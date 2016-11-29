Rickie Fowler Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 12/13/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 150

Latest News Recent News

Rickie Fowler jets into the United Arab Emirates this week to contest the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and make his first defence of a European Tour title. Fowler's debut Euro Tour win came in the 2015 Scottish Open but he chose not to contest that event in 2016. He'll certainly hope to make a better job of defending than he's managed on the PGA TOUR. Fowler has attempted it three times but missed the cut twice (2013 Wells Fargo, 2016 Players Championship) and finished T46 in a limited field at last year's Deutsche Bank Championship. Victory in this event last year elevated the Californian to fourth in the world rankings but he returns at 14th having not managed to win since his one-shot victory over Thomas Pieters in Abu Dhabi 12 months ago. Fowler should have won the 2016 Waste Management Phoenix Open but at least that near-miss last February was a reminder that he enjoys desert golf. With Rory McIlroy withdrawing with a bad back, the 28-year-old is third favorite behind compatriot Dustin Johnson and Open champ Henrik Stenson in the betting this week. Source: EuropeanTour.com

World No. 12 Rickie Fowler returns for his fifth Hero World Challenge and plays the first round with defending champion Bubba Watson. The 27-year-old has not finished worse than T6 in four prior appearances, including a personal-best solo 3rd last year on progressively better rounds of 70-68-65-64. He arrives off a T2 last week at the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf (paired with Jimmy Walker for Team USA) and a T6 four weeks ago at the no-cut WGC-HSBC Champions (65-73-68-68). Fowler finished 31st last season in the FedExCup standings -- missing the TOUR Championship for the first time in three years. He posted eight top 10s among 18 cuts made with a season-best P2 at the WM Phoenix Open. Source: PGATOUR.com

Team U.S.A., represented by Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker, chalked up a final round of 6-under-par 33-33=66 but it wasn't enough to claim a 25th World Cup of Golf; it ended the week T2 alongside China and France, four back of the winner Denmark. Fowler and Walker thrived on the Melbourne sandbelt gem that is Kingston Heath Golf Club, a fast-running, traditional course with bunkering reminiscent of Pinehurst, where both finished top ten in the 2014 U.S. Open. On Sunday the birdies didn't quite flow at the rate required, but they proved they enjoyed the challenge. At the 5th Fowler hit the shot of the week, a cut wedge from dirt, around a tree, picking his way through the greenside traps to find the putting surface. Later, at 14, he used driver from the deck to reach the fringe of the par-five's green. Alas, both times par was all he could manage. Of their six birdies, Walker found the first with an approach at the par-three 6th which was one entire roll of the ball short of being an ace. In also ticking 8, 10, 12, 13 and 15 they got to within two of the Danes at the turn, but could never breach the gap.