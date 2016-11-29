Player Page

Rickie Fowler

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/13/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 150

Latest News

Recent News

Rickie Fowler jets into the United Arab Emirates this week to contest the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and make his first defence of a European Tour title.
Fowler's debut Euro Tour win came in the 2015 Scottish Open but he chose not to contest that event in 2016. He'll certainly hope to make a better job of defending than he's managed on the PGA TOUR. Fowler has attempted it three times but missed the cut twice (2013 Wells Fargo, 2016 Players Championship) and finished T46 in a limited field at last year's Deutsche Bank Championship. Victory in this event last year elevated the Californian to fourth in the world rankings but he returns at 14th having not managed to win since his one-shot victory over Thomas Pieters in Abu Dhabi 12 months ago. Fowler should have won the 2016 Waste Management Phoenix Open but at least that near-miss last February was a reminder that he enjoys desert golf. With Rory McIlroy withdrawing with a bad back, the 28-year-old is third favorite behind compatriot Dustin Johnson and Open champ Henrik Stenson in the betting this week. Jan 17 - 9:02 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
More Rickie Fowler Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2016200 3 7 08192627134222
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 