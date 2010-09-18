Player Page

Chris Kirk

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/8/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Past champion Chris Kirk coasted to a bogey-free, 9-under-par 31-32=63 while facing Sea Island Golf Club’s Plantation Course during round one of The RSM Classic, breaking the course record while also giving him sole possession of the early clubhouse lead as play starts to wind down on Thursday afternoon.
Kirk hoisted the RSM trophy during the 2014 edition, back when the Seaside Course hosted by itself. The Georgia Bulldog clearly doesn't mind the Plantation Course being added to the rota as he just racked up seven birdies and a closing hole-out eagle while taking on the short, par-72 layout. Kirk pelted 14 greens in regulation today but it was his short game that separated him from the field. He needed just 23 swipes with the putter before his day was done. This is Kirk's lowest round recorded at the RSM and also eclipses Sung Kang's round of 64 last year to set the new course record at the Plantation Course. In addition to that, it is Kirk's lowest round since the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (R1; 8-under 63), which took place just over 12 months ago. Nov 16 - 4:10 PM
More Chris Kirk Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201830 0 0 01212802830
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000523800
THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES540009481320
Safeway Open300001450710
 

 