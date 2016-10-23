Derek Fathauer

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 10
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
Phelps wins arb case vs. Marlins, gets $4.6M
Braves void Jordan Walden's minors contract
Wilson going full-time with car racing, sales
Blue Jays finalize $3M pact with J.P. Howell
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 10
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
D-Jax would like to re-sign with Washington
Jets void deal, Fitzpatrick officially a free agent
'Good chance' Cousins earns more than Luck
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
Eagles expected to shop SLB Mychal Kendricks
'Make or break' 2017 season for Randall Cobb?
Falcons promote Manuel to coordinate defense
Tyrod Taylor not open to contract restructure
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: They Are Legend
Feb 11
Mailbag: Midseason Malaise
Feb 10
Stew: The Crawford Renaissance
Feb 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 10
Feb 10
Dose: Jabari Tears ACL Again
Feb 10
Stuck in Mediocrity
Feb 9
Dose: Welcome Back, Middleton
Feb 9
Season Pass Sampler
Feb 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tyson Chandler (ankle) doubtful for Saturday
Big Sauce Double Dip: Alan Williams w/ 14-11
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 28 points in loss
Ben McLemore scores 22 w/ four steals in win
Anthony Davis scores 42 points in win vs. MIN
Darren Collison scores 22, hits game-winner
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 36 points in loss
Draymond Green triple-doubles w/ four points
Klay Thompson scores 36 points vs. Memphis
John Wall scores 26 points in win over Pacers
Markieff Morris (calf) scores 26 in return
Antetokounmpo scores career-high 41 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dubnyk earns his 30th Victory
Feb 11
Pay Attention to the Schedule
Feb 10
Thornton Ends Unusual Run
Feb 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 18
Feb 9
Podcast: Bruins Starting Fresh
Feb 9
Dose: Toews Amazing
Feb 9
Granlund Running Wild
Feb 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Max Pacioretty (flu) misses morning skate
Artemi Panarin nets 1G, 2A in win over WPG
Devan Dubnyk hits 30-win mark on Friday
Red Wings summon Jimmy Howard
Henrik Lundqvist vies for history on Saturday
Canucks send Baertschi home on Friday
Vasilevskiy will face Minnesota on Friday
Capitals lose Burakovsky to hand injury
Jets tab Connor Hellebuyck vs Blackhawks
Tyler Johnson uncertain for Friday night
Jonathan Ericsson (wrist) to miss 6-8 weeks
Patrice Bergeron records 4 points Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Miller joins MDM for NKNPSE and ARCA races
BBR Music Group to partner with Tyler Reddick
Hemric secures sponsor for Daytona and beyond
Anderson's Maple Syrup sponsors Brandon Jones
Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix over last 3 yrs
Brad Keselowski 4th-best at Richmond
Davis with VMS for limited 2017 ARCA schedule
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Michigan
Kyle Busch best at Martinsville
Lagasse Jr. to pilot No. 24 Toyota in Daytona
Austin Dillon 2nd-best at Daytona
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
Fog suspends R2 of AT&T Pro-Am until Saturday
Spieth early clubhouse leader w/ 7-under 65
Tiger Woods a no-go at Genesis Open or Honda
Schwartzel among notables to MC in Malaysia
Wiesberger leads Maybank; 9 straight birdies
Round 1 @ AT&T Pro-Am postponed until Friday
J.J. Henry WDs after R1 of the AT&T Pro-Am
Danny Lee WDs during R1 of the AT&T Pro-Am
Weather delays R1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Garrett wants Dallas to trade up to No. 1
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Exec: QB crop is good, 5 could go in Rds. 1-2
NY Daily News asks: Should NYJ suck for Sam?
Victim: Mixon called my friend a gay slur
DE Garrett will skip the Draft, watch at home
Bama RB Emmons undergoing 2nd foot surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Defour out again for Burnley match v Chelsea
Lallana hopes to be over Achilles problem
Montero setback, out at least another month
Swansea midfield duo remain sidelined
Sanchez brace leads Arsenal to gritty 2-0 win
Hull making progress but lose 2-0 to Arsenal
Francis, Daniels may miss out for Bournemouth
Moyes to be cautious with Pickford
Dann ruled out of Stoke City trip
Bilic to make late call on leading striker
What's behind Hull's defensive improvements?
