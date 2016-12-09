Danny Willett Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 10/3/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 174

Latest News Recent News

Danny Willett qualified for this week's SBS Tournament of Champions but has decided against making the trip to Maui. The 2016 Masters champion took a bit of a nosedive after the big win, so it's not alarming to see him opt for rest this week to recharge the batteries. After the Masters he found just six top 35s in 17 starts worldwide. The Englishman will be one to watch closely in 2017 where he'll likely start his schedule with a few Euro Tour events in the United Arab Emirates. Gamers should hop right back on the horse if he regains some consistency early in the year. Others who qualified for this week's SBS TOC but chose not to commit: Rory McIlroy (Deutsche Bank Championship & TOUR Championship), Adam Scott (Honda Classic & WGC-Cadillac Championship), Henrik Stenson (The Open Championship), Charl Schwartzel (Valspar Championship), and Sergio Garcia (AT&T Byron Nelson).

Danny Willett pieced together a 4-under-par 32-34=66 to hit the halfway mark of the UBS Hong Kong Open in Fanling on 6-under 134, five back of the leader Rafa Cabrera Bello. Late in the day the Englishman's score was good enough for T4 on the leaderboard as he made a move of 18 places with his second lap of Hong Kong GC. Beginning on the back nine, at the 11th, he opened his account with bogey-5, but bounced back in some style, posting three red numbers in a row at 12, 13 and 14. When he also ticked 17 and 2 he was very briefly in a tie for the lead. But Cabrera Bello was yet to tee off and Willett made a second bogey at the 5th. He ended his day on a high, with a birdie-3 at the 10th and wrote on Twitter: "Cheeky little 66 today.. nice to shoot some numbers again.. looking forward to the weekend ahead." Source: Twitter

Danny Willett returns to Sheshan International GC in Shanghai for the WGC-HSBC Champions after finishing T3 there 12 months ago. Twelve months ago Danny Willett headed into the final weeks of the European Tour season leading the Race to Dubai and on track to keep it that way. Then the Tour tweaked the rules to permit Rory McIlroy to play and Willett ultimately finished second. This year he is again in pole position heading into the big money conclusion, but the wind that was in his sails early season, when winning in Dubai and Augusta, has somewhat flattened. True he was second in the Italian Open, but the messy Ryder Cup debut was followed by a half-baked Dunhill Links effort, and the results don't lie: Italy was his only top ten finish in his last nine starts going back to the U.S. Open. However he was T3 in this event last year, albeit when never in contention (it was the consequence of a fast finishing final round of 62). It was just his second top 20 finish in 12 starts in China. Source: EuropeanTour.com