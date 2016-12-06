Player Page

Pablo Larrazábal continued his stellar play on the short holes and signed for a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in his second round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
At 9-under 135 through 36 holes, the Spaniard is T3 on the live board and just two behind halfway leader Rafa-Cabrera Bello. He traded six birdies against a single bogey today, his gains coming at 12, 15, 17, 1, 4 and 7. That set included circles on all four par 3s. Larrazábal won this event in 2014, the third of his four European Tour victories, and so far he's following the same path to victory. He explained: "Three years ago, I made a seven under par on the par threes on the first two days, and I did the same thing the last couple rounds. It's something special. After a winter that I didn't take any holidays, I've been working very hard and to play as good as I did, I'm very proud. My iron play has been superb. I'm holing a few putts, so very happy. The only thing I'm being a little bit rusty with is my short game." If he can tidy that aspect up, the 33-year-old will be a dangerman this weekend. Jan 20 - 4:54 AM
