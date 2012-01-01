Chris Wood

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: E-Rod Rising
May 4
Daily Dose: Judgment Day
May 4
May Top 300 Overall
May 3
May Starter Rankings
May 3
Britton Returns
May 3
Daily Dose: Have Harrison?
May 3
May Reliever Rankings
May 3
May Outfielder Rankings
May 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bryce Harper day-to-day with groin tightness
Price (elbow) on track to return in late May
Ian Kennedy diagnosed with hamstring strain
Ryan Braun (trapezius) remains out Thursday
Steven Wright to have season-ending surgery
Buxton has passed initial concussion tests
Bryce Harper removed with apparent injury
Frazier scratched Thursday due to stiff back
White Sox place Nate Jones (elbow) on DL
David Peralta (flu) sidelined again Thursday
Kyle Schwarber out Thursday versus Phillies
Indians @ Tigers called Thursday due to rain
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Post-Draft Winners
May 4
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
John Brown had cyst removed from his spine
Jets cut Gilchrist after adding two safeties
Report: Reuben Foster had concussion issues
49ers waive reserve running back Mike Davis
Seahawks: Sherman trade talks officially dead
ARI plans 'educational briefing' w/Washington
Lynn: Rivers easily has '3 or 4' more years
49ers' doctors felt good about Reuben Foster
Report: Cutler 'exploring' broadcast career
Ebron: I 'was really banged up' last season
Everything 'in place' for Terrance West?
McKenzie 'very comfortable' with Conley pick
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 4
Dose: LeBron Keeping It Real
May 4
NBA DFS Podcast for May 3
May 3
Dose: Isaiah Thomas scores 53!
May 3
Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz
May 2
Dose: Rockets, Cavs roll
May 2
Preview Pod for Monday & DFS
May 1
Dose: No Tooth? No Problem
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Stephen Curry (ankle) good to go for Game 2
George Hill (toe) ruled out for Game 2
Kyle Lowry (ankle) misses practice Thursday
Tony Parker (quad) ruled out for playoffs
John Wall (ankle) good to go for Game 3
Pau Gasol starts in Spurs' Game 2 victory
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 points in Game 2 win
James Harden shoots 3-of-17 in Game 2 loss
DeMar DeRozan awful in Raptors' Gm 2 loss
Jonas Valanciunas w/ 23 pts on 10-of-13 FGs
LeBron James scores 39, Cavs up 2-0 vs Raps
Kyrie Irving hands out playoff-high 11 dimes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
Podcast: Ellis Island
May 3
Predators Push Blues To Brink
May 3
Shattenkirk the Hero in Game 3
May 2
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bobby Ryan (LBI) is good to play on Thursday
Sidney Crosby (concussion) skates Thursday
McDavid scores, but EDM falls to ANA in OT
Ryan Getzlaf scores 4 pts in GM 4 win vs EDM
Marc-Andre Fleury excellent in Game 4 win
Jake Guentzel nets 1G, 1A in GM 4 win vs WSH
Bobby Ryan likely to play Thursday night
Patrick Eaves (LBI) doubtful for Game 4
Jason Zucker to have sports hernia surgery
Pekka Rinne dominant in GM 4 win over Blues
Ryan Ellis keeps rolling in GM 4 win over STL
Bobby Ryan suffers lower-body injury in GM 3
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Davis makes ARCA debut with VMS at Talladega
Hemric's crew chief suspended after Richmond
Denny Hamlin's team penalized at Richmond
Joey Logano's win at Richmond 'encumbered'
Brendan Gaughan: Spark Energy 300 advance
Brandon Jones: Spark Energy 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Spark Energy 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Talladega
Ben Kennedy: Spark Energy 300 advance
Vinnie Miller: WhosYourDriver.org advance
Travis Miller: WhosYourDriver.org advance
Justin Haley: General Tire 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wood readies for new format at Centurion Club
F. Molinari sets a 6-under target in R1 @ WFC
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson steady in return
Noren catches fire early at the Wells Fargo
Simpson set for home game at Eagle Point GC
Levy looking to push Ryder Cup case in Sixes
Cauley WDs from Wells Fargo Championship
Cam. Smith WDs; opts for rest after big win
Oosthuizen WDs ahead of Wells Fargo start
Hahn heads to new course for WFC defense
Robby Shelton punches ticket to Wells Fargo
Brown & Kisner fall short in Zurich playoff
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
Barkley would consider sitting out bowl game
SC's Samuel, Moore accused of assault
USF's Jackson facing pair of felony charges
Texas Tech WR Giles opts to transfer out
Xavier Washington suspended on cocaine charge
Georgia RB Holyfield arrested for marijuana
Nick Saban signs 3 year contract extension
Rawleigh Williams carted off field Saturday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
May 3
The Bargain Hunter-Week 36
May 2
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cherries confident of signing Terry and Defoe
Manchester United have Mbappé bid rejected
Mourinho hints at resting players vs Arsenal
Silva may have pick of four PL clubs
Permanent deal for Ranocchia would cost £8.4m
Granit Xhaka to miss United showdown
Mustafi back in training ahead of schedule
Lennon held under the Mental Health Act
United receive a welcome injury boost
Britos injury tops a disappointing night
Bilic unsettled by Carroll's injury woes
Chelsea to reward Abraham with a new deal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chris Wood
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/26/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 189
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Wood, who represents England with good friend Andy Sullivan, will test his talents in the opening match of the new-look GolfSixes on Saturday as the hosts take on India at Centurion Club in St Albans, UK.
