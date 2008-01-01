Benjamin Hebert Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 2/19/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 163

Latest News Recent News

In the last of the day's action Benjamin Hebert posted a sensational 8-under-par 32-32=64 to tie Daniel Im’s lead in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart GC in Co. Londonderry. The Frenchman, who is still seeking a first European Tour triumph despite twice earning Battlefield Promotion from the Challenge Tour (achieved by winning three times in a season), was the final player to hit from the first tee, yet arrived back at the clubhouse sitting top of the pack. He achieved the lofty position in some style, making not one bogey all day. On the front nine there were birdies at 3, 6, 7 and 8, then on the return home he initially appeared becalmed before a wonderful burst of four ticks in four holes at 13, 14, 15 and 16. The leaderboard he and Im top is a middle heavy one. There are eight players between 8- and 6-under, but no less than 55 between 5- and 3-under. Friday is set for a cavalry charge for the cut line.

Benjamin Hebert fashioned a 3-under-par 35-35=70 in his third round at the Nordea Masters in Sweden, nudging up a spot on the leaderboard to T2 and just a single stroke behind leader Chris Wood. Hebert is a six-time winner on the second-tier Challenge Tour but has yet to post a European Tour victory. He'll start in the final group alongside Wood tomorrow after arriving at 8-under 2011 with a steady lap of Barseback Golf & Country Club featuring four birdies against a single bogey. The 30-year-old opened his birdie account on the par-4 2nd hole before suffering his only blemish of the day and just fourth bogey of the week with a square at No. 6. From there, Hebert followed a simple pattern of making birdie on all the par 5s (9, 12 and 16) and pars elsewhere. He's one of just four players so far this week to have shot all three rounds under par.

Benjamin Hebert twirled a second round of 2-under-par 35-36=71 to move into a tie for third at the halfway stage of the Nordea Masters on 5-under 141, three back of the leader Jamie Donaldson. The Frenchman spent the first eight holes at Barseback Golf & Country Club marking eight pars before making a first move of the day with a birdie-4 at the 592-yard par-5 9th. He then did something similar on the back nine, although this time pencilling-in just the six pars before another par-5 birdie, this time on the 546-yard 16th. A bogey followed at 17, but he regained the shot at the 18th to make dinner taste a little sweeter. A solid performer on Tour the last few years he still seeks a first win, despite twice being a three-time winner in a year on the Challenge Tour. His best finish was T3 in the 2015 Alfred Dunhill Championship (he was also T4 in that tournament to kick off this season).