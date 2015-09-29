Bill Lunde

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Bud Norris and seven others no-hit Mariners
Indians and Ramirez agree to $26M extension
Carrasco (elbow) goes three innings in return
Jon Gray departs outing with foot soreness
Lonnie Chisenhall leaves with shoulder injury
J.D. Martinez diagnosed with Lisfranc sprain
Marlins name Volquez Opening Day starter
Derek Norris to sign one-year deal with Rays
Will Smith to undergo Tommy John surgery
Jarrod Dyson (legs) remains out of action
Jose Quintana to start opener for White Sox
Khris Davis is nursing minor quad injury
Tony Romo's 2017 plans: Texans or retirement
Jets GM won't commit to McCown as starter
AP looking for $8 million on next contract
Panthers exercising Kelvin Benjamin's option
Report: Packers mulled Adrian Peterson visit
Colts release massive FA flop DT Arthur Jones
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
Panthers extend Jonathan Stewart through 2018
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
Stephen Curry scores 27 with 12 dimes in win
Draymond Green scores season-high 23 points
Buddy Hield drops best line of career
James Harden scores 38 points with 17 dimes
NBA suspends Joakim Noah for 20 games
Dario Saric scores career-high 32 points
Ricky Rubio scores 19 points w/ 15 assists
Andrew Wiggins scores 36 points in loss
Jordan Clarkson scores 33, hits 8 triples
Brandon Ingram (knee) won't return Friday
Giannis scores 34 w/ 13 boards, five dimes
Dennis Schroder scores 28 points in loss
Adam Cracknell scores hat trick vs. Sharks
Nikita Kucherov picks up 1G, 1A in OT win
John Tavares nets two assists in win over PIT
Dustin Byfuglien won't face Ducks on Friday
Kevin Bieksa (face) won't face WPG on Friday
Jacob Trouba (UBI) will play on Friday night
Michael Hutchinson will face Anaheim on Fri
Jason Spezza expected to return on Friday
Rangers will get Dan Girardi back on Saturday
Bryan Rust (UBI) will return on Friday night
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) plans to start Sunday
Penguins will start Marc-Andre Fleury Friday
Martinez fastest in Difrenosa 120 Practice 1
Logano tops both XFINITY Fontana practices
Kyle Larson wins Auto Club 400 pole
Jimmie Johnson does not make quals
Joey Logano does not post quals attempt
Kyle Larson fastest in ACS practice 1
Jimmie Johnson spins in ACS practice 1
Menard consistent, but downwardly trending
Ty Dillon still seeking a Cup top-10
Corey LaJoie has been crash prone
Derrike Cope had season-best finish at Phx
Ryan Blaney has only one two-mile top-15
First-round leader Mullinax backs up with 72
Lunde joins top spot at PRO w/ bogey-free 68
Past champ Cejka hunting again at PR Open
PRO R2 suspended; resumption Sat. at 7:00 am
Stallings WD during R2 of Puerto Rico Open
D. Johnson stays on course for Match Play joy
OQer Bouniol makes cut in PGA TOUR debut
Tanihara win eliminates Spieth at Match Play
DeChambeau posts 11-under w/ career-low 65
Course-record-tying 63 for Wilkinson in R2
Heavy rain suspends R2 of Puerto Rico Open
Kjeldsen wins in R2 @ WGC; McIlroy eliminated
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
Jeremiah: Kizer shows improvement on pro day
Janarion Grant (ankle) takes part in practice
Gibson in contention for England debut
Noble on pace to feature against Hull City
Hammers receive good news about Ogbonna
Reid expected to miss five weeks
Lamela losing his race to play in the run-in
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Gundogan on track for preseason return
Shaqiri denies his lifestyle is to blame
McCarthy might just make Fridays qualifier
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Bill Lunde
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 11/18/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 220
Latest News
Recent News
With lift, clean and place in effect, World No. 1033 Bill Lunde styled a bogey-free 4-under-par 33-35=68 in the two-day second round of the Puerto Rico Open to post 11-under 133, good for a share of the 36-hole lead with Bryson DeChambeau and D.A. Points.
