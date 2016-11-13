Player Page

Gary Woodland

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/21/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200

Gary Woodland cruised to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-30=64 during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Woodland opened his day on the back nine and made his first splash with a long-distance birdie from 36'11" at the par-4 12th. He followed that up with a 20'4" birdie bomb at the following hole, adding three more birdies from inside 10 feet before the turn. From there he cruised home with eight pars and a tap-in birdie at the closing par-5 ninth. Woodland pelted 17 greens in regulation today, gaining 2.32 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.94 additional strokes putting. The Kansas Jayhawk has back-to-back top 15s on his Sony Open resume and early on it looks like he may be on his way toward a third straight. Jan 12 - 5:08 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 1 1 0953511120
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba20012343410
CIMB Classic560001252710
 

 