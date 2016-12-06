Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
Report: Trumbo gets 3 years, $37.5M from O's
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
Pablo Larrazábal
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 5/15/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Pablo Larrazábal continued his stellar play on the short holes and signed for a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in his second round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
At 9-under 135 through 36 holes, the Spaniard is T3 on the live board and just two behind halfway leader Rafa-Cabrera Bello. He traded six birdies against a single bogey today, his gains coming at 12, 15, 17, 1, 4 and 7. That set included circles on all four par 3s. Larrazábal won this event in 2014, the third of his four European Tour victories, and so far he's following the same path to victory. He explained: "Three years ago, I made a seven under par on the par threes on the first two days, and I did the same thing the last couple rounds. It's something special. After a winter that I didn't take any holidays, I've been working very hard and to play as good as I did, I'm very proud. My iron play has been superb. I'm holing a few putts, so very happy. The only thing I'm being a little bit rusty with is my short game." If he can tidy that aspect up, the 33-year-old will be a dangerman this weekend.
Jan 20 - 4:54 AM
Pablo Larrazábal returns to the UBS Hong Kong Open for the first time in four years, ready again to take on the Fanling challenge.
The Spaniard has enjoyed success at Hong Kong GC, but he’s also come away empty handed. His debut in 2008 saw him peg a round three 64 which helped him to T4, then in 2012 another good Saturday reaped a 65 (those two rounds remain his best on the track) as he notched T8. In between he went sub-70 four times in 2009 to finish T22, however he missed the weekend in 2010 and 2011. Larrazábal will have some hope that he can rediscover his best form this time around, given that it was almost there last week at Leopard Creek CC. He opened with a 5-under 67 and was T7 heading into the final round only to stumble to 75 and T23. T8 in the Turkish Airlines Open, another solid week would not be surprising.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 05:12:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Pablo Larrazabal will be hoping to record a second decent performance in the British Masters when he tees it up at The Grove in Hertfordshire this week.
Back in 2008 the Spaniard made a superb debut in this event, finishing T10 at The Belfry and then he finished T69 last year at Woburn. In recent years he has a strong record in England: four top 12 finishes in his last 7 starts and 12-for-16 in total. It's been a solid year for Larrazabal with nine top 30 finishes in 21 starts, including three top tens, but a genuine tilt at a title has been beyond him. Last week he recorded T25 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. T32 and T43 on the Kyle Phillips designed PGA Sweden National in the Nordea Masters.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 03:30:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Pablo Larrazábal had to scribble a double bogey-7 on his card but recovered to shoot a 3-under-par 36-33=69 in the second round of the BMW International in Germany, good enough for a rise of two spots to T4 on the leaderboard.
Building on his opening 68, the Spaniard connected a trio of birdies at Nos. 11-13 after starting with a par at 10 but then gave all those gains back via a 7 at the par-5 15th and a bogey at 17. He hit back with circles at 1, 3, 7 and 8 on his second nine although had to swallow a walk-off bogey-5 at 9. The 69 moves him to 7-under 137 at the midpoint, four behind joint-leaders Raphael Jacquelin and Henrik Stenson. In stark contrast to day one when he split just 5 of Gut Larchenhof's 14 fairways, Larrazabal missed just one today while he hit 16 greens in regulation. He was 6-for-6 in scrambling on Thursday but failed to get up and down on both occasions today.
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 09:39:00 AM
Larrazábal has birdies at 7 of 8 par 3s; T3
Jan 20 - 4:54 AM
Larrazábal lines up tilt at Hong Kong Open
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 05:12:00 AM
Solid Larrazabal looking for 2016 highlight
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 03:30:00 PM
Larrazábal wobbles but stays in hunt at BMW
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 09:39:00 AM
More Pablo Larrazábal Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
0
0
15
8
0
11
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Bill Haas owns two wins and a runner-up in the CareerBuilder Challenge. Expect him to contend this week.
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Larrazábal has birdies at 7 of 8 par 3s; T3
Cabrera-Bello posts early number in Abu Dhabi
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
