Danny Lee Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 7/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 170

Latest News Recent News

Danny Lee has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he was 5-over through 12 at the time of the WD. There was no injury cited at the time of the WD, but the weather conditions cannot be ruled out. Lee took on Monterey Peninsula Country Club today and failed to record a birdie before the weather horn sounded. He squared five bogeys including three straight prior to the cancellation of play. In 143 starts, this will go in the books as Lee's sixth career mid-tournament WD. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Danny Lee won the battle with La Quinta Country Club in round two of the CareerBuilder Challenge, styling a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 to match the low round of the day and arrive at the midpoint on 13-under 131, one stroke off the lead. The Kiwi arrived with nothing better than a T50 in his last seven starts but some pre-tournament prep at PGA WEST is paying dividends so far. Lee made the most of his opening round at the difficult Stadium Course, circling seven birdies to go with a pair of bogeys. He moved over to an easy La Quinta CC today, and took advantage of the easier opportunity. Lee pelted 14 greens in regulation and took 24 putts on the day. Lee has some sour memories here at PGA WEST as he missed out on regaining his TOUR card at Q-School by one stroke back in 2012. A strong finish this week would go along way toward erasing those memories forever.

Danny Lee withdrew during the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba citing a migraine. After opening in 71-66, the 25-year-old was 5-over on his lap thru 10 holes (even-par total) when he called it a day. He was making his fourth OHL appearance with a best of T3 on last visit in 2015 and also WD after a first-round 73 on debut in 2012. This is the Texas resident's fifth mid-tournament WD in 139 career starts, first since the 2016 Valspar. He ended last season with three straight missed cuts (Wyndham, Barclays, Deutsche Bank) and his best finish so far this season (four events) is a T50 at the season-opener in Napa. Lee hasn't had a top 25 since T22 at the DEAN & DELUCA back in May, 14 starts ago. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter