Marc Leishman

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/24/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

World No. 60 Marc Leishman missed 10 greens in regulation but still authored a bogey-free 6-under-par 30-35=65 in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open for a 54-hole total of 11-under 202, up 16 places to T5 with play still in progress.
The 33-year-old is making his sixth visit to TPC Scottsdale with a best of T19 in 2012. It was his 17th lap on the par-71 layout and is a new low, brushing aside 67/R1 (2011). The Aussie began T21 on 5-under after kicking off with 68-69. Entering the day, he had one blemish thru 36 holes, a double bogey-6 at the 10th in R2, and despite just eight GIR in R3, kept the card clean. He saved par from greater than six feet seven times and circled five conventional birdies, two from between 15 and 16 feet, adding a pitch-in 3 at the fifth. At the time Leishman signed his card, he was at 4.190 in SG: Putting, Feb 4 - 4:55 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 1 1 11787532930
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open200001844820
Sony Open in Hawaii200011649600
OHL Classic at Mayakoba241021547800
CIMB Classic50002638710
 

 