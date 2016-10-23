Player Page

Derek Fathauer

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/20/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185

Taking on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Derek Fathauer cruised to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 during round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, matching his career low and also giving him a share of the clubhouse co-lead with Jordan Spieth, both positioned at 10-under 134.
The Floridian is known for his putting skills, but tricky poa annua greens are sometimes a nuisance for even the best of putters. That wasn't the case for Fathauer in round two as he splashed home seven putts from outside seven feet. That includes a massive 53'4" birdie bomb at the par-4 third. He walked off the course gaining 4.955 strokes putting. All this flat-stick work was set up by steady striking into the greens, splitting 12 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. If this clubhouse co-lead holds up by round's end, it will be Fathauer's first 36-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA TOUR. He's previously co-led three times after R1 and led once after R3 (2016 OHL Classic). This also matches his previous low round on TOUR, posting a 64 for the third time, most recently at the 2017 CIMB Classic. Feb 11 - 11:13 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 1 1 025410014991
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open6700018351720
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001330821
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000723420
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000623610
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open360001551600
CIMB Classic30011950200
Safeway Open150002242620
 

 