Clucas may drop out of Hull starting XI soon
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Derek Fathauer
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 1/20/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Taking on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Derek Fathauer cruised to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 during round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, matching his career low and also giving him a share of the clubhouse co-lead with Jordan Spieth, both positioned at 10-under 134.
The Floridian is known for his putting skills, but tricky poa annua greens are sometimes a nuisance for even the best of putters. That wasn't the case for Fathauer in round two as he splashed home seven putts from outside seven feet. That includes a massive 53'4" birdie bomb at the par-4 third. He walked off the course gaining 4.955 strokes putting. All this flat-stick work was set up by steady striking into the greens, splitting 12 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. If this clubhouse co-lead holds up by round's end, it will be Fathauer's first 36-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA TOUR. He's previously co-led three times after R1 and led once after R3 (2016 OHL Classic). This also matches his previous low round on TOUR, posting a 64 for the third time, most recently at the 2017 CIMB Classic.
Feb 11 - 11:13 AM
Derek Fathauer finished out a career week at the CIMB Classic, carding a 5-under-par 32-35=67 during the finale to end the tournament at 19-under 269, good for a share of third place.
The Floridian known for his silky putting stroke continued his dismantling of TPC Kuala Lumpur today. Fathauer split 11 (of 14) fairways and landed 15 greens in regulation. On the week he ranked just T20 in birdies with 19, but avoided bogeys with the best of them, squaring just two blemishes all week. Last year's solo-fourth in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba was previously his best finish on the big stage. Through two weeks of the new season, Fathauer has already amassed 139.096 FedExCup Points. This finish also tips the scale over the .500 mark for cuts made as he now boasts a 44-for-87 lifetime record on the PGA TOUR.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:35:00 AM
Derek Fathauer coasted to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 35-33=68 during the third round of the CIMB Classic, climbing to 14-under 202 on the week with one round to play.
Fathauer continued his brilliance around the greens today. Despite landing just 40 greens in regulation this week, the Floridian has carded just one bogey. That puts his scrambling numbers at an impressive 13-for-14 clip during his CIMB Classic debut. Fathauer has just two top 10s over 86 career PGA TOUR starts, but he'll enter tomorrow's finale inside the top 5 with a great chance to pick up a third.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 02:32:00 AM
Derek Fathauer coasted to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 35-33=68 during the third round of the CIMB Classic, climbing to 14-under 202 on the week with one round to play.
Fathauer continued his brilliance around the greens today. Despite landing just 40 greens in regulation this week, the Floridian has carded just one bogey. That puts his scrambling numbers at an impressive 13-for-14 clip during his CIMB Classic debut. Fathauer has just two top 10s over 86 career PGA TOUR starts, but he'll enter tomorrow's finale inside the top 5 with a great chance to pick up a third.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 02:32:00 AM
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Feb 11 - 11:13 AM
Derek Fathauer earns bronze at CIMB Classic
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:35:00 AM
Fathauer continues to scramble in R3 of CIMB
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 02:32:00 AM
Fathauer continues to scramble in R3 of CIMB
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 02:32:00 AM
More Derek Fathauer Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
P. Cantlay
PGA
(757)
2
P. Perez
PGA
(641)
3
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(629)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(597)
5
T. Woods
PGA
(595)
6
J. Overton
PGA
(497)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(473)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(467)
9
R. McIlroy
PGA
(460)
10
C. Knost
PGA
(430)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
7
0
1
1
0
254
100
1
49
9
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
67
0
0
0
18
35
17
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
13
30
8
2
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
7
23
4
2
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
6
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
36
0
0
0
15
51
6
0
0
CIMB Classic
3
0
0
1
19
50
2
0
0
Safeway Open
15
0
0
0
22
42
6
2
0
Headlines
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Vaughn Taylor returns to the Monterey Peninsula to defend his 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title. He was a surprise winner.
More GOL Columns
»
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
»
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
GOL Headlines
»
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
»
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
»
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
»
Fog suspends R2 of AT&T Pro-Am until Saturday
»
Spieth early clubhouse leader w/ 7-under 65
»
Tiger Woods a no-go at Genesis Open or Honda
»
Schwartzel among notables to MC in Malaysia
»
Wiesberger leads Maybank; 9 straight birdies
»
Round 1 @ AT&T Pro-Am postponed until Friday
»
J.J. Henry WDs after R1 of the AT&T Pro-Am
»
Danny Lee WDs during R1 of the AT&T Pro-Am
»
Weather delays R1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved