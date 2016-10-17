Gregory Havret Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 11/25/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 180

Latest News Recent News

Grégory Havret torched Pretoria CC for a 6-under-par 29-36=65 in round one of the Tshwane Open in South Africa, good enough to share of the lead with local man Haydn Porteous after the morning session. The Frenchman missed the cut on his only appearance here two years ago but could do no wrong on the front nine today; he took just 29 swishes and splashed red at six holes. His opening par breaker came at No. 2 before he connected three more at Nos. 4-6. The birdies kept flowing and he followed another at 8 by sinking a lengthy putt from off the green at 9. Thoughts of the European Tour's first sub-60 round subsided coming home as he dropped shots at 11 and 13 but Havret, twice a runner-up on South African soil, got back on the birdie trail at 14 and added another at 17 to record his low round of the season. It beat the 66 he shot in round three of the Maybank Championship which helped him to 11th spot on his last start.

Grégory Havret posted T11 in the Maybank Championship in Malaysia on his last European Tour start and, after two weeks off, picks up his season at the Tshwane Open in South Africa. The Frenchman will hope the break won't have taken the edge off his game which looked sharp in Malaysia where he was third on the All-Around stats. That result marked a return to form after he'd gone MC-57-MC through the Desert Swing. Havret has played in just one previous Tshwane Open at Pretoria but missed the cut in 2015 after rounds of 70-74. He's missed plenty of cuts in South Africa in recent years (six of last eight) but did manage T18 in the 2015 Africa Open and has twice finished runner-up in the country although the last of those was the 2005 South African Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Gregory Havret thrashed eight birdies in his third round 6-under-par 33-33=66 at the Maybank Championship - he heads into the final round on 11-under 205, T4 and five back of the leader Danny Willett at Saujana G&CC. The elegant Frenchman, one of three sons of Paris T4 or better at this stage, ticked four of his first eight holes (1, 4, 7 and 8) before closing the front nine with a bogey-4 at 9. He opened the back nine with birdie-bogey at 10 and 11, but was flawless to the clubhouse. He ticked back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 before his tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 16th hole clattered into the pin. It looked as is it might drop for a second before bouncing away. Alas he missed the short birdie opprtunity, but he tidied up with birdie-4 at the last. It is his low round since he closed both the European Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with 65s in late September/early October.