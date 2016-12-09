Player Page

Danny Willett

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 174

Danny Willett qualified for this week's SBS Tournament of Champions but has decided against making the trip to Maui.
The 2016 Masters champion took a bit of a nosedive after the big win, so it's not alarming to see him opt for rest this week to recharge the batteries. After the Masters he found just six top 35s in 17 starts worldwide. The Englishman will be one to watch closely in 2017 where he'll likely start his schedule with a few Euro Tour events in the United Arab Emirates. Gamers should hop right back on the horse if he regains some consistency early in the year. Others who qualified for this week's SBS TOC but chose not to commit: Rory McIlroy (Deutsche Bank Championship & TOUR Championship), Adam Scott (Honda Classic & WGC-Cadillac Championship), Henrik Stenson (The Open Championship), Charl Schwartzel (Valspar Championship), and Sergio Garcia (AT&T Byron Nelson). Jan 1 - 9:54 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201671 3 3 029210016690
