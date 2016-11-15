David Horsey

Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Matt Carpenter (back) in Cards' lineup Thurs.
Greinke showed diminished velocity on Wed.
Brito undergoes surgery on dislocated finger
Kazmir (hip) won't pitch in a game for a week
Justin Turner (knee) receives injection
Brad Boxberger sidelined due to lat issue
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Horsey heads field as darkness halts India R1
Fog delays opening round of the Valspar
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Report: Minnesota reports 'minor' violation
Vikings send HC, GM to Mixon's Pro Day
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
Joe Mixon registers 4.43 at OU's pro day
Fournette 'head and shoulders' over other RBs
Scout: RB Dalvin Cook is 'everything'
Joe Mixon met with four teams on Tuesday
Yancey glides through pro day 40 in 4.46 sec.
John Franklin III practices as wide receiver
Rang: Kizer's drill inaccuracy 'frightening'
Wimbush to receive 60% of first-team reps
Report: At least one team has Adams as No. 1
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
Lee Grant and Potters earn Etihad draw
Naughton out GW28, set to return next week
Barton's betting case on hold, eligible GW28
Carrick to weigh up retirement in the summer
Zlatan offered record MLS contract
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
Mings missing for more than a month
Mourinho bemoans Rostov's shredded pitch
Ibrahimovic accepts three game suspension
David Horsey
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 4/14/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 154
Latest News
Recent News
David Horsey topped the leaderboard on 5-under after 15 holes before play was suspended for the day in round one of the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club due to fading light.
Horsey held a one-shot advantage over clubhouse leader Matteo Manassero but will be one of 66 players who will have to return at 07:00 Friday to complete their opening laps after an hour and 34 minutes was lost in the afternoon due to the threat of lightning. Pace of play was also snail-like as the field struggled to come to terms with the new Gary Player layout. Englishman Horsey had posted five birdies and 10 pars before the action was halted. He splashed red at 2, 6 and 9 on his front nine, added two more birdies at 11 and 12 and stayed in front with a trio of pars. Eddie Pepperell is two shots back after a 69 while Carlos Pigem and Gregory Havret share third place on 3-under having played 16 and 12 holes respectively. Of the 77 players who completed their rounds, only nine managed to break par and there was a 12 recorded as well as two 10s.
Mar 9 - 8:54 AM
David Horsey will be keen to return to Saujana G&CC, the new venue for the Maybank Championship, this week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Feb 7 - 5:14 AM
Feb 7 - 5:14 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
David Horsey will tee it up for the ninth time at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic this week, hosted by the Emirates GC.
A superb run of 9-for-9 at season's end didn't just clear up any doubts the Englishman might have had about retaining his card last year, it also vaulted him all the way to the DP World Tour Championship where he finished T13, the sixth top 15 finish in that stellar stretch. But if that last result offers him good memories of Dubai, his record on the Majlis course doesn't. He's just 4-for-8 and has only once finshed better than T36, when T11 back in 2010. His problems start with the approach shots; the four times he made the weekend he ranked 13th or better for hitting fairways, but three times was 54th or worse for landing the greens. Opened the season with a MC in the South African Open then T29 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Jan 31 - 4:41 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
David Horsey returns to The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates looking for a first top 25 finish in the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.
The feeling, backed up by the identity of past winners, is that The Earth Course favours long hitters which might explain why Horsey, 178th on the Driving Distance rankings, has struggled to hit many greens in regulation in his previous three visits. He's not once ranked inside the top 40 of the field (always limited to a maximum of 60) and that has contributed to his inability to finish better than T29 (with only two sub-70 rounds in 12 attempts). That said, if he is to turn things round now is as good a time as ever because he's in a rich vein of form with his first round 71 last week in the Nedbank Golf Challenge his 28th round of par or better, the Tour's longest streak two years. With grim inevitability, when this was announced he promptly fired 73-81, but did close the week with a 2-under 70.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 05:43:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
Mar 9 - 8:54 AM
Horsey seeking return to his late 2016 ways
Feb 7 - 5:14 AM
Horsey returns to Majlis test he finds hard
Jan 31 - 4:41 AM
Can Horsey find key to hitting more greens?
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 05:43:00 AM
More David Horsey Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2011
1
0
0
0
0
21
4
0
9
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Gary Woodland is a past champion on the Copperhead Course and is in the midst of a strong 2016-17. He's a Valspar Championship favorite.
