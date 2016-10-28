Player Page

Patton Kizzire

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/3/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 210

Latest News

Recent News

Patton Kizzire connected on a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-33=65 while taking on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST in round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, finding himself in an early share of the lead with play still in progress.
Kizzire arrived on the heels of three straight missed cuts but the holiday break provided a nice spot to rest and forget about the poor form. That's exactly what he did as he came out firing on the back nine with three straight birdies to open his round and never looked back. It wasn't as easy as the scorecard makes it look, though, as he needed to get up-and-down five times to remain blemish-free. In 36 career starts, Kizzire has six career top 10s to his name but is still in search of the maiden win. With playing winding down on the day, he currently finds himself tied at the top with Harold Varner III. Jan 19 - 5:18 PM
More Patton Kizzire Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 1 1 0824012100
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a0001020600
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a0018171000
Safeway Open20002245500
 

 