Michael Thompson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 4/16/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 185

Michael Thompson withdrew before his opening lap at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. First alternate Robert Allenby took his spot in the field. Thompson was an 11th-hour WD this week to join more than a dozen other pre-tournament WDs. There was no injury cited but he did miss a chunk of last season with a shoulder injury. Thompson was set to go off at 12:10 p.m. ET so gamers with flexible roster moves might still be able to swap him out. Source: PGA TOUR Communications (Twitter)

Michael Thompson enjoyed his opening lap at Quail Hollow Club, firing a 3-under-par 33-35=68 to find himself inside the top 10 at this week's Wells Fargo Championship. Thompson split six (of 14) fairways and found 11 greens in regulation. Nothing leaps off the page in that regard. It was a hot putter that did most of the damage. Entering the week ranks 11th on TOUR in strokes gained putting, it was more of the same today. Before his day was done, Thompson trickled in eight putts from outside six feet. That included a trio of putts from outside 17 feet, with the longest coming from 52'7" for birdie at the par- 4 11th. The 33-year-old arrived with missed cuts in each of the last two Wells Fargo Championships but he does sport a T11 on his WFC resume (2014).

Michael Thompson tackled the Golf Club of Houston with five birdies and no bogeys, signing for a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the Houston Open. Thompson fired three red numbers here last year en route to a T12 finish. Perhaps banking on some of that course confidence, Thompson got right to work this week by landing 17 greens in regulation. That kept things relatively stress-free on the putting greens. He did convert a trio of putts from the 8-to-12 foot range but nothing from long distance. It's unlikely he can continue to pelt greens at this clip once the course starts to firm up, but Thompson is now in great position heading into his second-round tee time. This is his lowest opening-round score since the 2017 Puerto Rico Open (5-under 67) which took place 12 months ago.