Gregory Havret

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mariners trade for right-hander Chase De Jong
Ryu (adductor) tosses pain-free bullpener
Trout guides Angels with two hits Wednesday
Jose Abreu expected back in camp on Friday
Nate Jones exits game due to bruised knee
Luke Weaver forced out with back spasms
Greinke named D-Backs' Opening Day starter
Wheeler (elbow) to make spring debut Mar. 10
Wright getting second opinion on shoulder
Dyson (wrist) to throw simulated game Thu.
Twins' Kirilloff to have Tommy John surgery
Duda (back) cleared to hit on Wednesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: McCloughan no longer running Skins
Redskins GM McCloughan not at NFL Combine
Report: Wentz developed elbow pain as rookie
Bucs GM, coach noncommittal on Doug Martin
McAdoo blames Eli for NYG offensive struggles
Pederson confirms PHI will look into Charles
Garrett doesn't 'anticipate' Free will retire
Tobin: A.J. McCarron 'a very valuable piece'
Still unclear if Julio will undergo surgery
Bengals: We will be drafting a running back
Kelce has shoulder surgery, ready for camp
O'Brien: J.J. Watt (back) 'in great shape'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
James Harden scores 26 points in easy win
David Lee scores 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting
Pau Gasol accepting, thriving in bench role
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 21 with 15 boards
LeBron James triple-doubles in loss to Boston
Khris Middleton returns with 21/5/5 line Wed
Nikola Jokic gets consecutive triple-doubles
Dwight Howard plays all-around gem vs. Dallas
Ersan Ilyasova hits 6-of-7 FGs, scores 18
Otto Porter scoreless for 1st time since 2015
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 27 points w/ six 3s
Arron Afflalo starting; Ty Lawson off bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
Dose:Trade Deadline Eve Action
Mar 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 28
Subject to Line Changes
Feb 28
Kucherov Gets the Hat Trick
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artem Anisimov will 'miss some time' with LBI
Patrick Kane scores hat trick in win over PIT
Nikita Kucherov scores 1G, 2A in OT win
Marc-Andre Fleury will start Wednesday
Tampa Bay flips Mark Streit to Pittsburgh
Jeff Skinner (neck) should be back Friday
Eric Fehr going to the Maple Leafs
Flames land Curtis Lazar from Ottawa
Valtteri Filppula heading for Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews chosen as first star of Feb.
Michal Neuvirth agrees to two-year deal
Patrik Laine earns Rookie of the Month honor
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin: Active Pest Control 200 notes
Enfinger: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Cole Custer: Rinnai 250 advance
Ryan Reed: Rinnai 250 advance
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 advance
One top-25 for Timmy Hill on 1.5-milers
10 top-10s in last 12 on type for Kyle Busch
Patrick seeks 1st top-10 on type in 2 yrs+
Daniel Suarez hopes to put Daytona behind
Gray Gaulding to join ROTY battle at Atlanta
Lagasse Jr. joins RCR for four XFINITY races
Justin Haley sits out one more truck race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Porteous posts share of early lead at Tshwane
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stockstill (shoulder) to miss spring practice
WMU leading tackler LB Spillane to transfer
Lions GM: RB Mixon is still on our board
Bridgewater attempts hoops-to-football jump
Alabama hires Weinke as offensive analyst
Scout: Canes WR Coley isn't a hard worker
DT Reed arrested, charged with burglary
Baylor suspends CB Blanchard indefinitely
Garett Bolles arrives in Indy at 6'5/297 lbs
Antonio Garcia gains 9 lbs, arms now 33 3/8''
Mahomes: I’m not a project, can play Day 1
Waldman: Kelly is a top 3 QB based on talent
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swans boost: Montero & Ki return to training
Chelsea signs Moses to new contract
Kompany misses out in City win
Aguero brace ensures Man City double gameweek
Hull hit with another injury setback
Sako provides a timely boost for Allardyce
Andre Ayew to start against Chelsea?
Fuchs hails supporters after momentous win
Butland targeting mid-March return
Begovic happy with Chelsea stay
Jonny Evans started but will it stick?
