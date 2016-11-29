Player Page

Paul Waring

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 2/2/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 174

Paul Waring held a one-shot lead after reaching 12-under through 12 holes of his second round when play was suspended due to bad light on day two of the Joburg Open at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.
Thursday's early finish due to waterlogging and a delayed start today means this week's European Tour event continues to play catch up and irregular scoring updates on the ET's official website are only adding to gamers' frustration. Waring had posted a 65 on the tougher East course yesterday morning and continued oh the birdie trail with five more today on the West. His set included an opening pair and three straight from Nos. 9-11. A par at 12 left him at 12-under when play was called, a shot clear of clubhouse leader Darren Fichardt and Dean Burmester, who has three holes to finish off. Another South African, Jacques Kruyswijk, was a further stroke back on 10-under. The second round will resume at 7.00am Saturday. Feb 24 - 1:03 PM
