Kevin Chappell

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Fresh off the birth of his daughter, Kevin Chappell hauls his new set to clubs to Torrey Pines for this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
Chappell became a father for the first time in April of 2015, so this won't be a completely foreign experience for him, but still exciting news. His daughter Collins was born on January 19th, so the excitement will be fresh this week. The UCLA product also totes some new clubs this week. He is one of the many Nike staffers who now has the luxury of exploring new clubs in 2017. To open the season, Chappell shared his new set on Instagram: going with TaylorMade woods and driver, Mizuno irons, PXG wedges, Scotty Cameron putter, and a ProV1x ball. Despite the California connection, Chappell has never fared well at Torrey Pines (2-for-5 with T47 as his best). Gamers should let him knock the rust off this week before re-investing for what should be another stellar season. Jan 24 - 8:13 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0692321211
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a001821600
CIMB Classic450011548611
 

 