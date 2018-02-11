NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

James Nitties

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 10/23/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 180

James Nitties posted a world record-equalling nine consecutive birdies as he torched the Beach Course with an 8-under-par 33-31=64 to grab a share of second in the first round of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach GC, two swings behind early pace-setter Nick Flanagan.
The 36-year-old opened on the back nine of the course used three times this week and a birdie at No. 10 was a smart start, but he soon made a double bogey-6 at the 14th. His response? He made birdie at 15, 16, 17, 18, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. No less than nine red numbers in a row, joining Mark Calcavecchia (2009 Canadian Open) in the record books, with Bernd Wiesberger having an asterisk next to his name having done it on preferred lies at the 2017 Maybank Championship. "I'm pumped," he said. "To be a part of a world record is pretty cool. I had a good chance for that tenth birdie but I wouldn't do that to Mark. I definitely have the world record for best bounce-back stat because I holed the nine birdies and I preceded it with a double-bogey. I was a little peeved off that I made the double from the middle of the fairway." Feb 7 - 3:15 AM
