Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kirk captains a 9-under 63 to set RSM pace
Abraham Ancer WDs during R1 of the RSM
Kokrak cruises to blemish-free 65 at the RSM
Poulter mentored Horsfield wins ET Q School
Luke Donald WDs from The RSM Classic
Rose in position for a double win in Dubai
Fitzpatrick's Earth Course affection lingers
Reed sets new clubhouse lead in Dubai closer
Hot Hend surges into R1 lead at Dubai closer
Past champ Kisner bookmaker's fave @ RSM
Fleetwood leads race; finishing line in sight
Garcia a conundrum for Earth course showdown
Chris Kirk
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 5/8/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Past champion Chris Kirk coasted to a bogey-free, 9-under-par 31-32=63 while facing Sea Island Golf Club’s Plantation Course during round one of The RSM Classic,
breaking the course record
while also giving him sole possession of the early clubhouse lead as play starts to wind down on Thursday afternoon.
Kirk hoisted the RSM trophy during the 2014 edition, back when the Seaside Course hosted by itself. The Georgia Bulldog clearly doesn't mind the Plantation Course being added to the rota as he just racked up seven birdies and a closing hole-out eagle while taking on the short, par-72 layout. Kirk pelted 14 greens in regulation today but it was his short game that separated him from the field. He needed just 23 swipes with the putter before his day was done. This is Kirk's lowest round recorded at the RSM and also eclipses Sung Kang's round of 64 last year to set the new course record at the Plantation Course. In addition to that, it is Kirk's lowest round since the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (R1; 8-under 63), which took place just over 12 months ago.
Nov 16 - 4:10 PM
Alternate and World No. 163 Chris Kirk readies for the inaugural CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES.
UPDATE:
Kirk finished T54 on 8-over 296 (72-74-76-74).
The 32-year-old was first alternate when the 78-man field was originally published. He's coming off a career-worst 92nd-place finish in the FedExCup standings in his seventh consecutive TOUR campaign. The Georgia alum, once ranked as high as 16th in OWGR in 2015, conjured a career-tying-low six top 25s in 28 starts with three top 10s and a season-best T2 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms 51 weeks ago. His last top 10 was T7 at the OHL Classic last November and opened this season, with a T30 at the Safeway two weeks ago with new equipment. Kirk, who split with PXG, is now carrying a mixed bag ot TaylorMade, Ping and Mizuno.
Oct 18 - 10:55 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Chris Kirk bobbed and weaved his way to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-33=66 during round one of THE NORTHERN TRUST, placing him two strokes shy of the first-round lead held by Russell Henley.
The Georgia Bulldog split 11 (of 14) fairways and pelted 14 greens today. From there, he sank four putts from outside 10 feet, including a 17'7" par-saver at the 14th and a 20'1" birdie blast at the 15th. Kirk would walk off the course gaining 1.934 strokes putting, despite a very short miss from tap-in range at the par-4 12th. The 32-year-old has just one finish better than T60 in his last nine starts (T18, Barracuda Championship) but he's having no troubles getting the engine revved up in New York. In six previous starts at this event, his best finish is a T46 (2012) but he's taking a quick liking to Glen Oaks Club this week.
Aug 24 - 6:31 PM
Chris Kirk contests his fifth John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, first since a missed cut in 2014, and has a 3-for-4 record overall with three cashes between T22 and T30.
The Georgia alum missed seven weeks in 2015 with a broken right hand. He's not missed any time since, but arguably, has not been the same performer, particularly when it comes to making cuts. Just prior to the injury, Kirk had won the 2015 Colonial, the most recent of four TOUR titles, and that was in the year following his career-best season in 2014, finishing 2nd in the final FedExCup standings. Last year, the 32-year-old dipped to 54th in FEC points, and this season, he's currently 88th with 10 MCs in 22 starts, including two straight and three of his last four. Kirk had three top 10s before the holiday break, but none in his last 17 starts. He was as high as 16th in OWGR back in 2015 and enters this week 128th.
Jul 12 - 1:13 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Kirk captains a 9-under 63 to set RSM pace
Nov 16 - 4:10 PM
Kirk cracks THE CJ CUP as first alternate
Oct 18 - 10:55 AM
Kirk cruises in R1 of THE NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 24 - 6:31 PM
Kirk returns for fifth JDC; first since 2014
Jul 12 - 1:13 PM
More Chris Kirk Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
3
0
0
0
0
121
28
0
28
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
8
0
0
THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES
54
0
0
0
9
48
13
2
0
Safeway Open
30
0
0
0
14
50
7
1
0
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
