James Nitties Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 10/23/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 180

Latest News Recent News

James Nitties posted a world record-equalling nine consecutive birdies as he torched the Beach Course with an 8-under-par 33-31=64 to grab a share of second in the first round of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach GC, two swings behind early pace-setter Nick Flanagan. The 36-year-old opened on the back nine of the course used three times this week and a birdie at No. 10 was a smart start, but he soon made a double bogey-6 at the 14th. His response? He made birdie at 15, 16, 17, 18, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. No less than nine red numbers in a row, joining Mark Calcavecchia (2009 Canadian Open) in the record books, with Bernd Wiesberger having an asterisk next to his name having done it on preferred lies at the 2017 Maybank Championship. "I'm pumped," he said. "To be a part of a world record is pretty cool. I had a good chance for that tenth birdie but I wouldn't do that to Mark. I definitely have the world record for best bounce-back stat because I holed the nine birdies and I preceded it with a double-bogey. I was a little peeved off that I made the double from the middle of the fairway."

James Nitties came up short in the final against Kiradech Aphibarnrat, but had hung tough in claiming second place in the World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup CC in Perth, Australia. Both finalists had the long route to the final, having finished outside the top eight in the strokeplay stage. Dallas resident Nitties' route there saw him beat three compatriots Nick Cullen (1st Super Hole), Dimi Papadatos (1 hole), Callan O'Reilly (1 hole) and then Englishman Sam Horsfield (2-and-1) in the semi-final. In the last match he was handed the first hole by his opponent's bogey and then found himself stymied by poor driving, yet often rescued by short game brilliance. He found trees from the tee at 2, 3 and 4, made a sand save par at the first of those, almost grabbed par at the third and claimed a sensational birdie at No. 4 which was only bettered by an eagle. Aphibarnrat closed out at 5 with a birdie. It is Nitties' third top 20 in 23 starts on the European Tour and betters his previous best of T5 in the 2009 JBWere Masters.

James Nitties swept into T2 with a first round 6-under-par 34-32=66 at the World Super 6 Perth hosted by Lake Karrinyup CC in Perth, Australia. Once a regular on the Web.com Tour Nitties is now plying his trade down under and in recent outings a solid start has been typical, often maintained through 36 holes, but he's struggling to convert them into finishes. Since he missed the cut in this event 12 months ago he is 8-for-8 and has always been T33 or better after 18 holes, improved that to always being top 20 at halfway, and yet had only three times stayed there, with a best of T6. A quick start on the course is also not a great surprise: He was T1 back in the 2013 Perth International after a 68, spent the week contending before a final round 74 left him T12. On Thursday he had a two steps forward, one step back first nine (the back), going birdie-birdie-bogey at 11-12-13 and then again at 15-16-18. The front nine was a different case entirely, even if it did end with a bogey at No. 8. On this occasion no fewer than five birdies preceded it, at 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7. He led Putt Average on 1.273.