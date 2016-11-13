Gary Woodland Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 5/21/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 200

Gary Woodland cruised to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-30=64 during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Woodland opened his day on the back nine and made his first splash with a long-distance birdie from 36'11" at the par-4 12th. He followed that up with a 20'4" birdie bomb at the following hole, adding three more birdies from inside 10 feet before the turn. From there he cruised home with eight pars and a tap-in birdie at the closing par-5 ninth. Woodland pelted 17 greens in regulation today, gaining 2.32 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.94 additional strokes putting. The Kansas Jayhawk has back-to-back top 15s on his Sony Open resume and early on it looks like he may be on his way toward a third straight.

Second- and third-round leader Gary Woodland backed up with a 1-under-par 37-33=70 in the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba for a 72-hole aggregate of 19-under 265, down one place to solo second, two in arrears to champion Pat Perez, who shot 67. The 32-year-old led by one at the midpoint and by one over Perez at the three-quarter mark. It was his fifth career 54-hole lead/co-lead in his 177th career start and drops to 0-for-5 in that regard. Playing out of the final threesome with Perez and Scott Piercy, the Kansas alum landed 10 (of 14) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, No. 1 for the week in GIR at 86.11 percent, but was shaky from the get go. He squared bogey-5 on holes 1 and 3 before a birdie-4 at the seventh to turn 1-over, now five back of new-leader Perez. Woodland exchanged birdie-3 at 11 with bogey-5 at 16 before finishing on an uptick with back-to-back birdies, forging his seventh career runner-up, first since solo second at the Barracuda back in July.

Overnight leader Gary Woodland orchestrated a 5-under-par 31-35=66 in today's third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to reach the three-quarter mark on 18-under 195, good for a one-shot lead over Pat Perez, who shot a week-low 62. The 32-year-old, a recent newlywed, began R3 with a one-shot lead over Webb Simpson and two better than Scott Piercy who completed the final threesome. This was his second career 36-hole lead/co-lead in his 177th career start, joining the 2016 Farmers, where he co-led at the midpoint (68-67) before 73-82 and T18. More recently, the Kansas alum was a 54-hole tri-leader at the Memorial in June (68-65-69) before a closing 73 left him T4. He circled seven birdies today and was bogey-free 7-under thru 14 holes, but suffered a double bogey-5 at the 15th that completed his scoring. Woodland, who hit 16 greens in regulation for a third straight lap, is vying for his third career TOUR title, first since the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open where he was the 54-hole leader by seven points (Modified Stableford Scoring).