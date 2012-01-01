Player Page

Chris Wood

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/26/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 189

Latest News

Recent News

Chris Wood, who represents England with good friend Andy Sullivan, will test his talents in the opening match of the new-look GolfSixes on Saturday as the hosts take on India at Centurion Club in St Albans, UK.
Wood and Sullivan face S.S.P Chawrasia and Chikkarangappa S in the first Group Stage match at 10.30 local time before further Group A matches against Denmark and the Netherlands later in the day. The top two teams in each group qualify for Sunday's knockout phase. Wood last played pairs golf in the 2016 Ryder Cup and teamed up with Justin Rose to win his only non-singles match. The giant Englishman returns home on the back of T4 in last week's Volvo China Open so his confidence is high for this new format in which all matches are played over just six holes. Wood has also been doing promotional work this week for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth where he'll defend his title from May 25-28. May 4 - 5:04 PM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
More Chris Wood Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 0 01202902920
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Masters54000324810
Shell Houston Open4900015441210
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship280001152900
 

 