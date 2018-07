Nick Taylor Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 4/14/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 170

Latest News Recent News

Due to inclement weather in the area, round one of the RBC Canadian Open was suspended at 4:30 p.m. ET with no current timetable for play to resume. The morning wave saw a few stray showers but there appear to be much bigger problems entering the radar, which forced officials to sound the horn to suspend action. Nick Taylor was one of the many golfers still out on the course, currently 3-under thru 14 holes with a pair of par 5s still to play. He remains bogey-free on the day as he plays in his country's national open. We will provide an update when a timetable gets published in terms of when players can return to the course. Source: PGA TOUR Communications (Twitter)

Nick Taylor bombarded TPC Deere Run with a 7-under-par 31-33=64 during round one of the John Deere Classic, good for an early seat inside the top 10. The Canadian split 10 (of 14) fairways and found 14 green in regulation. His iron and wedge play was solid (+2.334 strokes gained approach) but he also kept his momentum rolling with strong short-game skills. Highlights include a 29'2" hole out at the par-4 fourth and a pair of birdie splashes from outside 11 feet. This matches his career low on the PGA TOUR, previously posting a 6-under 64 during R1 of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic. Taylor arrived with an 0-for-3 record at TPC Deere Run.

Nick Taylor heads to the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis looking to finally get back on track. The Canadian has been awful lately, missing the cut in seven of his past nine outings. He opened the season with a ninth-place showing at the Safeway Open, but it has been all downhill from there. In order to be successful at TPC Southwind it helps to be strong in the Driving Accuracy Percentage and Par 4 Scoring areas. Taylor is dismal in each of the others, ranking 104th and 156th respectively. Even the most die-hard DFS players won't be including Taylor as a contrarian selection in Memphis.