S.S.P. Chawrasia

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 5/15/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'5 / 141

S.S.P. Chawrasia will endeavour to complete a fourth European Tour victory on home soil this week when he tees it up at the Hero Indian Open hosted by the DLF Golf & CC.
The tournament moves to the new Gary Player course at the New Delhi venue and few competitors in the field will have been as disheartened at the news as the diminutive Indian who was a three-time winner at nearby Delhi GC (twice on the European Tour and once on the Asian Tour). Toss in another eight top ten finishes on the short and traditional layout and you'll see why he liked it so much. But this week, whilst he returns to a club he has also tasted victory at (the 2011 Avantha Masters), it is a very new course. Moreover it is long and modern in style - two characteristics which don't tend to suit the short-hitter and expert short-game artist. Three months into the 2017 season he is 2-for-6 with a best of T35 last time out at the World Super 6 Perth. This week will make for a fascinating challenge: Chawrasia's stunning form in India versus his typical struggles on recently completed resort-style layouts. Mar 7 - 4:51 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 049120830
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic710001249830
 

 