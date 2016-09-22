Player Page

Daniel Im

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/5/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 169

Latest News

Recent News

A faultless first round 8-under-par 30-34=64 saw Daniel Im post the clubhouse lead midway through the afternoon play in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart GC in Co. Londonderry.
The American entered the week at 114th in the Race to Dubai but has set himself up to transform that ranking with a magnificent display of approach play and putting which vaulted him ahead of the Essex pacesetters Matthew Southgate and Oli Fisher. His front nine was electric, seeing him post four birdies on the trot at 2, 3, 4 and 5, then two more in succession at 7 and 8. His habit of going on little runs continued when he made back-to-back red numbers at 13 and 14. On the final hole he found the middle of the fairway yet for the first time his approach play let him down, leaving him in a nasty spot in a pot bunker. He splashed out to 20’0" whereupon his putter helped him out; the par putt disappeared to keep bogey off the card. The round is his lowest through his European Tour career and has him one ahead of the two Englishmen and Jon Rahm (who has one hole to play). Jul 6 - 12:43 PM
More Daniel Im Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
200810 0 0 02170620
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 