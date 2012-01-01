Chris Wood Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 11/26/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 189

Latest News Recent News

Chris Wood, who represents England with good friend Andy Sullivan, will test his talents in the opening match of the new-look GolfSixes on Saturday as the hosts take on India at Centurion Club in St Albans, UK. Wood and Sullivan face S.S.P Chawrasia and Chikkarangappa S in the first Group Stage match at 10.30 local time before further Group A matches against Denmark and the Netherlands later in the day. The top two teams in each group qualify for Sunday's knockout phase. Wood last played pairs golf in the 2016 Ryder Cup and teamed up with Justin Rose to win his only non-singles match. The giant Englishman returns home on the back of T4 in last week's Volvo China Open so his confidence is high for this new format in which all matches are played over just six holes. Wood has also been doing promotional work this week for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth where he'll defend his title from May 25-28. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Chris Wood completed his impressive weekend at the Volvo China Open, adding a 4-under-par 33-35=68 to Saturday's 65 and posting 15-under 273, good enough for tied fourth. That was just two swings more than the playoff number although the Englishman didn't really look as if he would ever be a part of it. Starting eight back today, he signed for six opening pars before connecting a trio of red numbers at Nos. 7-9. He lost momentum with a bogey-6 at 12 but delivered three birdies (15, 16 and 18) against a bogey over his final holes to secure his best finish since capturing last season's prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. That victory took Wood to a career-best 22nd in the world rankings but the lack of a top five since had seen him slip to 65th before his trip to China. He'll now look to feed off this result and work his way back into the top 50.

Chris Wood caroused his way to solo fourth in the Volvo China Open, carding a third round 7-under-par 30-35=65 for a 54-hole total of 11-under 205. The Englishman was electric Saturday as he moved 23 places up the leaderboard, but he will start the final round no less than eight shots back of the leader Dylan Frittelli who has scorched the Topwin Golf & CC track for the last 36 holes. Wood's third lap started in spectacular style as he ticked seven of the first 11 holes. He made birdies at 1, 4 and 11, but circled four-in-four at 6, 7, 8 and 9. Late in the day he also broke par at the 15th, but gave the shot back at the 17th. The 65 equals his best round to par in China, a 63 he closed the 2012 Hong Kong Open with. He last went this low in round four of the DP World Tour Championship in November.