Player Page

David Horsey

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/14/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 154

Latest News

Recent News

David Horsey topped the leaderboard on 5-under after 15 holes before play was suspended for the day in round one of the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club due to fading light.
Horsey held a one-shot advantage over clubhouse leader Matteo Manassero but will be one of 66 players who will have to return at 07:00 Friday to complete their opening laps after an hour and 34 minutes was lost in the afternoon due to the threat of lightning. Pace of play was also snail-like as the field struggled to come to terms with the new Gary Player layout. Englishman Horsey had posted five birdies and 10 pars before the action was halted. He splashed red at 2, 6 and 9 on his front nine, added two more birdies at 11 and 12 and stayed in front with a trio of pars. Eddie Pepperell is two shots back after a 69 while Carlos Pigem and Gregory Havret share third place on 3-under having played 16 and 12 holes respectively. Of the 77 players who completed their rounds, only nine managed to break par and there was a 12 recorded as well as two 10s. Mar 9 - 8:54 AM
More David Horsey Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201110 0 0 02140920
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 