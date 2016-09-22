Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: The Happening
Jul 6
Daily Dose: Knock on Wood
Jul 6
Britton Returns Pt. 2
Jul 5
July Starter Rankings
Jul 5
July Top 300 Overall
Jul 5
MLB Live Chat
Jul 5
Daily Dose: Freedom!
Jul 5
July Reliever Rankings
Jul 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sogard (ankle) lands on 10-day disabled list
LeMahieu (groin) in Rockies' lineup Thursday
Nolan Arenado getting breather on Thursday
Cueto scratched Thursday with ear infection
Astros sign first-rounder RHP J.B. Bukauskas
Nationals showing interest in Raisel Iglesias
Jedd Gyorko (groin) back in Cardinals lineup
Kyle Schwarber batting fifth in return Thurs.
Stanton getting day off Thursday vs. Cards
Trout (thumb) goes 0-for-3 in his rehab debut
Bumgarner (shoulder) allows 9 ER on rehab
Springer gets three hits, three runs, two RBI
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Colts Fantasy Preview
Jul 6
Year of the Fins?
Jul 5
Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Jul 5
Texans Fantasy Preview
Jul 4
Silva's July Top 150
Jul 4
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 4
Unreliable Red Zone Receivers
Jul 3
Packers Fantasy Preview
Jul 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mike Evans an overrated 2017 fantasy pick?
Jonathan Stewart to out-carry C. McCaffrey?
Broncos Pro Bowl C Paradis (hip) gets cleared
D. Green-Beckham goes unclaimed on waivers
Report: Reid 'little to no role' in GM search
Gillislee 'most likely' to fill Blount's role
Report: Revis 'hopes' to continue career
Eagles waiting to cut Ryan Mathews to save $
Schefter: Uncertainty about Zeke discipline
49ers GM Lynch: Kaepernick should speak up
Ravens TE Waller hit with one-year suspension
Eagles throw in the towel on Green-Beckham
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Watson wants Bender to be a point forward
JaVale McGee to meet with the Kings Thursday
Markelle Fultz posts 23/5/5 in Summer Lg loss
Celtics shopping Smart, Bradley & Crowder
Pacers waive Monta Ellis on Wednesday
Nick Young agrees to one-year deal with GSW
Milos Teodosic negotiating a deal with LAC?
James Johnson and MIA 'working on something'
Report: Miami interested in Rudy Gay
Report: Teams inquiring about Kenneth Faried
Report: Atlanta interested in Nerlens Noel
Report: WAS will match max offer to Porter
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Capitals sign Philipp Grubauer to 1-year deal
Zach Hyman agrees to 4-year deal with Leafs
Habs sign Alex Galchenyuk to three-year deal
Connor McDavid signs 8-year, $100M contract
Rangers sign Jesper Fast to 3-year contract
Andre Burakovsky signs 2-year, $6M extension
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk staying in KHL for now
Hurricanes get Marcus Kruger from Vegas
Avalanche ink Nail Yakupov to one-year deal
Dallas inks Alexander Radulov to 5-year deal
Ales Hemsky agrees to one-year deal with Habs
Sharks make Joe Thornton signing official
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rico Abreu to make NASCAR return at Eldora
Pierce returns to MB Motorsports at Eldora
Fr8Auctions backs Yeley & Copp Motorsports
Zachem to pilot Mystic Missile at Loudon, NH
Ryan Preece in 2 XFINITY races for Joe Gibbs
Chase Purdy: K&N East Throwback 100 stats
Alex Tagliani: Ecko Unlimited 75 advance
Ryan Preece: K&N East Throwback 100 stats
Andrew Ranger: Ecko Unlimited 75 advance
Kyle Busch fastest in final truck practice
Eddie MacDonald: K&N East Throwback 100 stats
Cayden Lapcevich: Ecko Unlimited 75 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
DeLaet one off the pace at the Greenbrier
Davis Love III sets the early Greenbrier pace
Lingmerth stays hot with bogey-free 64
Daniel Im sets Irish Open Open target of 64
Hearn in the hunt again at The Old White TPC
C.T. Pan takes it low in Greenbrier debut
O. Fisher matches clubhouse lead in Ireland
Southgate continues hot week with 65 at Irish
Mickelson returns with brother Tim on bag
Bubba Watson back home for the Greenbrier
Matsuyama plays Irish Open; paired with Rory
D. Lee returns for delayed Greenbrier defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trio of ex-MSU players dismissed from school
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
PSU sues ex-DC Shoop for breach of contract
USC QB Darnold working to shorten motion
Jeremiah likens T Williams to Joe Staley
QB Jackson gained 10 pounds this offseason
Report: Darnold may play 2 more years at USC
Vick compares QB Lamar Jackson to himself
Nevada RB Butler stuns with Iowa transfer
Five-star RB James Cook backs off FSU pledge
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez heads to Cuse
Florida drawing scrutiny under Title IX
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Fee agreed between United and Everton for Rom
Hal Robson-Kanu inks new 3-year deal
Stoke City having trouble agreeing on BMI
Atlético Madrid plotting bid for Diego Costa
Terriers sign striker Mounie for record fee
Young prospect Mahoney ready to "step up"
Gosling signs on with Bournemouth until 2021
Terriers confirm swoop for Fulham defender
Howe: Defoe not guaranteed to start
Rooney's Everton return looking more likely
No more Tymon on Humberside as Stoke pounce
Who is Southampton's Jan Bednarek?
