Paul Waring Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 2/2/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 174

Paul Waring held a one-shot lead after reaching 12-under through 12 holes of his second round when play was suspended due to bad light on day two of the Joburg Open at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club. Thursday's early finish due to waterlogging and a delayed start today means this week's European Tour event continues to play catch up and irregular scoring updates on the ET's official website are only adding to gamers' frustration. Waring had posted a 65 on the tougher East course yesterday morning and continued oh the birdie trail with five more today on the West. His set included an opening pair and three straight from Nos. 9-11. A par at 12 left him at 12-under when play was called, a shot clear of clubhouse leader Darren Fichardt and Dean Burmester, who has three holes to finish off. Another South African, Jacques Kruyswijk, was a further stroke back on 10-under. The second round will resume at 7.00am Saturday.

Paul Waring has some impressive form in the Joburg Open at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club and put himself on the leaderboard again after nine birdies in an opening 7-under-par 32-33=65. That's just two swings behind American Paul Peterson although Waring compiled his score on the tougher East Course which the leader will play tomorrow. Waring was T9 on his debut in this event in 2008 and has added T16 (2013) and T13 (2015) on his last two appearances. He'd returned this year for his seventh start in the tournament after a trio of missed cuts on the Desert Swing although the 32-year-old was quick to put that poor form behind him. The Englishman birdied the 1st hole today before adding three straight at 4, 5 and 6. He picked up another shot at 8 before a minor wobble when going bogey-birdie-bogey at Nos. 12-14. The birdies kept coming though and he signed off with a further trio at 15, 17 and 18 to record his lowest ever round in the event. He'll look to build on this fast start with another strong lap at the easier West Course on Friday.

Paul Waring hopes to maintain the nice run of form he ended 2016 with when returning to Glendower GC for the BMW South African Open. The Englishman continues to play on a medical exemption after a shoulder injury wrecked his 2015 campaign and allowed him to make only four starts towards the end of the 2016 season. Since that return in September things have looked up however, with the more time spent on the course the better his returns. He was T6 after 36 holes at the Portugal Masters (ended the week T22), T7 after 18 holes at the Australian PGA Championship (ended T45) and best of all T7 in the Hong Kong Open. His record in South Africa is solid enough without any standout feature. He’s 8-for-13 with five top 30 finishes including a best of T9 at the 2008 Joburg Open. He missed the cut at Glendower in the 2013 renewal of this event. Source: EuropeanTour.com