Charlie Beljan Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 10/10/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 215

Latest News Recent News

Charlie Beljan has withdrawn from the field at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, giving Brendon de Jonge a chance to battle the elements this week in Northern California. Beljan returned from a nine-month layoff at the CareerBuilder Challenge, missing the cut with rounds of 74-74-74=222 (149th place). A T66 at last week's WM Phoenix Open had him trending in the right direction, but he's now choosing to sit out this week. The big hitter has a third-place finish on his AT&T Pro-Am resume (2015), one of his top-four results on TOUR. Next week's Genesis Open is also a great spot for Beljan historically, as he owns a runner-up there as well as a T12. There was no injury cited this week but he has 10 starts remaining on a Major Medical Extension, needing to earn $692,861, so efficiency will be the name of the name of the game anytime he gives it a go this year. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Charlie Beljan has been out of action for nine months but looks primed for a return at this week's CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California. UPDATE: Beljan did indeed return to action at the CBC on Jan. 19th and opened with a pair of 2-over 74s and sits T145 with one more lap to go (scheduled 54-hole cut) . UPDATE #2: Beljan shot a third straight 74 to miss the scheduled 54-hole cut by 11 shots. The big hitter opened the 2015-16 campaign with an 0-for-9 record that included a pair of WDs. The last withdraw came in early April at the Shell Houston Open and he's been out of action since. Assuming he stays committed this week, he'll use his first of 12 available starts on a Major Medical, needing to earn $706,730 or 454.6 FedExCup Points to regain full status. Given the long injury layoff, gamers can safely avoid rostering Beljan until he shows any sign of regained form. Source: PGATOUR.com

Charlie Beljan has no timetable for a return to action but he will be equipped with a Major Medical Extension when he does tee it up. Beljan finished the 2014-15 season ranked 120th in the money list to retain his TOUR card. He proceeded to open the 2015-16 campaign with a 1-for-13 record, including three mid-tournament WDs. The big hitter opted to shut it down for the season at that point, with an undisclosed injury. In the past, Beljan has fought through thumb surgery (2011) and panic attacks (2012) but nothing has been released about his current injury. When the 32-year-old returns to the course, he'll have 12 available events to earn 453 FedExCup points or $706,730 to remain exempt for the remainder of the year.