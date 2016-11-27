Player Page

Alex Noren

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 7/12/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

2016 four-time winner Alex Noren will look to build on a solid start to the season in Abu Dhabi when he tees it up in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha GC.
The Swede is not just coming off four wins in 2016, he's actually a five-time winner in his last 29 starts, a run that began in mid-June 2015 and included four months lost to injury. It's a stunning period and what happens this year will be revealing as two paths suggest themselves. One is that, like Robert Karlsson, he remains a European Tour star; the other that, like Henrik Stenson, he graduates to world class, contending for the majors. In the short term put a tick against his seasonal opener last week in Abu Dhabi; the T13 was his first top 30 there in seven visits. Moreover he possesses a much better record in Doha, with four top 25s include T4 in 2013 and solo ninth in 2015. The ball-striking was excellent last week, if he putts well he can contend again. Jan 24 - 4:12 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
