Rory McIlroy

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 160

Rory McIlroy is clear favorite with the bookmakers ahead of the BMW South African Open at Glendower GC – will he live up to the billing as he opens what could be a very exciting year ahead?
It's a tricky one to gauge. The Northern Irishman plays this week as payback for persuading Ernie Els to play the Irish Open – a nice example of the world’s top players boosting golf in their home countries. But what to make of McIlroy’s chances of victory, for anything else would surely seem at least something of a letdown? In the last six years his first appearance of the year has reaped 3-3-2-MC-2-2. Lacking a win, but up against better fields than this one every time. A repeat of the performance would surely see him lift the trophy. In terms of form in the country he’ll hope not to start as he did in this tournament’s 2007 renewal (83-74) or the 2008 Alfred Dunhill Championship (71-72); both led to missed cuts. He’ll prefer to remember a T3 in the 2006 South African Open at Pearl Valley CC. He has new Callaway woods and irons in his bag this week – a clincher to back or swerve him? Jan 10 - 3:16 PM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2016162 5 6 06202598137222
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 