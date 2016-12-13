Player Page

Kevin Tway

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 175

Kevin Tway twirled a 7-under-par 34-31=65 while taking on the Eisenhower Course at Industry Hills Golf Club during today's open qualifier into the Genesis Open. Others joining Tway in the field at Riviera Country Club are: Jonathan Garrick (-6), J.T. Poston and Kevin Dougherty (-5) with the latter two surviving a 6-for-2 playoff.
Tway finished T48 at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and he'd love to keep that momentum rolling. Today he bogeyed the par-4 sixth hole but camouflaged the bogey with eight birdies, sprinkled throughout the scorecard. Despite the pedigree, Tway is still searching for his first top 25 on TOUR. UCLA product Jonathan Garrick also safely advanced to the Genesis, where he'll be making his second career PGA TOUR start. That left six golfers at 5-under 67 on the Monday Qualifier leaderboard. The four that were eliminated include: Tag Ridings, Brandon Hagy, Kenny Pigman, and Steven Alker. The surviving two were J.T. Poston (6-for-9 on the season) and Kevin Dougherty who will be making his PGA TOUR debut on Thursday. Feb 13 - 9:32 PM
Source: PGA.com -- Southern California Section
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 029889366111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4800117391410
Farmers Insurance Open4100016431210
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000441630
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000919701
The RSM Classic710011036520
OHL Classic at Mayakoba710001644930
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000725310
Safeway Open6200110511000
 

 