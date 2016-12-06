Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
S.S.P. Chawrasia
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 5/15/1978
Ht / Wt:
5'5 / 141
Latest News
Recent News
S.S.P. Chawrasia will endeavour to complete a fourth European Tour victory on home soil this week when he tees it up at the Hero Indian Open hosted by the DLF Golf & CC.
The tournament moves to the new Gary Player course at the New Delhi venue and few competitors in the field will have been as disheartened at the news as the diminutive Indian who was a three-time winner at nearby Delhi GC (twice on the European Tour and once on the Asian Tour). Toss in another eight top ten finishes on the short and traditional layout and you'll see why he liked it so much. But this week, whilst he returns to a club he has also tasted victory at (the 2011 Avantha Masters), it is a very new course. Moreover it is long and modern in style - two characteristics which don't tend to suit the short-hitter and expert short-game artist. Three months into the 2017 season he is 2-for-6 with a best of T35 last time out at the World Super 6 Perth. This week will make for a fascinating challenge: Chawrasia's stunning form in India versus his typical struggles on recently completed resort-style layouts.
Mar 7 - 4:51 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
SSP Chawrasia is looking for a third victory of 2016 as he heads to Fanling for the UBS Hong Kong Open.
There are some who mock – he’s finished in the top ten of a European Tour event (distinct from co-sanctioned tournaments) just twice in a career stretching back to 2007 – but SSP Chawrasia can win, and he’s done so three times in Asian/European Tour co-sanctioned tourneys, most recently the Indian Open in March. He also lifted the Asian Tour’s Manila Masters trophy in his last start three weeks ago and he did once finish T5 in this event, back in 2014. More often he’s struggled a bit, going 6-for-10, with that effort two years ago his only top 20. With an underpowered game he does need a tight and fiddly track to contend, so this could be one of those weeks. The key will be if he can get the putter working. When he’s on song it’s a genuine weapon.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 10:26:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
SSP Chawrasia and Chikkarangappa S. team up for India in this week's World Cup of Golf at Royal Kingston in Melbourne, Australia.
In the betting, the two tournament debutants are ranked joint 26th of the 28 teams which tells us that expectations are low. Chawrasia is a three-time European Tour winner although all those victories (the most recent in March) came in his Indian homeland. If this event is ever held there, get him on the team! Away from those home comforts his powers are reduced and Chawrasia managed only one other top 40 on the ET this year. His 23-year-old partner, Chikkarangappa, is 321st in the world rankings and plays his golf on the Asian Tour where he connected three top 10s last month. India's best finish in this event is 9th in the 2005 edition in Portugal.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 05:49:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
SSP Chawrasia has never played a weekend in three attempts at the KLM Open so he'll be excited by the tournament's first visit to the The Dutch club in Spijk.
The three-time European Tour winner is currently 74th on the Race to Dubai thanks to the last of those victories, this year's Indian Open in March, since when he has broken the top 30 just the once – T27 at the lucrative BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The better news is that when he carded 66 last Friday (albeit without making the cut following a round one 79) it was his low round of the 2016 season. His experience of The Netherlands is poor however (three missed cuts) so the new venue is a plus.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 10:16:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
Mar 7 - 4:51 AM
Chawrasia looks to end fine year on a high
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 10:26:00 AM
Chawrasia makes World Cup debut in Australia
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 05:49:00 AM
Chawrasia hoping to rediscover top 30 form
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 10:16:00 AM
More S.S.P. Chawrasia Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(810)
2
P. Mickelson
PGA
(470)
3
R. McIlroy
PGA
(427)
4
J. Thomas
PGA
(427)
5
K. Stadler
PGA
(419)
6
H. Stenson
PGA
(413)
7
T. Woods
PGA
(403)
8
B. Grace
PGA
(382)
9
D. Johnson
PGA
(367)
10
J. Rahm
PGA
(364)
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
49
12
0
8
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CIMB Classic
71
0
0
0
12
49
8
3
0
Headlines
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Dustin Johnson won his 14th TOUR title and fourth WGC, coming from one back with 3-under 68 to claim the Mexico Championship by one.
