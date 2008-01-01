Player Page

Benjamin Hebert

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/19/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 163

Latest News

Recent News

In the last of the day's action Benjamin Hebert posted a sensational 8-under-par 32-32=64 to tie Daniel Im’s lead in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart GC in Co. Londonderry.
The Frenchman, who is still seeking a first European Tour triumph despite twice earning Battlefield Promotion from the Challenge Tour (achieved by winning three times in a season), was the final player to hit from the first tee, yet arrived back at the clubhouse sitting top of the pack. He achieved the lofty position in some style, making not one bogey all day. On the front nine there were birdies at 3, 6, 7 and 8, then on the return home he initially appeared becalmed before a wonderful burst of four ticks in four holes at 13, 14, 15 and 16. The leaderboard he and Im top is a middle heavy one. There are eight players between 8- and 6-under, but no less than 55 between 5- and 3-under. Friday is set for a cavalry charge for the cut line. Jul 6 - 2:37 PM
More Benjamin Hebert Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
200810 0 0 021201210
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 