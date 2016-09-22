Daniel Im Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 4/5/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 169

A faultless first round 8-under-par 30-34=64 saw Daniel Im post the clubhouse lead midway through the afternoon play in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart GC in Co. Londonderry. The American entered the week at 114th in the Race to Dubai but has set himself up to transform that ranking with a magnificent display of approach play and putting which vaulted him ahead of the Essex pacesetters Matthew Southgate and Oli Fisher. His front nine was electric, seeing him post four birdies on the trot at 2, 3, 4 and 5, then two more in succession at 7 and 8. His habit of going on little runs continued when he made back-to-back red numbers at 13 and 14. On the final hole he found the middle of the fairway yet for the first time his approach play let him down, leaving him in a nasty spot in a pot bunker. He splashed out to 20’0" whereupon his putter helped him out; the par putt disappeared to keep bogey off the card. The round is his lowest through his European Tour career and has him one ahead of the two Englishmen and Jon Rahm (who has one hole to play).

Daniel Im enjoyed his best ever finish on the European Tour when taking T3 in last year's Joburg Open; he's back for more at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington GC this week. The American, who has pegged it up 62 times at this level, carded 69-68-65-70 in the 2016 edition to finish three shots back from eventual winner Haydn Porteous. With nine to play he was tied for the lead. Im had missed the cut the previous year and only posted T69 in 2014 so that big performance could be viewed as coming out of the blue. However, he arrived there on the back of T8 in the previous week's South African Open so was in fine form at the time. This year he returns after cashing twice in three starts on the Desert Swing. Im was T49 in Abu Dhabi, T28 in Qatar but missed the cut in the Dubai Desert Classic. He's had the last two weeks off. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Daniel Im hung up a 5-under-par 33-33=66 in his opening round at the Porsche European Open, good enough for a share of the lead. The American, who came through Q School last year, is 100th on the Race to Dubai but this score didn't come out of the blue. Im has been ticking over nicely and banked T20 in last week's Italian Open. Today, he carved out three birdies (3, 5 and 8) against a lone bogey (7) on his front nine to turn in 2-under before missing out on another gain at the 514-yard par-5 10th. But he then hit the gas with four birdies in the space of five holes to take the outright lead on his own before dropping a shot at the last. This is his second lowest first round of the season, only eclipsed by a 65 at March's Hero Indian Open where he posted T6, one of three top 10s this season. He split 7 (of 13) fairways at the Beckenbauer course today, hit 12 greens in regulation and 4-for-6 in scrambling.