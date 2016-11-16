Kevin Chappell

Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
Edelman erupts as Pats advance to Super Bowl
Hogan pulls out all the stops in win over PIT
Brady dominates, heads to seventh Super Bowl
Hobbled Julio Jones scorches Pack for 9/180/2
Rodgers' amazing run ends in NFCCG blowout
Matt Ryan slays Pack, Falcons headed to SB51
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Westbrook triple-doubles, hits game-winner
Dion Waiters hits game-winner, scores 33
Greg Monroe returns to form w/ 17 and 10
Jabari Parker scores 28 in win over HOU
John Henson goes from starter to DNP-CD
Tyler Johnson won't travel on 2-game trip
Monta Ellis sprains right ankle in loss
Jrue Holiday drops 33 & 10 on Cavs
Terrence Jones starts, ties career high w/ 36
Kyrie Irving scores 49 points in tough loss
LeBron James' triple-double not enough
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 19 points
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Luongo has busiest night in OT loss to Yotes
Patrick Marleau scores four goals vs. Avs
Ryan Getzlaf picks up two points in Ducks win
Toronto G Frederik Andersen blanks Flames
Nazem Kadri scores two in Leafs' shutout win
G Henrik Lundqvist makes 36 saves in NYR win
Dmitry Orlov scores two to lead Caps over CAR
Matt Duchene (illness) won't face SJ on Mon
Sami Vatanen scratched on Monday night
Jonathan Bernier starts vs. Winnipeg on Mon
Jeff Zatkoff starts vs. NYR on Monday night
Conor Sheary receives 1st star of the week
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
Hooters to sponsor Chase Elliott in two races
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
Ex-Arkansas, USC QB Town transfers to a JUCO
Barrett on OC changes: I think it was needed
Transferring Ex-Vols RB Jalen Hurd visits Cal
Norris views T Garcia as top Senior Bowler
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Chelsea "target" Traore shines in defeat
Ranieri: "Change in shape proved difficult"
Another day, another rejected bid for Payet
Chelsea youngster joins Brighton on loan
Sims signs on for Saints until end of 2019/20
Claude Puel discusses possible transfers
Dyche fears the worst over Marney injury
Martinez joins Oxford United on loan
More news about Ryan Mason released
Hull nab Lazar Markovic on loan until June
Impending ban for Sunderland defender
Kevin Chappell
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/8/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Fresh off the birth of his daughter, Kevin Chappell hauls his new set to clubs to Torrey Pines for this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
Chappell became a father for the first time in April of 2015, so this won't be a completely foreign experience for him, but still exciting news. His daughter Collins was born on January 19th, so the excitement will be fresh this week. The UCLA product also totes some new clubs this week. He is one of the many Nike staffers who now has the luxury of exploring new clubs in 2017. To open the season, Chappell shared his new set on
Instagram
: going with TaylorMade woods and driver, Mizuno irons, PXG wedges, Scotty Cameron putter, and a ProV1x ball. Despite the California connection, Chappell has never fared well at Torrey Pines (2-for-5 with T47 as his best). Gamers should let him knock the rust off this week before re-investing for what should be another stellar season.
Jan 24 - 8:13 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
At No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Kevin Chappell is the third highest-ranked player at this week's RSM Classic.
UPDATE:
At 4-under 64-
74
=138, Chappell missed the 36-hole cut by one.
In his fourth RSM appearance last year, the 30-year-old was the 36-hole leader by one (66-65), eventually finishing solo 2nd with 68-67, a distant six shots in arrears to champion Kevin Kisner. The year prior, he was T8 thru 36 holes (67-67), and finished T8 after rounds of 70-65. The year before that, Chappell was T2 thru 36 holes (65-68), plummeting to T32 following rounds of 74-70. He finished a career-best 8th in the FedExCup standings last season with
FOUR
runner-up finishes, including a playoff loss at the TOUR Championship where he was the
ONLY
player to record four sub-par rounds. So far this season, the UCLA product has posted a T45 at the no-cut CIMB and a T35 three weeks ago at the WGC-HSBC in his WGC debut.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 03:00:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
15-seed and overnight co-leader Kevin Chappell carded 4-under-par 33-33=66 in the final round of the TOUR Championship to match Ryan Moore and Rory McIlroy on 12-under 268, and then was eliminated on the first hole of sudden death, the par-5 18th, with par to McIlroy and Moore's birdies.
UPDATE:
Chappell was the
ONLY
player with four sub-par rounds.
The 30-year-old began R4 co-leading with playing competitor and FedExCup leader Dustin Johnson. He bettered Johnson by
seven
shots but unfortunately, McIlroy and Moore tied for the week's best rounds with 64s. The Californian was 5-under thru 16 holes, outpacing bogey-4 at the second with birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 8, 10, 13 and 16, but opened the door with bogey on the par-4 17th (failed scramble) and then failed to birdie the par-5 finishing hole. Chappell records his
fourth
runner-up this season in 27 starts and adds to an already career-best season with his eighth top 10. Chasing his first win in his 167th career event, he settles for a sixth career runner-up and personal bests of 8th in the final FedExCup standings as well as the money title.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 08:53:00 PM
Making his Playoffs finale debut, 15-seed and first-round tri-leader Kevin Chappell orchestrated a bogey-free 2-under-par 35-33=68 in the third round of the TOUR Championship to catch overnight leader Dustin Johnson and share the top spot on 8-under 202.
Three times a runner-up this season in 26 prior starts, the 30-year-old is chasing his first TOUR title in his 167th career event. This is his fifth lead/co-lead in 2015-16 after ANY round, but first time at the three-quarter pole. Chappell kicked off with 11 straight pars before breaking the ice with a pitch-in from behind the green at the 12th for birdie-3. Four pars later, he connected from 8'5" for birdie at the par-4 17th that completed his scoring. The Californian landed 13 green in regulation and leads in that stat at 79.63 percent (43/54). He has bagged two of the four bogey-free rounds at East Lake thru 54 holes.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:49:00 PM
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Jan 24 - 8:13 AM
Chappell was runner-up at 2016 RSM Classic
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 03:00:00 PM
Chappell P2; fourth runner-up in 2015-16
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 08:53:00 PM
Chappell joins top spot with bogey-free 68
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:49:00 PM
More Kevin Chappell Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
69
23
2
12
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
1
8
21
6
0
0
CIMB Classic
45
0
0
1
15
48
6
1
1
Headlines
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
With a final-round, 5-under 67, Hudson Swafford erased a 2-shot deficit to win the CareerBuilder Challenge for his first PGA TOUR title.
More GOL Columns
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
GOL Headlines
»
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
»
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
»
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
»
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
»
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
»
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
»
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
»
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
»
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
»
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
»
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
»
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
