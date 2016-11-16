Kevin Chappell Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 7/8/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Latest News Recent News

Fresh off the birth of his daughter, Kevin Chappell hauls his new set to clubs to Torrey Pines for this week's Farmers Insurance Open. Chappell became a father for the first time in April of 2015, so this won't be a completely foreign experience for him, but still exciting news. His daughter Collins was born on January 19th, so the excitement will be fresh this week. The UCLA product also totes some new clubs this week. He is one of the many Nike staffers who now has the luxury of exploring new clubs in 2017. To open the season, Chappell shared his new set on Instagram : going with TaylorMade woods and driver, Mizuno irons, PXG wedges, Scotty Cameron putter, and a ProV1x ball. Despite the California connection, Chappell has never fared well at Torrey Pines (2-for-5 with T47 as his best). Gamers should let him knock the rust off this week before re-investing for what should be another stellar season. Source: PGATOUR.com

At No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Kevin Chappell is the third highest-ranked player at this week's RSM Classic. UPDATE: At 4-under 64-74=138, Chappell missed the 36-hole cut by one. In his fourth RSM appearance last year, the 30-year-old was the 36-hole leader by one (66-65), eventually finishing solo 2nd with 68-67, a distant six shots in arrears to champion Kevin Kisner. The year prior, he was T8 thru 36 holes (67-67), and finished T8 after rounds of 70-65. The year before that, Chappell was T2 thru 36 holes (65-68), plummeting to T32 following rounds of 74-70. He finished a career-best 8th in the FedExCup standings last season with FOUR runner-up finishes, including a playoff loss at the TOUR Championship where he was the ONLY player to record four sub-par rounds. So far this season, the UCLA product has posted a T45 at the no-cut CIMB and a T35 three weeks ago at the WGC-HSBC in his WGC debut. Source: PGATOUR.com

15-seed and overnight co-leader Kevin Chappell carded 4-under-par 33-33=66 in the final round of the TOUR Championship to match Ryan Moore and Rory McIlroy on 12-under 268, and then was eliminated on the first hole of sudden death, the par-5 18th, with par to McIlroy and Moore's birdies. UPDATE: Chappell was the ONLY player with four sub-par rounds. The 30-year-old began R4 co-leading with playing competitor and FedExCup leader Dustin Johnson. He bettered Johnson by seven shots but unfortunately, McIlroy and Moore tied for the week's best rounds with 64s. The Californian was 5-under thru 16 holes, outpacing bogey-4 at the second with birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 8, 10, 13 and 16, but opened the door with bogey on the par-4 17th (failed scramble) and then failed to birdie the par-5 finishing hole. Chappell records his fourth runner-up this season in 27 starts and adds to an already career-best season with his eighth top 10. Chasing his first win in his 167th career event, he settles for a sixth career runner-up and personal bests of 8th in the final FedExCup standings as well as the money title.