Wood and Sullivan face S.S.P Chawrasia and Chikkarangappa S in the first Group Stage match at 10.30 local time before further Group A matches against Denmark and the Netherlands later in the day. The top two teams in each group qualify for Sunday's knockout phase. Wood last played pairs golf in the 2016 Ryder Cup and teamed up with Justin Rose to win his only non-singles match. The giant Englishman returns home on the back of T4 in last week's Volvo China Open so his confidence is high for this new format in which all matches are played over just six holes. Wood has also been doing promotional work this week for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth where he'll defend his title from May 25-28.
May 4 - 5:04 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Chris Wood completed his impressive weekend at the Volvo China Open, adding a 4-under-par 33-35=68 to Saturday's 65 and posting 15-under 273, good enough for tied fourth.
That was just two swings more than the playoff number although the Englishman didn't really look as if he would ever be a part of it. Starting eight back today, he signed for six opening pars before connecting a trio of red numbers at Nos. 7-9. He lost momentum with a bogey-6 at 12 but delivered three birdies (15, 16 and 18) against a bogey over his final holes to secure his best finish since capturing last season's prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. That victory took Wood to a career-best 22nd in the world rankings but the lack of a top five since had seen him slip to 65th before his trip to China. He'll now look to feed off this result and work his way back into the top 50.
Apr 30 - 6:16 AM
Chris Wood caroused his way to solo fourth in the Volvo China Open, carding a third round 7-under-par 30-35=65 for a 54-hole total of 11-under 205.
The Englishman was electric Saturday as he moved 23 places up the leaderboard, but he will start the final round no less than eight shots back of the leader Dylan Frittelli who has scorched the Topwin Golf & CC track for the last 36 holes. Wood's third lap started in spectacular style as he ticked seven of the first 11 holes. He made birdies at 1, 4 and 11, but circled four-in-four at 6, 7, 8 and 9. Late in the day he also broke par at the 15th, but gave the shot back at the 17th. The 65 equals his best round to par in China, a 63 he closed the 2012 Hong Kong Open with. He last went this low in round four of the DP World Tour Championship in November.
Apr 29 - 5:33 AM
Chris Wood hopes to find some sharpness as he flies out to Beijing to contest the Volvo China Open at Topwin Golf & CC.
After T11 in Qatar and T19 in Dubai on the 'Desert Swing' he's not had his best stuff and in a run of events in America he made a first-round exit in the WGC-Dell Match Play, took T49 in the Houston Open and missed the cut at the Masters after shooting 74-77. Speaking to the
europeantour.com
, he said: "I've been playing alright but just not really scoring, hence why I need to keep playing. I have had a couple of weeks off since the Masters and practised hard at home, so I am ready for this week." Wood is 3-for-5 in the Volvo China Open although this is his first start at Topwin. On his last two starts in the country, the World No. 65 has finished T22 in the BMW Masters and T23 at the WGC-HSBC Champions.
Apr 26 - 5:04 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Wood readies for new format at Centurion Club
May 4 - 5:04 PM
Wood bags first top 5 since Wentworth victory
Apr 30 - 6:16 AM
Chris Wood shoots 7-under in the China Open
Apr 29 - 5:33 AM
Wood makes Volvo China Open next Tour stop
Apr 26 - 5:04 AM
More Chris Wood Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
C. Koepka
PGA
(718)
2
D. Johnson
PGA
(607)
3
C. Smith
PGA
(484)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(434)
5
J. Senden
PGA
(410)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(385)
7
J. Blixt
PGA
(372)
8
T. Clark
PGA
(358)
9
B. Davis
PGA
(355)
10
C. Knost
PGA
(353)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
0
0
0
0
120
29
0
29
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Masters
54
0
0
0
3
24
8
1
0
Shell Houston Open
49
0
0
0
15
44
12
1
0
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
28
0
0
0
11
52
9
0
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Luke List has been getting off to quick starts this season, making him an appealing FanDuel option.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
»
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
»
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
»
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
»
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
»
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
»
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
»
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
GOL Headlines
»
Wood readies for new format at Centurion Club
»
F. Molinari sets a 6-under target in R1 @ WFC
»
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson steady in return
»
Noren catches fire early at the Wells Fargo
»
Simpson set for home game at Eagle Point GC
»
Levy looking to push Ryder Cup case in Sixes
»
Cauley WDs from Wells Fargo Championship
»
Cam. Smith WDs; opts for rest after big win
»
Oosthuizen WDs ahead of Wells Fargo start
»
Hahn heads to new course for WFC defense
»
Robby Shelton punches ticket to Wells Fargo
»
Brown & Kisner fall short in Zurich playoff
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved