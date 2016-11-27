Alex Noren Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 7/12/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

2016 four-time winner Alex Noren will look to build on a solid start to the season in Abu Dhabi when he tees it up in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha GC. The Swede is not just coming off four wins in 2016, he's actually a five-time winner in his last 29 starts, a run that began in mid-June 2015 and included four months lost to injury. It's a stunning period and what happens this year will be revealing as two paths suggest themselves. One is that, like Robert Karlsson, he remains a European Tour star; the other that, like Henrik Stenson, he graduates to world class, contending for the majors. In the short term put a tick against his seasonal opener last week in Abu Dhabi; the T13 was his first top 30 there in seven visits. Moreover he possesses a much better record in Doha, with four top 25s include T4 in 2013 and solo ninth in 2015. The ball-striking was excellent last week, if he putts well he can contend again. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Alex Noren and David Lingmerth bonded to smash the low total of the final day, carding 10-under-par 31-31=62 to grab solo fifth the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath GC on 15-under 273. Ultimately Sweden ended the week five back of the winner Denmark and yet the furious final lap got the newbie pair to within two at one point on the back nine. The front nine was impressive enough, with four birdies at 3, 4, 6 and 8, but on the back nine Noren and Lingmerth thrashed the Melbourne sandbelt venue. The first red number came at 10, before they ticked four in four from the 12th. A final birdie at 17 made it six on the return to the clubhouse. On review, the alternate shot performance cost the team a better crack at the title: it was the only nation in the top five which failed to break par in the 36-holes of that format.

Sweden will be hoping to ride the wave of Alex Noren's superb year in the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia this week. Back in 2011 Noren pegged two rounds of 66 in his World Cup debut, but sullied the effort with a 74 and 73. This year inconsistency has been wiped from his game so perhaps his only challenge is to maintain the form after a long run of high profile activity and rounds played in contention. He's twice been to nearby Huntingdale, also a sandbelt course, and managed a T4 in the 2008 Mastercard Masters. Team-mate David Lingmerth has no Melbourne experience, but if the quick greens the region is famed for count for anything his TOUR victory at Muirfield Village might be a pointer. Sweden are two-time winners of the World Cup, in 1991 with Anders Forsbrand and Per-Ulrik Johansson, then in 2008 with the powerful combo of Robert Karlsson and Henrik Stenson. This year's team is better than the former, but a touch shy of the latter, although Noren is now historically on a par with Karlsson and must have Stenson's effotts as a target in the next few years such is his leap in class this season. Source: PGATour.com