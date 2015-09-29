Player Page

Bill Lunde

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 11/18/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220

With lift, clean and place in effect, World No. 1033 Bill Lunde styled a bogey-free 4-under-par 33-35=68 in the two-day second round of the Puerto Rico Open to post 11-under 133, good for a share of the 36-hole lead with Bryson DeChambeau and D.A. Points.
The 43-year-old is making his 142nd career start on the PGA TOUR with one win to his credit, the now-defunct Turning Stone Resort Championship. He won the final edition of the event in 2010, which was played in Verona, New York, coming from four back with 6-under 66 to win by one over J.J. Henry. The UNLV alum's last full season on TOUR was 2015 when he went 8-for-18 with one top 25 and finished 197th in the FedExCup standings. He was 4-under thru 15 holes on Friday when play was suspended and returned Saturday morning to write down three more pars. The San Diego native found 11 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, circling Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 12. Mar 25 - 7:54 AM
