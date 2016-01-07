Richard Finch Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 6/9/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 216

World No. 1,940 Richard Finch opened with an 80 at the Czech Masters two weeks ago; today he hoisted up a 5-under-par 33-33=66 to take a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Bernd Wiesberger in round one of the KLM Open in the Netherlands. That 66 is the Englishman's lowest round for two years (2015 Scottish Open). So far, 2017 has been a write-off for Finch, who has cashed just once in 12 starts. However, at least that came recently at last month's Made In Denmark where middle rounds of 68-69 offered reminders that he did once enjoy a two-win year on the European Tour (2008). Finch set the right tone with a pair of opening birdies at 1 and 2 but couldn't make further progress on the rest of his front nine. He took his par streak to eight before breaking it with bogey-5 at the 11th. But after a par at 12, he jumped from outside the top 15 to tied first after connecting four birdies at 13, 14, 15 and 16 before remaining there with a pair of closing pars.

England's Richard Finch retired after six holes of his first round of the BMW South African Open, he was 4-over-par at the time. UPDATE: On June 9th Finch returned from a 20-week absence before going on to miss the cut at the Lyoness Open. The European Tour Twitter account pointed to an achilles problem but added no further detail. Source: European Tour on Twitter