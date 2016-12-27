Charlie Beljan

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL Review
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 8
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 8
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants do extension with DC Steve Spagnuolo
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Season Pass Sampler
Feb 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 8
Feb 8
Feb. 6 NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 8
Dose: All The CJ McCollum!
Feb 8
Stats: Ain't No Half Stephen
Feb 7
Dose: Boogie Down w/ 16th tech
Feb 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 16
Feb 6
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Henderson starting, Stauskas to the bench
Zach Randolph (left foot) out vs. Phoenix
Dwyane Wade (illness) a game-time call vs. GS
Jimmy Butler (heel) will not play vs. GSW
Vince Carter (rest) will not play vs. Suns
Klay Thompson (personal) will play Wednesday
Aaron Gordon (foot) questionable Thursday
Evan Turner (hand) hoping to avoid surgery
Cody Zeller (quad) questionable for Thursday
Myles Turner (illness) not on injury report
Caris LeVert (knee) not on the injury report
Dragan Bender set to undergo ankle surgery
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Granlund Running Wild
Feb 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 8
Rangers help AV get 600th win
Feb 8
Line Changes: Fired Down
Feb 7
Dose: Nelson a Hero
Feb 7
PPR: Sebastian Aho is AOK
Feb 6
Grubauer, Talbot and Montoya
Feb 6
Waiver Wired: Zucker's on fire
Feb 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
Brandon Dubinsky scores 1G, 2A in OT win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Watkins Glen segments revealed
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
Jarrad Davis will sit out NFL Combine drills
NFL exec: Bama's Reuben Foster is not a MLB
Trubisky is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 24
Feb 6
Team News - Week 24
Feb 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
The Bargain Hunter-Week 24
Feb 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Charlie Beljan
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 10/10/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 215
Latest News
Recent News
Charlie Beljan has withdrawn from the field at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, giving Brendon de Jonge a chance to battle the elements this week in Northern California.
Beljan returned from a nine-month layoff at the CareerBuilder Challenge, missing the cut with rounds of 74-74-74=222 (149th place). A T66 at last week's WM Phoenix Open had him trending in the right direction, but he's now choosing to sit out this week. The big hitter has a third-place finish on his AT&T Pro-Am resume (2015), one of his top-four results on TOUR. Next week's Genesis Open is also a great spot for Beljan historically, as he owns a runner-up there as well as a T12. There was no injury cited this week but he has 10 starts remaining on a Major Medical Extension, needing to earn $692,861, so efficiency will be the name of the name of the game anytime he gives it a go this year.
Feb 8 - 5:03 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Charlie Beljan has been out of action for nine months but looks primed for a return at this week's CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California.
UPDATE:
Beljan did indeed return to action at the CBC on Jan. 19th and opened with a pair of 2-over 74s and sits T145 with one more lap to go (scheduled 54-hole cut)
.
UPDATE #2:
Beljan shot a third straight 74 to miss the scheduled 54-hole cut by 11 shots.
The big hitter opened the 2015-16 campaign with an 0-for-9 record that included a pair of WDs. The last withdraw came in early April at the Shell Houston Open and he's been out of action since. Assuming he stays committed this week, he'll use his first of 12 available starts on a Major Medical, needing to earn $706,730 or 454.6 FedExCup Points to regain full status. Given the long injury layoff, gamers can safely avoid rostering Beljan until he shows any sign of regained form.
Jan 16 - 2:15 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Charlie Beljan has no timetable for a return to action but he will be equipped with a Major Medical Extension when he does tee it up.
Beljan finished the 2014-15 season ranked 120th in the money list to retain his TOUR card. He proceeded to open the 2015-16 campaign with a 1-for-13 record, including three mid-tournament WDs. The big hitter opted to shut it down for the season at that point, with an undisclosed injury. In the past, Beljan has fought through thumb surgery (2011) and panic attacks (2012) but nothing has been released about his current injury. When the 32-year-old returns to the course, he'll have 12 available events to earn 453 FedExCup points or $706,730 to remain exempt for the remainder of the year.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 09:38:00 AM
Following an opening-round, 9-over-par 41-40=81, Charlie Beljan has withdrawn from this week's Shell Houston Open. No reason has been cited at this time.
The bomber went birdie-free on his outward nine, compiling three bogeys to go along with a double bogey at the par-5 fourth hole after finding water trouble. Making the turn, he circled birdies in two of his first three holes on the back nine. The problems returned as the round came to a close with a double-bogey-triple finish. There was no injury listed at the moment, but we will update if that news comes out. Beljan arrived with a 1-for-12 record on the season with a pair of mid-tournament WDs already on his season resume.
Thu, Mar 31, 2016 06:27:00 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 8 - 5:03 PM
Beljan set for return to action at PGA WEST
Jan 16 - 2:15 PM
No news on Beljan's (undisclosed) return
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 09:38:00 AM
Beljan WDs after 9-over R1 at Houston Open
Thu, Mar 31, 2016 06:27:00 PM
More Charlie Beljan Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
P. Perez
PGA
(857)
2
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(812)
3
P. Cantlay
PGA
(654)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(644)
5
J. Day
PGA
(484)
6
T. Woods
PGA
(443)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(439)
8
B. An
PGA
(431)
9
C. Knost
PGA
(426)
10
R. McIlroy
PGA
(423)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
80
22
0
21
2
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open
66
0
0
0
14
45
12
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
8
35
9
1
1
Headlines
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Vaughn Taylor returns to the Monterey Peninsula to defend his 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title. He was a surprise winner.
More GOL Columns
»
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
»
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
GOL Headlines
»
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
»
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
»
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
»
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
»
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
»
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
»
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
»
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
»
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
»
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
»
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
»
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved