Chris Kirk Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 5/8/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 175

Past champion Chris Kirk coasted to a bogey-free, 9-under-par 31-32=63 while facing Sea Island Golf Club’s Plantation Course during round one of The RSM Classic, breaking the course record while also giving him sole possession of the early clubhouse lead as play starts to wind down on Thursday afternoon. Kirk hoisted the RSM trophy during the 2014 edition, back when the Seaside Course hosted by itself. The Georgia Bulldog clearly doesn't mind the Plantation Course being added to the rota as he just racked up seven birdies and a closing hole-out eagle while taking on the short, par-72 layout. Kirk pelted 14 greens in regulation today but it was his short game that separated him from the field. He needed just 23 swipes with the putter before his day was done. This is Kirk's lowest round recorded at the RSM and also eclipses Sung Kang's round of 64 last year to set the new course record at the Plantation Course. In addition to that, it is Kirk's lowest round since the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (R1; 8-under 63), which took place just over 12 months ago.

Alternate and World No. 163 Chris Kirk readies for the inaugural CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES. UPDATE: Kirk finished T54 on 8-over 296 (72-74-76-74). The 32-year-old was first alternate when the 78-man field was originally published. He's coming off a career-worst 92nd-place finish in the FedExCup standings in his seventh consecutive TOUR campaign. The Georgia alum, once ranked as high as 16th in OWGR in 2015, conjured a career-tying-low six top 25s in 28 starts with three top 10s and a season-best T2 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms 51 weeks ago. His last top 10 was T7 at the OHL Classic last November and opened this season, with a T30 at the Safeway two weeks ago with new equipment. Kirk, who split with PXG, is now carrying a mixed bag ot TaylorMade, Ping and Mizuno. Source: PGATOUR.com

Chris Kirk bobbed and weaved his way to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-33=66 during round one of THE NORTHERN TRUST, placing him two strokes shy of the first-round lead held by Russell Henley. The Georgia Bulldog split 11 (of 14) fairways and pelted 14 greens today. From there, he sank four putts from outside 10 feet, including a 17'7" par-saver at the 14th and a 20'1" birdie blast at the 15th. Kirk would walk off the course gaining 1.934 strokes putting, despite a very short miss from tap-in range at the par-4 12th. The 32-year-old has just one finish better than T60 in his last nine starts (T18, Barracuda Championship) but he's having no troubles getting the engine revved up in New York. In six previous starts at this event, his best finish is a T46 (2012) but he's taking a quick liking to Glen Oaks Club this week.