S.S.P. Chawrasia Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 5/15/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'5 / 141

Latest News Recent News

S.S.P. Chawrasia will endeavour to complete a fourth European Tour victory on home soil this week when he tees it up at the Hero Indian Open hosted by the DLF Golf & CC. The tournament moves to the new Gary Player course at the New Delhi venue and few competitors in the field will have been as disheartened at the news as the diminutive Indian who was a three-time winner at nearby Delhi GC (twice on the European Tour and once on the Asian Tour). Toss in another eight top ten finishes on the short and traditional layout and you'll see why he liked it so much. But this week, whilst he returns to a club he has also tasted victory at (the 2011 Avantha Masters), it is a very new course. Moreover it is long and modern in style - two characteristics which don't tend to suit the short-hitter and expert short-game artist. Three months into the 2017 season he is 2-for-6 with a best of T35 last time out at the World Super 6 Perth. This week will make for a fascinating challenge: Chawrasia's stunning form in India versus his typical struggles on recently completed resort-style layouts. Source: EuropeanTour.com

SSP Chawrasia is looking for a third victory of 2016 as he heads to Fanling for the UBS Hong Kong Open. There are some who mock – he’s finished in the top ten of a European Tour event (distinct from co-sanctioned tournaments) just twice in a career stretching back to 2007 – but SSP Chawrasia can win, and he’s done so three times in Asian/European Tour co-sanctioned tourneys, most recently the Indian Open in March. He also lifted the Asian Tour’s Manila Masters trophy in his last start three weeks ago and he did once finish T5 in this event, back in 2014. More often he’s struggled a bit, going 6-for-10, with that effort two years ago his only top 20. With an underpowered game he does need a tight and fiddly track to contend, so this could be one of those weeks. The key will be if he can get the putter working. When he’s on song it’s a genuine weapon. Source: EuropeanTour.com

SSP Chawrasia and Chikkarangappa S. team up for India in this week's World Cup of Golf at Royal Kingston in Melbourne, Australia. In the betting, the two tournament debutants are ranked joint 26th of the 28 teams which tells us that expectations are low. Chawrasia is a three-time European Tour winner although all those victories (the most recent in March) came in his Indian homeland. If this event is ever held there, get him on the team! Away from those home comforts his powers are reduced and Chawrasia managed only one other top 40 on the ET this year. His 23-year-old partner, Chikkarangappa, is 321st in the world rankings and plays his golf on the Asian Tour where he connected three top 10s last month. India's best finish in this event is 9th in the 2005 edition in Portugal. Source: EuropeanTour.com