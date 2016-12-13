Kevin Tway Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 7/23/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 175

Latest News Recent News

Kevin Tway twirled a 7-under-par 34-31=65 while taking on the Eisenhower Course at Industry Hills Golf Club during today's open qualifier into the Genesis Open. Others joining Tway in the field at Riviera Country Club are: Jonathan Garrick (-6), J.T. Poston and Kevin Dougherty (-5) with the latter two surviving a 6-for-2 playoff. Tway finished T48 at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and he'd love to keep that momentum rolling. Today he bogeyed the par-4 sixth hole but camouflaged the bogey with eight birdies, sprinkled throughout the scorecard. Despite the pedigree, Tway is still searching for his first top 25 on TOUR. UCLA product Jonathan Garrick also safely advanced to the Genesis, where he'll be making his second career PGA TOUR start. That left six golfers at 5-under 67 on the Monday Qualifier leaderboard. The four that were eliminated include: Tag Ridings, Brandon Hagy, Kenny Pigman, and Steven Alker. The surviving two were J.T. Poston (6-for-9 on the season) and Kevin Dougherty who will be making his PGA TOUR debut on Thursday. Source: PGA.com -- Southern California Section

Kevin Tway finds himself 27th in the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle heading into the 2017 portion of the schedule. Entering the season with a 9-for-32 record on the PGA TOUR, Tway is off to a much better start this time around. He was 4-for-5 during the fall, with his one missed cut being on the number. His biggest weapon has been the driver as he currently ranks 21st in strokes gained off-the-tee but is losing strokes to the field approaching-the-green and around-the-green. The cuts-made improvement is promising so far, but he's still never finish a round on the PGA TOUR positioned inside the top 5. Gamers should note the gains in consistency but also be aware this his upside is still somewhat limited until he proves otherwise.

Web.com Tour grad Kevin Tway embarks on his second PGA TOUR season at this week's Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa's North Course. The Oklahoma native and resident's rookie TOUR season was in 2014 where he went just 8-for-23 and finished 177th in the FedExCup standings. He's made only one start in each of the past two seasons, posting a T54 at the 2015 Shriners and a MC (by one) at the 2016 U.S. Open as a sectional qualifier. The 28-year-old is a one-time winner in 75 career events on the Web.com Tour (2013 Boise Open). He had two top fives among three top 10s in 20 starts last year, 27th on the regular-season money list, but secured his card in the Finals with a T3 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, finishing 13th in Finals money. Tway posted a T40 at the Safeway upon last visit in 2014 and MC in 2011. Source: PGATOUR.com