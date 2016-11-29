Rickie Fowler

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Heyman: Wil Myers' extension worth $83M
Jays, Bautista talking one-year deal + option
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Eagles may cut ties with Jason Kelce
Brandon Carr says he will consider retirement
RapSheet: Trading Romo Dallas' No. 1 priority
Texans fire offensive coordinator G. Godsey
Packers noncommittal on Jordy for NFCCG
'Good chance' Chip Kelly becomes Jags' OC
J.J. Watt (back surgery) 'ahead of schedule'
Andy Reid commits to Alex Smith for 2017
O'Brien not committing to Osweiler for 2017
Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' for NFCCG
49ers 'honing in on' Kyle Shanahan for HC job
Josh McDaniels bowing out of 49ers' HC search
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marreese Speights scores 23 w/ 10 boards
Raymond Felton scores 15 on 7-of-7 shooting
George Hill tweaks ankle in win over Suns
X-rays negative on Chris Paul's thumb
Draymond Green triple-doubles in win vs. Cavs
Avery Bradley back in action on Monday
Jerami Grant will start vs. the Clippers
Kevin Love (back) will not return Monday
Update: Brandon Knight (wrist) out Monday
Tyson Chandler (flu) out, Alex Len to start
Rodney Hood (knee) expected to miss two weeks
Joe Ingles will start Monday vs. Phoenix
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
Waiver Wired: Vindicated Vanek
Jan 15
Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals
Jan 15
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
Chicago can't solve Holtby
Jan 14
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jujhar Khaira nets 1st goal in win over Yotes
T.J. Oshie gets three points in Caps' OT loss
Evgeni Malkin nets three in Pens' 8-7, OT win
Jared Coreau posts 18-save shutout over Habs
Jack Eichel nets 2 goals as Sabres top Stars
Thomas Greiss earns 32-save SO over Bruins
Rangers take Mika Zibanejad (leg) off IR list
Michael Hutchinson expected to start Monday
Antti Raanta (lower body) will miss 7-10 days
Caps without John Carlson (LBI) on Monday
Matt Murray will probably start on Monday
Kris Letang (knee) considered week-to-week
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
South Carolina gets LB Moore back in 2017
UCLA cans controversial OL coach Adrian Klemm
USC CB Jackson declares for the NFL Draft
Senior Bowl adds Alabama TE Howard to roster
TCU brings aboard former Cal HC Dykes
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swansea add veteran left back Olsson from NOR
Walters needs minor knee operation
West Brom waiting on starting defenders
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
Bamford returns to Blues, maybe not for long
Hernandez shoulders the responsibility
West Ham cuts ties with striker Zaza
Puel: Fonte won't play during transfer saga
Pickford ahead of schedule in recovery
Liverpool give up the lead to United late
Zlatan rescues a late point against Reds
Lukaku and Toffees thrash City 4-0
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rickie Fowler
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/13/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 150
Latest News
Recent News
Rickie Fowler jets into the United Arab Emirates this week to contest the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and make his first defence of a European Tour title.
Fowler's debut Euro Tour win came in the 2015 Scottish Open but he chose not to contest that event in 2016. He'll certainly hope to make a better job of defending than he's managed on the PGA TOUR. Fowler has attempted it three times but missed the cut twice (2013 Wells Fargo, 2016 Players Championship) and finished T46 in a limited field at last year's Deutsche Bank Championship. Victory in this event last year elevated the Californian to fourth in the world rankings but he returns at 14th having not managed to win since his one-shot victory over Thomas Pieters in Abu Dhabi 12 months ago. Fowler should have won the 2016 Waste Management Phoenix Open but at least that near-miss last February was a reminder that he enjoys desert golf. With Rory McIlroy withdrawing with a bad back, the 28-year-old is third favorite behind compatriot Dustin Johnson and Open champ Henrik Stenson in the betting this week.
Jan 17 - 9:02 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
World No. 12 Rickie Fowler returns for his fifth Hero World Challenge and plays the first round with defending champion Bubba Watson.
The 27-year-old has not finished worse than T6 in four prior appearances, including a personal-best solo 3rd last year on progressively better rounds of 70-68-65-64. He arrives off a T2 last week at the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf (paired with Jimmy Walker for Team USA) and a T6 four weeks ago at the no-cut WGC-HSBC Champions (65-73-68-68). Fowler finished 31st last season in the FedExCup standings -- missing the TOUR Championship for the first time in three years. He posted eight top 10s among 18 cuts made with a season-best P2 at the WM Phoenix Open.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 05:49:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Team U.S.A., represented by Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker, chalked up a final round of 6-under-par 33-33=66 but it wasn't enough to claim a 25th World Cup of Golf; it ended the week T2 alongside China and France, four back of the winner Denmark.
Fowler and Walker thrived on the Melbourne sandbelt gem that is Kingston Heath Golf Club, a fast-running, traditional course with bunkering reminiscent of Pinehurst, where both finished top ten in the 2014 U.S. Open. On Sunday the birdies didn't quite flow at the rate required, but they proved they enjoyed the challenge. At the 5th Fowler hit the shot of the week, a cut wedge from dirt, around a tree, picking his way through the greenside traps to find the putting surface. Later, at 14, he used driver from the deck to reach the fringe of the par-five's green. Alas, both times par was all he could manage. Of their six birdies, Walker found the first with an approach at the par-three 6th which was one entire roll of the ball short of being an ace. In also ticking 8, 10, 12, 13 and 15 they got to within two of the Danes at the turn, but could never breach the gap.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 04:34:00 AM
Rickie Fowler ended his week at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions with a bogey-free, 4-under-par 35-33=68, reaching 14-under 274 on the week to fall nine shots shy of Hideki Matsuyama's remarkable tally.
Fowler was one of seven golfers to record blemish-free rounds during the finale, but he joined Hideki Matsuyama as the only golfers to record at least two BFRs this week (Matsuyama posting three). The 27-year-old kept it simple today, splitting 12 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. The Oklahoma State product finished the week T10 in GIR percentage, pelting 54 greens on the week. This was Fowler's first start of the 2016-17 season and it gives him a nice bounty of 96.33 FedExCup points to immediately vault him to T23 in the standings.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 08:38:00 AM
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Jan 17 - 9:02 AM
Fowler no worse than T6 at the Hero WC
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 05:49:00 PM
Fowler, Walker T2 at the World Cup of Golf
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 04:34:00 AM
Fowler finishes strong in Shanghai, China
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 08:38:00 AM
More Rickie Fowler Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Kim
PGA
(705)
2
K. Stadler
PGA
(667)
3
J. Thomas
PGA
(619)
4
J. Overton
PGA
(618)
5
F. Couples
PGA
(615)
6
T. Clark
PGA
(610)
7
P. Cantlay
PGA
(602)
8
P. Mickelson
PGA
(580)
9
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(561)
10
W. Wilcox
PGA
(537)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
20
0
3
7
0
819
262
7
134
22
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
With rounds of 59-64-65-65, Justin Thomas was a runaway winner at the Sony Open in Hawaii, beating runner-up Justin Rose by seven shots.
More GOL Columns
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
»
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
»
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
GOL Headlines
»
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
»
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
»
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
»
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
»
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
»
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
»
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
»
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
»
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
»
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
»
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
»
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved