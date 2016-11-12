Player Page

Danny Lee

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 170

Danny Lee has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he was 5-over through 12 at the time of the WD.
There was no injury cited at the time of the WD, but the weather conditions cannot be ruled out. Lee took on Monterey Peninsula Country Club today and failed to record a birdie before the weather horn sounded. He squared five bogeys including three straight prior to the cancellation of play. In 143 starts, this will go in the books as Lee's sixth career mid-tournament WD. Feb 9 - 5:34 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 01949116581
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a0006171120
Farmers Insurance Openn/a0005201100
CareerBuilder Challenge410012040911
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a0001218510
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a00010161000
CIMB Classic510002138940
Safeway Open5000017451000
 

 