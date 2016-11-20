Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rory McIlroy
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 5/4/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Rory McIlroy is clear favorite with the bookmakers ahead of the BMW South African Open at Glendower GC – will he live up to the billing as he opens what could be a very exciting year ahead?
It's a tricky one to gauge. The Northern Irishman plays this week as payback for persuading Ernie Els to play the Irish Open – a nice example of the world’s top players boosting golf in their home countries. But what to make of McIlroy’s chances of victory, for anything else would surely seem at least something of a letdown? In the last six years his first appearance of the year has reaped 3-3-2-MC-2-2. Lacking a win, but up against better fields than this one every time. A repeat of the performance would surely see him lift the trophy. In terms of form in the country he’ll hope not to start as he did in this tournament’s 2007 renewal (83-74) or the 2008 Alfred Dunhill Championship (71-72); both led to missed cuts. He’ll prefer to remember a T3 in the 2006 South African Open at Pearl Valley CC. He has new Callaway woods and irons in his bag this week – a clincher to back or swerve him?
Jan 10 - 3:16 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Rory McIlroy's defense of his DP World Tour Championship, Dubai ended with a stunning lap of The Earth Course - a 7-under-par 30-35=65 for a 72-hole total of 12-under 276.
The Northern Irishman, playing the final round alongside Henrik Stenson who has usurped him as #1 on the Race to Dubai, thrashed the course in no less than ten strokes fewer than he needed in round one. Indeed, that opening lap left him stymied for the week as he proceeded to post 68-68 before the final effort. He'll rue a missed opportunity, but leave the U.A.E. with a smile on his face after he painted the course red and yellow. He marked five birdies on the front nine at 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9. There was also one bogey but the highlight was an eagle-3 at the 7th. He went bogey-birdie at 11 and 12, then signed off with a superb two-putt birdie at the 72nd hole. When he signed his card he was T8.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 06:21:00 AM
Defending champion Rory McIlroy travels back to The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the European Tour's headline finale – the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.
In theory McIlroy retains a chance of finishing first in the Race to Dubai rankings, but having passed on the chance to play in Turkey and South Africa (the opening events of the Final Series), in practice it is highly unlikely (a win would still require Henrik Stenson to finish outside the top 45). If the season-long prize is almost certainly out of reach the weekly one won't be. He's a six-time top five finisher on the course, which includes two victories, and after filling his bag with new equipment and technology ahead of his last start, the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, he finished T4. A winner of the PGA TOUR's season-ending tournament, success this week would sign off a major-free year with something of a flourish, albeit it somewhat make-weight in fashion.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 01:36:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Rory McIlroy finished his week at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China with a 6-under-par 34-32=66, rising four spots to T4 and ending his bid on 15-under 273.
That's his fifth top six at Sheshan International GC in just six starts although the Northern Irishman has still to crack the top three. Eight behind leader Hideki Matsuyama at start of play, that's where he finished despite matching his low round of the week. McIlroy had early momentum with gains at 2, 5 and 7 but suffered a momentum stopper after taking six swings at the par-5 8th hole. After two pars, he surged again with birdies at 11, 13, 14 and 16 but his Race to Dubai hopes were hit after a par at 18. Henrik Stenson birdied the closer, edging the Swede a shot in front of McIlroy and taking him above Danny Willett at the top of the standings. For the third day in four, McIlroy hit 14 greens in regulation (T5 on the week), this time after splitting 10 (of 14) fairways. He was T11 in Putts Per GIR after averaging 1.571 on Sunday.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 04:38:00 AM
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Jan 10 - 3:16 PM
McIlroy's defense ends with sparkling round
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 06:21:00 AM
Two-time winner McIlroy returning to Earth
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 01:36:00 PM
McIlroy closes with 66; takes T4 at WGC-HSBC
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 04:38:00 AM
More Rory McIlroy Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
16
2
5
6
0
620
259
8
137
22
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
Overnight leader Justin Thomas crafted a 4-under 69 in the finale to win the SBS Tournament of Champions by three over Hideki Matsuyama.
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
