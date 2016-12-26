Brendon Todd

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
Jake Arrieta shaky in Cactus League debut
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut vs. MIL
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) to play 1B Tuesday
Ryan Schimpf scratched with tight oblique
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hits in sim game
Andrus (hernia) making Cactus debut this week
Dahl diagnosed with a stress reaction in rib
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: CHI Glennon's preferred destination
Report: Jets do not think Glennon worth $14M
49ers interested in acquiring Trevor Siemian?
49ers interested in Savage if HOU lands Romo?
Report: Steelers not interested in Pryor
DAL in 'no rush' to resolve Romo situation
Bills give RB Gillislee original-round tender
Report: AD would 'consider' discount for Pats
Saga Over: Julio Jones undergoes surgery
Report: Garcon requested trade during season
Report: Raiders plug Las Vegas financing gap
Snead hopeful for raise on $615,000 salary
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
Wired: Top Pickups & Big Sauce
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jordan Crawford scores 19 points in NOP debut
Wilson Chandler scores career-high 36 in win
James Harden drops 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 39 in win over Rockets
Sean Kilpatrick leads Nets with 23 points
Cody Zeller double-doubles in win over IND
Paul George scores 36 w/ 10 rebounds
Andre Iguodala scores season-high 24 in win
Al Horford (elbow sprain) targeting Wednesday
Ryan Anderson (back) will not return Monday
Giannis Antetokounmpo posts big stat line
Dennis Schroder benched after big 1st quarter
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
Craig Anderson is Money
Mar 4
Elliott, Flames Stay Hot
Mar 4
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Joe Thornton earns his 1000th career assist
Joe Pavelski scores two, Sharks prevail 3-2
G Antti Raanta stars in Rangers' 1-0 triumph
Mike Zibanejad scores in OT to give NYR win
Braden Holtby's woes against Dallas continue
Patrick Sharp scores goal, adds assist in win
Kari Lehtonen ends Caps' streak with 42 saves
Craig Anderson stops 25 shots in Ottawa win
Alex Burrows notches two more points for Sens
Alexander Radulov 'doubtful' vs. Canucks
Dion Phaneuf (ill) expected to play on Monday
Aaron Dell will start vs. Jets on Monday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
Martin Truex Jr. finishes 8th at Atlanta
Kurt Busch gets 8th straight Atlanta top-15
Joey Logano recovers for 6th at Atlanta
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout compares Corey Davis to Jordan Matthews
Kevin King claims title of most athletic CB
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
Report: Teams say Mixon is top-75, maybe R2
Fisher: FSU S Derwin James is a 'full-go'
CB Lattimore hurts hamstring at Combine
CB Tabor slogs to a 4.63 forty at NFL Combine
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brendon Todd
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 7/22/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Brendon Todd styled a 6-under-par 31-35=66 during the open qualifier to earn a seat at this week's Valspar Championship. Joining him will be Charlie Danielson (-6), Steve Wheatcroft (-5) and Keith Mitchell (-4) with the latter surviving a 5-for-1 playoff this morning.
Todd hasn't posted a round of 66 on the PGA TOUR since the Shriners in October of 2015. While Southern Hills Plantation Club was not setup as tough as this week's Copperhead Course, this is still a very promising round for Todd who has missed 22 of his last 23 cuts on TOUR. Todd will be making his fifth trip to the Valspar with a T24 in 2015 being the highlight. Charlie Danielson, Illini product, is 3-for-5 in his young career and will be making his tournament debut this week. The Georgia Bulldog, Keith Mitchell, will be making his PGA TOUR debut. Lastly, playing on conditional status this season, Steve Wheatcroft will be making his fifth start of the season and fourth career start at Innisbrook Resort (MC-MC-T37).
Mar 7 - 8:31 AM
Source:
PGA.com -- North Florida Section
Brendon Todd remains in a prolonged slump as he plays the 2016-17 season on Past Champion status.
Todd ran into a brick wall last year, going 4-for-29 with nothing better than a T26 to his name. That was following up a shiny 47-for-57 record that he compiled over the two seasons prior. The culprit for the large dropoff was his tee-to-green play, ranking 184th (of 185) last season in strokes gained off-the-tee and 184th in strokes gained approaching-the-green. On the bright side his short game remained top 20 in the world during the slump. Todd certainly has the potential for a bounce-back season in 2017 but starts will be tougher to come by as he plays out of the Past Champions category.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 06:01:00 PM
Brendon Todd backed up with 0 points in the third round of the Barracuda Championship and with a three-day total of 7 points, will not have a Sunday tee time.
The 30-year-old posted rounds of -5 points and 12 points, respectively, ending a streak of
15
consecutive missed cuts on TOUR. He was one of 14 players on T68 to make the 36-hole cut on the number, so a second cut of low 70 and ties took place after 54 holes. The good news for the transplanted Georgian is that he finally collected a paycheck, his first since a T56 at the Phoenix Open in February. The bad news is that he's only played 72 holes twice this season in 24 starts. Joining Todd on the bench for Sunday:
11 points-
Jon Rahm; Tyrone Van Aswegen ...
10 points-
Michael Thompson; Jonas Blixt ...
9 points-
Jay McLuen; Rory Sabbatini ...
7 points-
Tim Petrovic ...
5 points-
Kyle Stanley ...
2 points-
Abraham Ancer.
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 11:14:00 PM
Past champ Brendon Todd contests his sixth AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Four Seasons Resort.
In his fourth appearance and 77th career start, the 30-year-old won his lone TOUR title here in 2014 on 14-under 68-64-68-66=266, where he co-led thru 54 holes. He missed the cut by two (72-68) last year while defending, his third missed cut in five tries. The Georgia Bulldog alum, once ranked as high as 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2014, arrives at No. 174 and has missed 11 consecutive cuts and 16 of 19 on the season.
Wed, May 18, 2016 10:01:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Mar 7 - 8:31 AM
B. Todd remains in a slump ahead of 2017
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 06:01:00 PM
MDF jettisons 10 at Barracuda, including Todd
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 11:14:00 PM
Past champ Todd mired in a season-long slump
Wed, May 18, 2016 10:01:00 AM
More Brendon Todd Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(820)
2
P. Mickelson
PGA
(484)
3
R. McIlroy
PGA
(434)
4
J. Thomas
PGA
(434)
5
K. Stadler
PGA
(427)
6
H. Stenson
PGA
(424)
7
T. Woods
PGA
(411)
8
B. Grace
PGA
(387)
9
J. Rahm
PGA
(374)
10
D. Johnson
PGA
(374)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
38
5
0
11
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
126
0
0
0
5
38
11
0
0
Headlines
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Dustin Johnson won his 14th TOUR title and fourth WGC, coming from one back with 3-under 68 to claim the Mexico Championship by one.
More GOL Columns
»
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
»
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
»
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
»
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
»
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
GOL Headlines
»
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
»
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
»
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
»
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
»
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
»
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
»
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
»
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
»
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
»
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
»
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
»
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved