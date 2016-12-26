Player Page

Brendon Todd

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/22/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 180

Brendon Todd styled a 6-under-par 31-35=66 during the open qualifier to earn a seat at this week's Valspar Championship. Joining him will be Charlie Danielson (-6), Steve Wheatcroft (-5) and Keith Mitchell (-4) with the latter surviving a 5-for-1 playoff this morning.
Todd hasn't posted a round of 66 on the PGA TOUR since the Shriners in October of 2015. While Southern Hills Plantation Club was not setup as tough as this week's Copperhead Course, this is still a very promising round for Todd who has missed 22 of his last 23 cuts on TOUR. Todd will be making his fifth trip to the Valspar with a T24 in 2015 being the highlight. Charlie Danielson, Illini product, is 3-for-5 in his young career and will be making his tournament debut this week. The Georgia Bulldog, Keith Mitchell, will be making his PGA TOUR debut. Lastly, playing on conditional status this season, Steve Wheatcroft will be making his fifth start of the season and fourth career start at Innisbrook Resort (MC-MC-T37). Mar 7 - 8:31 AM
Source: PGA.com -- North Florida Section
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 038501100
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1260005381100
 

 