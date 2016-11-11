Marc Leishman Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 10/24/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200

Latest News Recent News

World No. 60 Marc Leishman missed 10 greens in regulation but still authored a bogey-free 6-under-par 30-35=65 in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open for a 54-hole total of 11-under 202, up 16 places to T5 with play still in progress. The 33-year-old is making his sixth visit to TPC Scottsdale with a best of T19 in 2012. It was his 17th lap on the par-71 layout and is a new low, brushing aside 67/R1 (2011). The Aussie began T21 on 5-under after kicking off with 68-69. Entering the day, he had one blemish thru 36 holes, a double bogey-6 at the 10th in R2, and despite just eight GIR in R3, kept the card clean. He saved par from greater than six feet seven times and circled five conventional birdies, two from between 15 and 16 feet, adding a pitch-in 3 at the fifth. At the time Leishman signed his card, he was at 4.190 in SG: Putting,

World No. 57 Marc Leishman spun a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open to reach 7-under 209, up 16 spots to T5 with play still in progress. The Aussie is a two-time runner-up at the Farmers in eight prior appearances (2010, 2014). He kicked off with an up-and-down 3-under 69 (South Course) and bobbed and weaved to an even-par 72 (North Course) in R2, exchanging three birdies with three bogeys. The 33-year-old, who arrived off a T20 at the Sony Open, squared bogeys on holes 5 and 11 (failed sand saves), but overshadowed them with circles at 6, 9, 10 (22'8"), 13 (15'7"), 14 and 18. He found nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.583 putts per GIR.

World No. 56 Marc Leishman does battle in his eighth Sony Open in Hawaii. The 33-year-old is a perfect 7-for-7 at Waialae CC with four top 25s and two top 10s, including a personal-best 5th-place finish in 2014. At the 2014 edition, he was T2 thru 36 holes (67-64), but a third-round 71 derailed his chances, closing with 65. The Aussie's scoring average in 28 rounds on the par-70 layout is 67.68, highlighted by a 62/R3 in 2015, which matched his career low on TOUR (x3). He opened this season with solo 5th at the CIMB (69-65-71-66) and tacked on a T24 at the OHL Classic. Leishman, who resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted a T21 at the Australian PGA Championship six weeks ago in his most recent action. Source: PGATOUR.com