Jhonattan Vegas Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 8/19/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 230

Due to severe weather, the second round of the Genesis Open was suspended for the day at 12:18 pm PST. 118 (of 143) players are scheduled to be back in position on Saturday at 7:00 am. Officials got quite a bit more golf in today that they probably had anticipated with 25 golfers getting their respective second rounds completed. Jhonattan Vegas played 14 holes of his first round on Thursday and came back this morning to finish up a 67. He was 3-under thru 14 holes in R2, outpacing bogey-6 at 11 with birdies at Nos. 1, 5, 6 and 9 when the horn sounded. The 32-year-old is currently co-leading with 18-hole leader Sam Saunders, who had yet to tee off. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 70 Jhonattan Vegas handed in a 4-under-par 33-34=67 after the two-day first round of the Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, California, currently T10 with first- and second-round play in progress. The 32-year-old got 14 holes into the books during Thursday's action at 4-under (five birdies, one bogey) and returned Friday morning to play his final four holes with all pars. He missed the surface in regulation on three of those, making a pair of 8-foot par-savers on holes 6 and 8. On the most recent of his four prior visits in 2015, the Venezuelan finished 75th (last) following rounds of 71-72-81-76. After opening the season with a missed cut in Napa, he's made six consecutive cuts, with a season-best T10 at the OHL Classic.

Past champ Jhonattan Vegas coasted to a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-32=65 while battling the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST during round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge. The 2011 champ had hit a rough patch here at the CB Challenge, going 1-for-5 with just an 84th-place finish to his name since the big win. He arrived in much better form this time around, and it showed on day one. The Venezuelan missed eight (of 14) fairways but still managed to recover and hit 14 greens in regulation. Back in 2011, Vegas was positioned in a share of second place after day one before finding his way to the top by week's end. That is exactly where he sits on the leaderboard at the moment with play winding down for the day.