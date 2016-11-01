Player Page

Jonas Blixt

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/24/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 164

Latest News

Recent News

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 221 Jonas Blixt fired an 8-under-par 31-33=64 in today's second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to post 6-under 136, up 69 places on the live leaderboard to T7 and tying the low round of the week thus far with first-round leader Matt Kuchar.
This is the 32-year-old's sixth appearance and had just one cash prior, a T34 in 2014. It's his best lap at TPC Scottsdale (14 rounds), previously 67/R1 in 2013, but he followed that with 1-over 72 to miss the cut. The Swede entered last week's Farmers off four straight MCs, but found a little something with a T20, his first top 25 of the season in seven starts. He kicked off this week with an up-and-down 1-over 72, but rebounded for an eight-birdie one-bogey showing on six (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 4.225 strokes tee-to-green at the time he signed his card. Blixt's split featured seven conventional from inside of 10 feet with a long of 22'2" at the par-4 11th, and added a 26-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at the sixth. Feb 3 - 2:19 PM
More Jonas Blixt Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 02028315132
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open2000020391210
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0011231901
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000725310
The RSM Classicn/a0001021311
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000821700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open480001647900
Safeway Openn/a0001018800
 

 