Foxes respond in first game without Ranieri
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Gregory Havret
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 11/25/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Grégory Havret torched Pretoria CC for a 6-under-par 29-36=65 in round one of the Tshwane Open in South Africa, good enough to share of the lead with local man Haydn Porteous after the morning session.
The Frenchman missed the cut on his only appearance here two years ago but could do no wrong on the front nine today; he took just 29 swishes and splashed red at six holes. His opening par breaker came at No. 2 before he connected three more at Nos. 4-6. The birdies kept flowing and he followed another at 8 by sinking a lengthy putt from off the green at 9. Thoughts of the European Tour's first sub-60 round subsided coming home as he dropped shots at 11 and 13 but Havret, twice a runner-up on South African soil, got back on the birdie trail at 14 and added another at 17 to record his low round of the season. It beat the 66 he shot in round three of the Maybank Championship which helped him to 11th spot on his last start.
Mar 2 - 6:18 AM
Grégory Havret posted T11 in the Maybank Championship in Malaysia on his last European Tour start and, after two weeks off, picks up his season at the Tshwane Open in South Africa.
The Frenchman will hope the break won't have taken the edge off his game which looked sharp in Malaysia where he was third on the All-Around stats. That result marked a return to form after he'd gone MC-57-MC through the Desert Swing. Havret has played in just one previous Tshwane Open at Pretoria but missed the cut in 2015 after rounds of 70-74. He's missed plenty of cuts in South Africa in recent years (six of last eight) but did manage T18 in the 2015 Africa Open and has twice finished runner-up in the country although the last of those was the 2005 South African Open.
Feb 27 - 8:41 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Gregory Havret thrashed eight birdies in his third round 6-under-par 33-33=66 at the Maybank Championship - he heads into the final round on 11-under 205, T4 and five back of the leader Danny Willett at Saujana G&CC.
The elegant Frenchman, one of three sons of Paris T4 or better at this stage, ticked four of his first eight holes (1, 4, 7 and 8) before closing the front nine with a bogey-4 at 9. He opened the back nine with birdie-bogey at 10 and 11, but was flawless to the clubhouse. He ticked back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 before his tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 16th hole clattered into the pin. It looked as is it might drop for a second before bouncing away. Alas he missed the short birdie opprtunity, but he tidied up with birdie-4 at the last. It is his low round since he closed both the European Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with 65s in late September/early October.
Feb 11 - 4:13 AM
The Portugal Masters celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and Grégory Havret has played in every one since posting T54 at the inaugural event in 2007.
The Frenchman has cashed in seven of the previous nine and enjoyed his best moment in 2011 when closing with a 64 to finish in third spot. His only other top 25 was T22 in 2010. Havret didn't make the cut in last week's British Masters but before that had enjoyed some good form with T18 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and T7 at the Porsche European Open. Those two results moved him into the top 100 in the Race to Dubai and he currently occupies 88th spot. That's very much in line with what we've come to expect in recent years, Havret's money list finishes reading 85-84-71-100 the last four seasons.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 06:03:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
Mar 2 - 6:18 AM
Havret resumes 2017 campaign in South Africa
Feb 27 - 8:41 AM
Havret goes on a birdie run at Saujana G&CC
Feb 11 - 4:13 AM
Havret keeps up 100% attendance in Portugal
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 06:03:00 PM
More Gregory Havret Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(602)
2
B. Grace
PGA
(480)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(442)
4
R. Fowler
PGA
(412)
5
T. Woods
PGA
(402)
6
W. Wilcox
PGA
(372)
7
T. Hatton
PGA
(366)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(362)
9
T. Clark
PGA
(341)
10
W. Bryan
PGA
(326)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2012
1
0
0
0
0
21
6
0
7
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Adam Scott will play the role of defending champion but will also have to learn the ropes at a new course.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
»
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
»
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
»
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
»
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
GOL Headlines
»
Porteous posts share of early lead at Tshwane
»
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
»
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
»
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
»
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
»
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
»
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
»
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
»
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
»
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
»
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
»
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved