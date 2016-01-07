Welcome,
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Finch has lowest round for 2 years; T1 at KLM
Wiesberger sets target with R1 66 at KLM Open
Jason Day puts good friend on the bag for BMW
Luiten hoping home comforts best form woes
Wiesberger hoping to go one better at Dutch
Casey arrives at Conway Farms w/ minimal prep
Dustin Johnson prepped for BMW title defense
Fitzpatrick wins the Omega European Masters
Hend 2 clear at weather-hit European Masters
Hend takes one-shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Richard Finch
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 6/9/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 216
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 1,940 Richard Finch opened with an 80 at the Czech Masters two weeks ago; today he hoisted up a 5-under-par 33-33=66 to take a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Bernd Wiesberger in round one of the KLM Open in the Netherlands.
That 66 is the Englishman's lowest round for two years (2015 Scottish Open). So far, 2017 has been a write-off for Finch, who has cashed just once in 12 starts. However, at least that came recently at last month's Made In Denmark where middle rounds of 68-69 offered reminders that he did once enjoy a two-win year on the European Tour (2008). Finch set the right tone with a pair of opening birdies at 1 and 2 but couldn't make further progress on the rest of his front nine. He took his par streak to eight before breaking it with bogey-5 at the 11th. But after a par at 12, he jumped from outside the top 15 to tied first after connecting four birdies at 13, 14, 15 and 16 before remaining there with a pair of closing pars.
Sep 14 - 8:58 AM
England's Richard Finch retired after six holes of his first round of the BMW South African Open, he was 4-over-par at the time.
UPDATE: On June 9th Finch returned from a 20-week absence before going on to miss the cut at the Lyoness Open.
The European Tour Twitter account pointed to an achilles problem but added no further detail.
Thu, Jan 7, 2016 03:52:00 PM
Source:
European Tour on Twitter
After failing to break 70 in his previous 40 rounds, Richard Finch put up a 5-under-par 32-33=65 in round one of the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Gullane GC.
That's good enough for a share of second place and leaves him just two shots off the lead held by Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen. So where did this come from? In fairness he did shoot a decent second-round 70 at Le Golf National last week although that wasn't enough to save him from missing a fifth straight cut. Today, the Englishman did just about everything well. After splitting 10 (of 14) fairways, Finch hit 15 greens in regulation, was 3-for-3 in scrambling, 1-for-1 in sand saves and took 28 putts. His birdies came at 3, 5, 7, 10, 13 and 16 before he swallowed his only bogey of the day at the last. The big test now is whether he can keep it going.
Thu, Jul 9, 2015 02:45:00 PM
Finch has lowest round for 2 years; T1 at KLM
Sep 14 - 8:58 AM
Finch withdraws from the South African Open
Thu, Jan 7, 2016 03:52:00 PM
Finch finds form in Scotland; T2nd after R1
Thu, Jul 9, 2015 02:45:00 PM
More Richard Finch Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Rahm
PGA
(788)
2
T. Fleetwood
PGA
(673)
3
P. Casey
PGA
(667)
4
M. Leishman
PGA
(584)
5
S. Hend
PGA
(581)
6
S. Stricker
PGA
(545)
7
R. Moore
PGA
(497)
8
B. Curtis
PGA
(486)
9
H. Stenson
PGA
(484)
10
J. Holmes
PGA
(441)
Season Stats
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2012
1
0
0
0
0
30
0
0
4
0
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