The 43-year-old is making his 142nd career start on the PGA TOUR with one win to his credit, the now-defunct Turning Stone Resort Championship. He won the final edition of the event in 2010, which was played in Verona, New York, coming from four back with 6-under 66 to win by one over J.J. Henry. The UNLV alum's last full season on TOUR was 2015 when he went 8-for-18 with one top 25 and finished 197th in the FedExCup standings. He was 4-under thru 15 holes on Friday when play was suspended and returned Saturday morning to write down three more pars. The San Diego native found 11 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, circling Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 12.
Mar 25 - 7:54 AM
Bill Lunde crushed Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in round one of the Puerto Rico Open, signing for a 7-under-par 33-32=65 to find himself inside the top 10 early on Thursday morning.
Playing in ideal scoring conditions this morning, Lunde traded eight birdies with just one bogey. Playing out of the Reorder Category - Beyond 150 money list category, this is just his second start of the season (T50 at Sanderson Farms). Lunde is taking full advantage of the rare opportunity as he missed just one fairway today en route to 14 greens in regulation. Playing his 19th career round at Coco Beach, this goes in the books as his new best, previously a 6-under 66 in R4 of his 2010 debut (T10).
Mar 23 - 12:47 PM
Bill Lunde makes his way back to the Web.com Tour Championship for a third consecutive year.
Lunde finished the 2014 Web.com Tour season ranked 22nd in the money list to secure his card. He didn't make the most of his opportunities as he finished 197th in the FedExCup standings with an 8-for-18 overall record. After three legs of the Web.com Tour Finals, he sits in 29th place of the standings and is so close to the coveted 25th spot he can almost taste that PGA TOUR status.
Tue, Sep 29, 2015 10:42:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Bill Lunde makes his 17th start of the season at this week's Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada.
Lunde graduated from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and remains a Las Vegas resident. He secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card by finishing 22nd on the Web.com Tour money list, recording four top 10s on 20 starts, setting up his return to the TOUR, where he played full time in 2009-12. On the season, he's made seven cuts on 16 starts with a season-best T33 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open back in October, good for 198th in the FedExCup standings. The 39-year-old is 2-for-5 at the Barracuda with both cashes going for top 25s (18th/2012, T10/2010). He missed the cut in 2013 by five points (Modified Stableford scoring system) in his latest attempt.
Tue, Aug 4, 2015 08:58:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Lunde joins top spot at PRO w/ bogey-free 68
Mar 25 - 7:54 AM
Lunde rockets out of the gates in Puerto Rico
Mar 23 - 12:47 PM
Lunde back again at Web.com Tour finale
Tue, Sep 29, 2015 10:42:00 PM
Lunde plays sixth Barracuda in Reno, Nevada
Tue, Aug 4, 2015 08:58:00 PM
More Bill Lunde Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
14
0
0
0
0
424
116
2
96
9
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
David Hearn is rounding into form just in time for the Puerto Rico Open.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
»
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
»
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
»
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
GOL Headlines
»
First-round leader Mullinax backs up with 72
»
Lunde joins top spot at PRO w/ bogey-free 68
»
Past champ Cejka hunting again at PR Open
»
PRO R2 suspended; resumption Sat. at 7:00 am
»
Stallings WD during R2 of Puerto Rico Open
»
D. Johnson stays on course for Match Play joy
»
OQer Bouniol makes cut in PGA TOUR debut
»
Tanihara win eliminates Spieth at Match Play
»
DeChambeau posts 11-under w/ career-low 65
»
Course-record-tying 63 for Wilkinson in R2
»
Heavy rain suspends R2 of Puerto Rico Open
»
Kjeldsen wins in R2 @ WGC; McIlroy eliminated
