Charlie Beljan

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 10/10/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215

Charlie Beljan has withdrawn from the field at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, giving Brendon de Jonge a chance to battle the elements this week in Northern California.
Beljan returned from a nine-month layoff at the CareerBuilder Challenge, missing the cut with rounds of 74-74-74=222 (149th place). A T66 at last week's WM Phoenix Open had him trending in the right direction, but he's now choosing to sit out this week. The big hitter has a third-place finish on his AT&T Pro-Am resume (2015), one of his top-four results on TOUR. Next week's Genesis Open is also a great spot for Beljan historically, as he owns a runner-up there as well as a T12. There was no injury cited this week but he has 10 starts remaining on a Major Medical Extension, needing to earn $692,861, so efficiency will be the name of the name of the game anytime he gives it a go this year. Feb 8 - 5:03 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0802202121
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open6600014451210
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000835911
 

 