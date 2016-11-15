David Horsey Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 4/14/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 154

Latest News Recent News

David Horsey topped the leaderboard on 5-under after 15 holes before play was suspended for the day in round one of the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club due to fading light. Horsey held a one-shot advantage over clubhouse leader Matteo Manassero but will be one of 66 players who will have to return at 07:00 Friday to complete their opening laps after an hour and 34 minutes was lost in the afternoon due to the threat of lightning. Pace of play was also snail-like as the field struggled to come to terms with the new Gary Player layout. Englishman Horsey had posted five birdies and 10 pars before the action was halted. He splashed red at 2, 6 and 9 on his front nine, added two more birdies at 11 and 12 and stayed in front with a trio of pars. Eddie Pepperell is two shots back after a 69 while Carlos Pigem and Gregory Havret share third place on 3-under having played 16 and 12 holes respectively. Of the 77 players who completed their rounds, only nine managed to break par and there was a 12 recorded as well as two 10s.

David Horsey will be keen to return to Saujana G&CC, the new venue for the Maybank Championship, this week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Back in 2009 the Englishman thrashed a superb final round 64 at Saujana for a 272 total only the winner Anthony Kang could better so he'll return to the club with fond memories; it was a week when no-one putted better than he (statistically at least, he topped every ranking). He'll be especially pleased to see the venue change because four subsequent visits to Malaysia have seen him fail to crack the top 50. In terms of form he has struggled to rediscover the consistency he ended 2016 with. A T29 in Abu Dhabi was sandwiched by missed cuts in the South African Open and Dubai Desert Classic. Source: EuropeanTour.com

David Horsey will tee it up for the ninth time at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic this week, hosted by the Emirates GC. A superb run of 9-for-9 at season's end didn't just clear up any doubts the Englishman might have had about retaining his card last year, it also vaulted him all the way to the DP World Tour Championship where he finished T13, the sixth top 15 finish in that stellar stretch. But if that last result offers him good memories of Dubai, his record on the Majlis course doesn't. He's just 4-for-8 and has only once finshed better than T36, when T11 back in 2010. His problems start with the approach shots; the four times he made the weekend he ranked 13th or better for hitting fairways, but three times was 54th or worse for landing the greens. Opened the season with a MC in the South African Open then T29 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Source: EuropeanTour.com