Gary Woodland
|Team:
|PGA Golfer
|Age / DOB:
|(32) / 5/21/1984
|Ht / Wt:
|6'1' / 200
Gary Woodland cruised to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-30=64 during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Woodland opened his day on the back nine and made his first splash with a long-distance birdie from 36'11" at the par-4 12th. He followed that up with a 20'4" birdie bomb at the following hole, adding three more birdies from inside 10 feet before the turn. From there he cruised home with eight pars and a tap-in birdie at the closing par-5 ninth. Woodland pelted 17 greens in regulation today, gaining 2.32 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.94 additional strokes putting. The Kansas Jayhawk has back-to-back top 15s on his Sony Open resume and early on it looks like he may be on his way toward a third straight. Jan 12 - 5:08 PM
Second- and third-round leader Gary Woodland backed up with a 1-under-par 37-33=70 in the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba for a 72-hole aggregate of 19-under 265, down one place to solo second, two in arrears to champion Pat Perez, who shot 67.
The 32-year-old led by one at the midpoint and by one over Perez at the three-quarter mark. It was his fifth career 54-hole lead/co-lead in his 177th career start and drops to 0-for-5 in that regard. Playing out of the final threesome with Perez and Scott Piercy, the Kansas alum landed 10 (of 14) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, No. 1 for the week in GIR at 86.11 percent, but was shaky from the get go. He squared bogey-5 on holes 1 and 3 before a birdie-4 at the seventh to turn 1-over, now five back of new-leader Perez. Woodland exchanged birdie-3 at 11 with bogey-5 at 16 before finishing on an uptick with back-to-back birdies, forging his seventh career runner-up, first since solo second at the Barracuda back in July. Sun, Nov 13, 2016 04:34:00 PM
Overnight leader Gary Woodland orchestrated a 5-under-par 31-35=66 in today's third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to reach the three-quarter mark on 18-under 195, good for a one-shot lead over Pat Perez, who shot a week-low 62.
The 32-year-old, a recent newlywed, began R3 with a one-shot lead over Webb Simpson and two better than Scott Piercy who completed the final threesome. This was his second career 36-hole lead/co-lead in his 177th career start, joining the 2016 Farmers, where he co-led at the midpoint (68-67) before 73-82 and T18. More recently, the Kansas alum was a 54-hole tri-leader at the Memorial in June (68-65-69) before a closing 73 left him T4. He circled seven birdies today and was bogey-free 7-under thru 14 holes, but suffered a double bogey-5 at the 15th that completed his scoring. Woodland, who hit 16 greens in regulation for a third straight lap, is vying for his third career TOUR title, first since the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open where he was the 54-hole leader by seven points (Modified Stableford Scoring). Sat, Nov 12, 2016 04:16:00 PM
Gary Woodland coasted to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-31=65 during the second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, reaching the midpoint as early clubhouse leader on 13-under 129 and just one bogey to his name. UPDATE: With second-round play completed, Woodland leads by one over Webb Simpson.
While Woodland is known for his distance off the tee, he's proven in the past he can club down with the best of them. Evidence of that is his 2011 victory at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. He could be on his way to a similar week in México, finding 21 (of 28) fairways through two days of play which ranks T30th in field. From there, he's been locked in with his irons and wedges, finding 32 greens in regulation, ranking second in the field at the moment. Woodland is making his first OHL Classic appearance since a 2009 debut where he finished T28 on the week. The Kansas Jayhawk hasn't found the winner's circle since the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open but he certainly has the game to find his way back. Fri, Nov 11, 2016 12:25:00 PM