Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Marc Leishman
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 10/24/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 60 Marc Leishman missed 10 greens in regulation but still authored a bogey-free 6-under-par 30-35=65 in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open for a 54-hole total of 11-under 202, up 16 places to T5 with play still in progress.
The 33-year-old is making his sixth visit to TPC Scottsdale with a best of T19 in 2012. It was his 17th lap on the par-71 layout and is a new low, brushing aside 67/R1 (2011). The Aussie began T21 on 5-under after kicking off with 68-69. Entering the day, he had one blemish thru 36 holes, a double bogey-6 at the 10th in R2, and despite just eight GIR in R3, kept the card clean. He saved par from greater than six feet
seven times
and circled five conventional birdies, two from between 15 and 16 feet, adding a pitch-in 3 at the fifth. At the time Leishman signed his card, he was at
4.190
in SG: Putting,
Feb 4 - 4:55 PM
World No. 57 Marc Leishman spun a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open to reach 7-under 209, up 16 spots to T5 with play still in progress.
The Aussie is a two-time runner-up at the Farmers in eight prior appearances (2010, 2014). He kicked off with an up-and-down 3-under 69 (South Course) and bobbed and weaved to an even-par 72 (North Course) in R2, exchanging three birdies with three bogeys. The 33-year-old, who arrived off a T20 at the Sony Open, squared bogeys on holes 5 and 11 (failed sand saves), but overshadowed them with circles at 6, 9, 10 (22'8"), 13 (15'7"), 14 and 18. He found nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.583 putts per GIR.
Jan 28 - 4:37 PM
World No. 56 Marc Leishman does battle in his eighth Sony Open in Hawaii.
The 33-year-old is a perfect 7-for-7 at Waialae CC with four top 25s and two top 10s, including a personal-best 5th-place finish in 2014. At the 2014 edition, he was T2 thru 36 holes (67-64), but a third-round 71 derailed his chances, closing with 65. The Aussie's scoring average in 28 rounds on the par-70 layout is 67.68, highlighted by a 62/R3 in 2015, which matched his career low on TOUR (x3). He opened this season with solo 5th at the CIMB (69-65-71-66) and tacked on a T24 at the OHL Classic. Leishman, who resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted a T21 at the Australian PGA Championship six weeks ago in his most recent action.
Jan 11 - 4:36 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Marc Leishman manhandled El Camaleón Golf Club on his way toward a 6-under-par 32-33=65 in round two of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, climbing to 7-under 135 at halftime.
The Aussie opened the day in a share of 52nd place but a rare feat of posting an eagle and hole-in-one on back-to-back holes certainly rocketed him up the leaderboards. It may not seem as rare since Aaron Wise accomplished the same thing yesterday. The ace took place on the par-3 eighth hole from 134 yards with a sand wedge. Other than the pair of eagles, Leishman traded four birdies and two bogeys. On the week he ranks 104th in driving accuracy (14-of-28 fairways) which is not ideal at El Camaleón where hazards lurk around every corner. This is the 33-year-old's second trip to Mayakoba resort, but first since a missed cut in the 2009 edition.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 11:42:00 AM
Leishman 10-for-10 scrambling; bogey-free 65
Feb 4 - 4:55 PM
Two-time FIO runner-up Leishman in the mix
Jan 28 - 4:37 PM
Leishman 7-for-7 at the Sony Open in Hawaii
Jan 11 - 4:36 PM
Eagle-Ace combo propels Leishman in R2 of OHL
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 11:42:00 AM
More Marc Leishman Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
4
0
1
1
1
178
75
3
29
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
20
0
0
0
18
44
8
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
20
0
0
1
16
49
6
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
24
1
0
2
15
47
8
0
0
CIMB Classic
5
0
0
0
26
38
7
1
0
Headlines
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Ryan Moore has a solid history in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Check out where he lands in this week's power ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
GOL Headlines
»
Leishman 10-for-10 scrambling; bogey-free 65
»
Career- and week-low 63 for John Peterson
»
Garcia scoots clear in Dubai Desert Classic
»
Garcia has lead by 3 at halfway in Dubai DC
»
FedExCup leader Thomas among notable MCs
»
Late bogey spoils bogey-free 36 for Mastuyama
»
Steele bogey-free 67; co-leads Phoenix Open
»
Laird scrambles a bogey-free 66 in R2 of WMPO
»
Blixt ties low lap of week with 8-birdie 64
»
An co-leader at TPC Scottsdale w/ twin 66s
»
High winds suspend Dubai R2; return Saturday
»
Cabrera-Bello hangs tough; ties lead in Dubai
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
