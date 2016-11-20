Rory McIlroy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 5/4/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 160

Latest News Recent News

Rory McIlroy is clear favorite with the bookmakers ahead of the BMW South African Open at Glendower GC – will he live up to the billing as he opens what could be a very exciting year ahead? It's a tricky one to gauge. The Northern Irishman plays this week as payback for persuading Ernie Els to play the Irish Open – a nice example of the world’s top players boosting golf in their home countries. But what to make of McIlroy’s chances of victory, for anything else would surely seem at least something of a letdown? In the last six years his first appearance of the year has reaped 3-3-2-MC-2-2. Lacking a win, but up against better fields than this one every time. A repeat of the performance would surely see him lift the trophy. In terms of form in the country he’ll hope not to start as he did in this tournament’s 2007 renewal (83-74) or the 2008 Alfred Dunhill Championship (71-72); both led to missed cuts. He’ll prefer to remember a T3 in the 2006 South African Open at Pearl Valley CC. He has new Callaway woods and irons in his bag this week – a clincher to back or swerve him? Source: EuropeanTour.com

Rory McIlroy's defense of his DP World Tour Championship, Dubai ended with a stunning lap of The Earth Course - a 7-under-par 30-35=65 for a 72-hole total of 12-under 276. The Northern Irishman, playing the final round alongside Henrik Stenson who has usurped him as #1 on the Race to Dubai, thrashed the course in no less than ten strokes fewer than he needed in round one. Indeed, that opening lap left him stymied for the week as he proceeded to post 68-68 before the final effort. He'll rue a missed opportunity, but leave the U.A.E. with a smile on his face after he painted the course red and yellow. He marked five birdies on the front nine at 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9. There was also one bogey but the highlight was an eagle-3 at the 7th. He went bogey-birdie at 11 and 12, then signed off with a superb two-putt birdie at the 72nd hole. When he signed his card he was T8.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy travels back to The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the European Tour's headline finale – the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. In theory McIlroy retains a chance of finishing first in the Race to Dubai rankings, but having passed on the chance to play in Turkey and South Africa (the opening events of the Final Series), in practice it is highly unlikely (a win would still require Henrik Stenson to finish outside the top 45). If the season-long prize is almost certainly out of reach the weekly one won't be. He's a six-time top five finisher on the course, which includes two victories, and after filling his bag with new equipment and technology ahead of his last start, the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, he finished T4. A winner of the PGA TOUR's season-ending tournament, success this week would sign off a major-free year with something of a flourish, albeit it somewhat make-weight in fashion. Source: EuropeanTour.com