Gregory Havret

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 11/25/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 180

Grégory Havret torched Pretoria CC for a 6-under-par 29-36=65 in round one of the Tshwane Open in South Africa, good enough to share of the lead with local man Haydn Porteous after the morning session.
The Frenchman missed the cut on his only appearance here two years ago but could do no wrong on the front nine today; he took just 29 swishes and splashed red at six holes. His opening par breaker came at No. 2 before he connected three more at Nos. 4-6. The birdies kept flowing and he followed another at 8 by sinking a lengthy putt from off the green at 9. Thoughts of the European Tour's first sub-60 round subsided coming home as he dropped shots at 11 and 13 but Havret, twice a runner-up on South African soil, got back on the birdie trail at 14 and added another at 17 to record his low round of the season. It beat the 66 he shot in round three of the Maybank Championship which helped him to 11th spot on his last start. Mar 2 - 6:18 AM
Season Stats
