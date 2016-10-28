Patton Kizzire Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 3/3/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 210

Patton Kizzire connected on a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-33=65 while taking on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST in round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, finding himself in an early share of the lead with play still in progress. Kizzire arrived on the heels of three straight missed cuts but the holiday break provided a nice spot to rest and forget about the poor form. That's exactly what he did as he came out firing on the back nine with three straight birdies to open his round and never looked back. It wasn't as easy as the scorecard makes it look, though, as he needed to get up-and-down five times to remain blemish-free. In 36 career starts, Kizzire has six career top 10s to his name but is still in search of the maiden win. With playing winding down on the day, he currently finds himself tied at the top with Harold Varner III.

Pre-tourney odds-fave Patton Kizzire labored to a 3-over-par 36-39=75 in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship and at 1-over 70-75=145, missed the cut by three shots. A total of 76 players from a field of 132 made the cut of 2-under 142. Kizzire, a 12/1 outright fave, arrived off a career-tying-best 2nd-place finish at the Safeway Open, where he was the 54-hole leader by one. Despite a closing 2-under 70 in Napa, he lost by one to a hard-charging Brendan Steele, dipping to 0-2 as a 54-hole leader/co-leader. The 30-year-old, T4 here a year ago, kicked on this week with 2-under 70 (five birdies, three bogeys) but circled just three in R2 against four bogeys and a double bogey-6. He landed just 17/36 GIR for 47.22 percent. Other notable early exits include: 143- Boo Weekley; Shawn Stefani; David Duval ... 144- 2012 champ Scott Stallings; Bryce Molder; Spencer Levin ... 145- Ian Poulter ... 146- Geoff Ogilvy ... 147- Retief Goosen ... 148- Morgan Hoffmann.

Chasing his first PGA TOUR title, third-round leader Patton Kizzire stalled out to a 2-under-par 34-36=70 in today's final round of the Safeway Open to post 17-under 271, down one spot to solo second, one shot shy of champion Brendan Steele who shot 65. The 30-year-old, making his tournament debut and his 32nd career TOUR start, entered R4 with a one-shot lead over playing competitors Scott Piercy and Johnson Wagner. This was his second career 54-hole lead/co-lead, having also co-led the 2015-16 Sanderson Farms before a 2-under 70 dipped him to T4. With preferred lies in effect, the Sea Island, Georgia, resident mustered just four (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, losing 3.217 strokes tee-to-green. He was bogey-free 3-under thru 11 holes, circling birdies on Nos. 5, 7 and 11, but played his final seven holes in birdie-less 1-over with six pars and a lone bogey-5 at the 12th. As the pressure mounted, Kizzire missed five of his last six greens, but did make a pair of 15-foot par-savers contributing to 2.731 in SG: Putting. He settles for his second career runner-up (T2, 2016 Shriners).