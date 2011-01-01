Player Page

Jhonattan Vegas

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/19/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230

Due to severe weather, the second round of the Genesis Open was suspended for the day at 12:18 pm PST. 118 (of 143) players are scheduled to be back in position on Saturday at 7:00 am.
Officials got quite a bit more golf in today that they probably had anticipated with 25 golfers getting their respective second rounds completed. Jhonattan Vegas played 14 holes of his first round on Thursday and came back this morning to finish up a 67. He was 3-under thru 14 holes in R2, outpacing bogey-6 at 11 with birdies at Nos. 1, 5, 6 and 9 when the horn sounded. The 32-year-old is currently co-leading with 18-hole leader Sam Saunders, who had yet to tee off. Feb 17 - 3:30 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 1 02459515041
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open2800113481000
CareerBuilder Challenge340002142711
Tournament of Champions3000018391230
OHL Classic at Mayakoba100001948500
CIMB Classic4500017441100
Safeway Openn/a000724500
 

 