Pablo Larrazábal Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 5/15/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Pablo Larrazábal continued his stellar play on the short holes and signed for a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in his second round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. At 9-under 135 through 36 holes, the Spaniard is T3 on the live board and just two behind halfway leader Rafa-Cabrera Bello. He traded six birdies against a single bogey today, his gains coming at 12, 15, 17, 1, 4 and 7. That set included circles on all four par 3s. Larrazábal won this event in 2014, the third of his four European Tour victories, and so far he's following the same path to victory. He explained: "Three years ago, I made a seven under par on the par threes on the first two days, and I did the same thing the last couple rounds. It's something special. After a winter that I didn't take any holidays, I've been working very hard and to play as good as I did, I'm very proud. My iron play has been superb. I'm holing a few putts, so very happy. The only thing I'm being a little bit rusty with is my short game." If he can tidy that aspect up, the 33-year-old will be a dangerman this weekend.

Pablo Larrazábal returns to the UBS Hong Kong Open for the first time in four years, ready again to take on the Fanling challenge. The Spaniard has enjoyed success at Hong Kong GC, but he’s also come away empty handed. His debut in 2008 saw him peg a round three 64 which helped him to T4, then in 2012 another good Saturday reaped a 65 (those two rounds remain his best on the track) as he notched T8. In between he went sub-70 four times in 2009 to finish T22, however he missed the weekend in 2010 and 2011. Larrazábal will have some hope that he can rediscover his best form this time around, given that it was almost there last week at Leopard Creek CC. He opened with a 5-under 67 and was T7 heading into the final round only to stumble to 75 and T23. T8 in the Turkish Airlines Open, another solid week would not be surprising. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Pablo Larrazabal will be hoping to record a second decent performance in the British Masters when he tees it up at The Grove in Hertfordshire this week. Back in 2008 the Spaniard made a superb debut in this event, finishing T10 at The Belfry and then he finished T69 last year at Woburn. In recent years he has a strong record in England: four top 12 finishes in his last 7 starts and 12-for-16 in total. It's been a solid year for Larrazabal with nine top 30 finishes in 21 starts, including three top tens, but a genuine tilt at a title has been beyond him. Last week he recorded T25 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. T32 and T43 on the Kyle Phillips designed PGA Sweden National in the Nordea Masters. Source: EuropeanTour.com