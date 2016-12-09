Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Player Page
Danny Willett
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 10/3/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 174
Latest News
Recent News
Danny Willett qualified for this week's SBS Tournament of Champions but has decided against making the trip to Maui.
The 2016 Masters champion took a bit of a nosedive after the big win, so it's not alarming to see him opt for rest this week to recharge the batteries. After the Masters he found just six top 35s in 17 starts worldwide. The Englishman will be one to watch closely in 2017 where he'll likely start his schedule with a few Euro Tour events in the United Arab Emirates. Gamers should hop right back on the horse if he regains some consistency early in the year. Others who qualified for this week's SBS TOC but chose not to commit: Rory McIlroy (Deutsche Bank Championship & TOUR Championship), Adam Scott (Honda Classic & WGC-Cadillac Championship), Henrik Stenson (The Open Championship), Charl Schwartzel (Valspar Championship), and Sergio Garcia (AT&T Byron Nelson).
Jan 1 - 9:54 AM
Danny Willett pieced together a 4-under-par 32-34=66 to hit the halfway mark of the UBS Hong Kong Open in Fanling on 6-under 134, five back of the leader Rafa Cabrera Bello.
Late in the day the Englishman's score was good enough for T4 on the leaderboard as he made a move of 18 places with his second lap of Hong Kong GC. Beginning on the back nine, at the 11th, he opened his account with bogey-5, but bounced back in some style, posting three red numbers in a row at 12, 13 and 14. When he also ticked 17 and 2 he was very briefly in a tie for the lead. But Cabrera Bello was yet to tee off and Willett made a second bogey at the 5th. He ended his day on a high, with a birdie-3 at the 10th and wrote on Twitter: "Cheeky little 66 today.. nice to shoot some numbers again.. looking forward to the weekend ahead."
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 03:21:00 AM
Source:
Twitter
Danny Willett returns to Sheshan International GC in Shanghai for the WGC-HSBC Champions after finishing T3 there 12 months ago.
Twelve months ago Danny Willett headed into the final weeks of the European Tour season leading the Race to Dubai and on track to keep it that way. Then the Tour tweaked the rules to permit Rory McIlroy to play and Willett ultimately finished second. This year he is again in pole position heading into the big money conclusion, but the wind that was in his sails early season, when winning in Dubai and Augusta, has somewhat flattened. True he was second in the Italian Open, but the messy Ryder Cup debut was followed by a half-baked Dunhill Links effort, and the results don't lie: Italy was his only top ten finish in his last nine starts going back to the U.S. Open. However he was T3 in this event last year, albeit when never in contention (it was the consequence of a fast finishing final round of 62). It was just his second top 20 finish in 12 starts in China.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 06:42:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Danny Willett pulled out of the British Masters without striking a ball after failing to recover from the back injury he suffered in Wednesday's pro-am.
The recent difficulties continue for the Englishman who lost all his matches at the Ryder Cup and had to deal with the fallout of an article written by his brother on the eve of the event. Willett reportedly clutched his back after hitting a drive in the pro-am but had hoped the problem would clear in time for today's start. However, to the disappointment of his home English fans at The Grove, he announced this morning that he wouldn't be able to peg it up. His place alongside Andrew "Beef" Johnston and Swede Alex Noren went to first reserve Justin Walters. There is no timescale yet for Willett's return.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 09:07:00 AM
Source:
Sky Sports
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Jan 1 - 9:54 AM
Willett returns to form in Hong Kong Open
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 03:21:00 AM
Willett looking to reinvogorate 2016 season
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 06:42:00 AM
Willett (back) withdraws from British Masters
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 09:07:00 AM
More Danny Willett Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
7
1
3
3
0
292
100
1
66
9
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
An obvious question ahead of any year is, can Sergio Garcia win a major? We ask five more unique questions ahead of the start of 2017 on the European Tour.