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Daniel Im
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 4/5/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 169
Latest News
Recent News
A faultless first round 8-under-par 30-34=64 saw Daniel Im post the clubhouse lead midway through the afternoon play in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart GC in Co. Londonderry.
The American entered the week at 114th in the Race to Dubai but has set himself up to transform that ranking with a magnificent display of approach play and putting which vaulted him ahead of the Essex pacesetters Matthew Southgate and Oli Fisher. His front nine was electric, seeing him post four birdies on the trot at 2, 3, 4 and 5, then two more in succession at 7 and 8. His habit of going on little runs continued when he made back-to-back red numbers at 13 and 14. On the final hole he found the middle of the fairway yet for the first time his approach play let him down, leaving him in a nasty spot in a pot bunker. He splashed out to 20’0" whereupon his putter helped him out; the par putt disappeared to keep bogey off the card. The round is his lowest through his European Tour career and has him one ahead of the two Englishmen and Jon Rahm (who has one hole to play).
Jul 6 - 12:43 PM
Daniel Im enjoyed his best ever finish on the European Tour when taking T3 in last year's Joburg Open; he's back for more at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington GC this week.
The American, who has pegged it up 62 times at this level, carded 69-68-65-70 in the 2016 edition to finish three shots back from eventual winner Haydn Porteous. With nine to play he was tied for the lead. Im had missed the cut the previous year and only posted T69 in 2014 so that big performance could be viewed as coming out of the blue. However, he arrived there on the back of T8 in the previous week's South African Open so was in fine form at the time. This year he returns after cashing twice in three starts on the Desert Swing. Im was T49 in Abu Dhabi, T28 in Qatar but missed the cut in the Dubai Desert Classic. He's had the last two weeks off.
Feb 22 - 5:30 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Daniel Im hung up a 5-under-par 33-33=66 in his opening round at the Porsche European Open, good enough for a share of the lead.
The American, who came through Q School last year, is 100th on the Race to Dubai but this score didn't come out of the blue. Im has been ticking over nicely and banked T20 in last week's Italian Open. Today, he carved out three birdies (3, 5 and 8) against a lone bogey (7) on his front nine to turn in 2-under before missing out on another gain at the 514-yard par-5 10th. But he then hit the gas with four birdies in the space of five holes to take the outright lead on his own before dropping a shot at the last. This is his second lowest first round of the season, only eclipsed by a 65 at March's Hero Indian Open where he posted T6, one of three top 10s this season. He split 7 (of 13) fairways at the Beckenbauer course today, hit 12 greens in regulation and 4-for-6 in scrambling.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 09:51:00 AM
Daniel Im bludgeoned Albatross Golf Resort in his second round 5-under-par 34-33=67 which gave him a 5-under halfway total of 139 in the D+D REAL Czech Masters.
The well-traveled American opened the tournament with a level-par round of 72 and started Friday going in reverse when making bogey-6 at the first. But four birdies in four holes from the fourth turned his round, and week, around. He followed that burst with another blue number at 8, but three back nine par breakers confirmed a move of 43 places up the board to T4 when he took lunch. He lies 105th on the Race to Dubai rankings, the consequence of three top tens early in the season. The last of those was late March in Delhi since when he is 4-for-11 with a best of T20 in the King's Cup. He missed just 2 of 14 fairways Friday and took just 26 swipes of the putter.
Fri, Aug 19, 2016 06:58:00 AM
Daniel Im sets Irish Open Open target of 64
Jul 6 - 12:43 PM
Im will look for repeat performance in Joburg
Feb 22 - 5:30 AM
Im sets early R1 clubhouse target in Germany
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 09:51:00 AM
Im strikes birdie barrage at Czech Masters
Fri, Aug 19, 2016 06:58:00 AM
More Daniel Im Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(616)
2
R. Moore
PGA
(564)
3
T. Clark
PGA
(550)
4
B. Weekley
PGA
(527)
5
W. Kim
PGA
(514)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(513)
7
B. Curtis
PGA
(505)
8
G. Woodland
PGA
(502)
9
C. Wood
PGA
(492)
10
C. Howell III
PGA
(468)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2008
1
0
0
0
0
21
7
0
6
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Patrick Reed headlines the field at this week's Greenbrier Classic, arriving with top 20s in each of the last three weeks.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
»
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
»
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
»
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
»
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
»
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
»
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
»
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
GOL Headlines
»
DeLaet one off the pace at the Greenbrier
»
Davis Love III sets the early Greenbrier pace
»
Lingmerth stays hot with bogey-free 64
»
Daniel Im sets Irish Open Open target of 64
»
Hearn in the hunt again at The Old White TPC
»
C.T. Pan takes it low in Greenbrier debut
»
O. Fisher matches clubhouse lead in Ireland
»
Southgate continues hot week with 65 at Irish
»
Mickelson returns with brother Tim on bag
»
Bubba Watson back home for the Greenbrier
»
Matsuyama plays Irish Open; paired with Rory
»
D. Lee returns for delayed Greenbrier defense
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved