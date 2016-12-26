Brendon Todd Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 7/22/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 180

Brendon Todd styled a 6-under-par 31-35=66 during the open qualifier to earn a seat at this week's Valspar Championship. Joining him will be Charlie Danielson (-6), Steve Wheatcroft (-5) and Keith Mitchell (-4) with the latter surviving a 5-for-1 playoff this morning. Todd hasn't posted a round of 66 on the PGA TOUR since the Shriners in October of 2015. While Southern Hills Plantation Club was not setup as tough as this week's Copperhead Course, this is still a very promising round for Todd who has missed 22 of his last 23 cuts on TOUR. Todd will be making his fifth trip to the Valspar with a T24 in 2015 being the highlight. Charlie Danielson, Illini product, is 3-for-5 in his young career and will be making his tournament debut this week. The Georgia Bulldog, Keith Mitchell, will be making his PGA TOUR debut. Lastly, playing on conditional status this season, Steve Wheatcroft will be making his fifth start of the season and fourth career start at Innisbrook Resort (MC-MC-T37). Source: PGA.com -- North Florida Section

Brendon Todd remains in a prolonged slump as he plays the 2016-17 season on Past Champion status. Todd ran into a brick wall last year, going 4-for-29 with nothing better than a T26 to his name. That was following up a shiny 47-for-57 record that he compiled over the two seasons prior. The culprit for the large dropoff was his tee-to-green play, ranking 184th (of 185) last season in strokes gained off-the-tee and 184th in strokes gained approaching-the-green. On the bright side his short game remained top 20 in the world during the slump. Todd certainly has the potential for a bounce-back season in 2017 but starts will be tougher to come by as he plays out of the Past Champions category.

Brendon Todd backed up with 0 points in the third round of the Barracuda Championship and with a three-day total of 7 points, will not have a Sunday tee time. The 30-year-old posted rounds of -5 points and 12 points, respectively, ending a streak of 15 consecutive missed cuts on TOUR. He was one of 14 players on T68 to make the 36-hole cut on the number, so a second cut of low 70 and ties took place after 54 holes. The good news for the transplanted Georgian is that he finally collected a paycheck, his first since a T56 at the Phoenix Open in February. The bad news is that he's only played 72 holes twice this season in 24 starts. Joining Todd on the bench for Sunday: 11 points- Jon Rahm; Tyrone Van Aswegen ... 10 points- Michael Thompson; Jonas Blixt ... 9 points- Jay McLuen; Rory Sabbatini ... 7 points- Tim Petrovic ... 5 points- Kyle Stanley ... 2 points- Abraham Ancer.