Derek Fathauer Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 1/20/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 185

Latest News Recent News

Taking on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Derek Fathauer cruised to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 during round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, matching his career low and also giving him a share of the clubhouse co-lead with Jordan Spieth, both positioned at 10-under 134. The Floridian is known for his putting skills, but tricky poa annua greens are sometimes a nuisance for even the best of putters. That wasn't the case for Fathauer in round two as he splashed home seven putts from outside seven feet. That includes a massive 53'4" birdie bomb at the par-4 third. He walked off the course gaining 4.955 strokes putting. All this flat-stick work was set up by steady striking into the greens, splitting 12 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. If this clubhouse co-lead holds up by round's end, it will be Fathauer's first 36-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA TOUR. He's previously co-led three times after R1 and led once after R3 (2016 OHL Classic). This also matches his previous low round on TOUR, posting a 64 for the third time, most recently at the 2017 CIMB Classic.

Derek Fathauer finished out a career week at the CIMB Classic, carding a 5-under-par 32-35=67 during the finale to end the tournament at 19-under 269, good for a share of third place. The Floridian known for his silky putting stroke continued his dismantling of TPC Kuala Lumpur today. Fathauer split 11 (of 14) fairways and landed 15 greens in regulation. On the week he ranked just T20 in birdies with 19, but avoided bogeys with the best of them, squaring just two blemishes all week. Last year's solo-fourth in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba was previously his best finish on the big stage. Through two weeks of the new season, Fathauer has already amassed 139.096 FedExCup Points. This finish also tips the scale over the .500 mark for cuts made as he now boasts a 44-for-87 lifetime record on the PGA TOUR.

Derek Fathauer coasted to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 35-33=68 during the third round of the CIMB Classic, climbing to 14-under 202 on the week with one round to play. Fathauer continued his brilliance around the greens today. Despite landing just 40 greens in regulation this week, the Floridian has carded just one bogey. That puts his scrambling numbers at an impressive 13-for-14 clip during his CIMB Classic debut. Fathauer has just two top 10s over 86 career PGA TOUR starts, but he'll enter tomorrow's finale inside the top 5 with a great chance to pick up a third.