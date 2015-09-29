Bill Lunde Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 11/18/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 220

With lift, clean and place in effect, World No. 1033 Bill Lunde styled a bogey-free 4-under-par 33-35=68 in the two-day second round of the Puerto Rico Open to post 11-under 133, good for a share of the 36-hole lead with Bryson DeChambeau and D.A. Points. The 43-year-old is making his 142nd career start on the PGA TOUR with one win to his credit, the now-defunct Turning Stone Resort Championship. He won the final edition of the event in 2010, which was played in Verona, New York, coming from four back with 6-under 66 to win by one over J.J. Henry. The UNLV alum's last full season on TOUR was 2015 when he went 8-for-18 with one top 25 and finished 197th in the FedExCup standings. He was 4-under thru 15 holes on Friday when play was suspended and returned Saturday morning to write down three more pars. The San Diego native found 11 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, circling Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 12.

Bill Lunde crushed Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in round one of the Puerto Rico Open, signing for a 7-under-par 33-32=65 to find himself inside the top 10 early on Thursday morning. Playing in ideal scoring conditions this morning, Lunde traded eight birdies with just one bogey. Playing out of the Reorder Category - Beyond 150 money list category, this is just his second start of the season (T50 at Sanderson Farms). Lunde is taking full advantage of the rare opportunity as he missed just one fairway today en route to 14 greens in regulation. Playing his 19th career round at Coco Beach, this goes in the books as his new best, previously a 6-under 66 in R4 of his 2010 debut (T10).

Bill Lunde makes his way back to the Web.com Tour Championship for a third consecutive year. Lunde finished the 2014 Web.com Tour season ranked 22nd in the money list to secure his card. He didn't make the most of his opportunities as he finished 197th in the FedExCup standings with an 8-for-18 overall record. After three legs of the Web.com Tour Finals, he sits in 29th place of the standings and is so close to the coveted 25th spot he can almost taste that PGA TOUR status. Source: PGATOUR.com