Forte Open in Sicily, good enough for solo second in the clubhouse. That's two swings behind Sebastian Soderberg on a morning where birdies and eagles were flying everywhere at the coastal track in Sicily. Beginning his day at 11 (this course is a composite of two nine-hole links-style tracks), Quiros started sedately with a pair of pars. But at the 191-yard 13th he drained his seven iron to register the 16th hole-in-one of the season. He dropped a shot immediately afterwards but then painted his card with red numbers after that. The Spaniard, who closed with a 65 in Portugal last week (his best finish of the season), ticked 15 and 17 and made further gains at 1 and 2. He made a final closing surge by connecting circles at 8, 9 and 10 to land just two off the lead.

Alvaro Quiros will hope to break fast from the gates when he tees it up in this week's British Masters at The Grove. The Spaniard's habit for shooting poor opening rounds hit new heights in last week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship when he started with an 80. Two 70s to follow were okay but the damage had been done and it led to a fifth straight failure to cash. The one time Quiros has broken 70 in round one he turned his Thursday 68 into T4 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. That remains his only top 20 in 21 starts this season and explains why he's down at 133rd on the Race to Dubai. He also missed the cut in this event 12 months ago when it was held at Woburn. It's hard to make a case for him but at least he should be able to bomb it off the tee on a course which has some room. Source: EuropeanTour.com

There may be a glimmer of light for Alvaro Quiros as he readies for another crack at the KLM Open in the Netherlands. Although his poor season continued with a missed cut in last week's Omega European Masters, a second-round 66 (it followed an opening 78) was his lowest 18 since February when he closed with a 65 to post T4 in the Dubai Desert Classic. That finish stands out like a sore thumb when looking at his 2016 results and accounts for two-thirds of his Race to Dubai earnings this season. The big-hitting Spaniard is 3-for-4 at the KLM Open although this week's course, The Dutch, is a new one and the early reports that it could reward accuracy suggests it's not an ideal fit but we'll see. Source: EuropeanTour.com