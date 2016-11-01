Jonas Blixt Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 4/24/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 164

Latest News Recent News

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 221 Jonas Blixt fired an 8-under-par 31-33=64 in today's second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to post 6-under 136, up 69 places on the live leaderboard to T7 and tying the low round of the week thus far with first-round leader Matt Kuchar. This is the 32-year-old's sixth appearance and had just one cash prior, a T34 in 2014. It's his best lap at TPC Scottsdale (14 rounds), previously 67/R1 in 2013, but he followed that with 1-over 72 to miss the cut. The Swede entered last week's Farmers off four straight MCs, but found a little something with a T20, his first top 25 of the season in seven starts. He kicked off this week with an up-and-down 1-over 72, but rebounded for an eight-birdie one-bogey showing on six (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 4.225 strokes tee-to-green at the time he signed his card. Blixt's split featured seven conventional from inside of 10 feet with a long of 22'2" at the par-4 11th, and added a 26-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at the sixth.

World No. 240 Jonas Blixt signed for a 3-under-par 35-34=69 after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open for a three-day tally of 7-under 209, up six places on the live leaderboard to T5, two back of 54-hole clubhouse leader Patrick Rodgers. The 32-year-old chased an opening 68 (North Course) with a three-birdie three-bogey 72 on the South Course at Torrey Pines. Today, he squared bogey-5s at holes 5 and 10, the former a 3-putt from 40'8", but camouflaged them with five conventional birdies at 2, 8 (from 15'6"), 13 and 18, adding a pitch-in birdie at the par-3 16th from 36'1" away. The FSU alum piped 10 (of 14) fairways and hit 15 greens in regulation, gaining 3.349 strokes tee-to-green, but lost 0.742 strokes with the flat stick.

Jonas Blixt breezed through the North Course at Torrey Pines, posting a 4-under-par 35-33=68 to open his week at the Farmers Insurance Open. The Swede is making his sixth appearance at the Farmers, arriving with a 4-for-5 record that includes a T6 in last year's running. Blixt found 13 greens during his navigation of the newly redesigned North Course today. It wasn't all peaches and cream, though, as he needed three swipes just to reach the green at the par-3 eighth, resulting in a double bogey. Later, he also stumbled with a three-putt bogey at the par-4 11th. By day's end he squared three bogeys in addition to the double bogey, but offset those with nine birdies. The two-time TOUR winner certainly runs hot and cold on a week-to-week basis but today it was the former.