Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
BoSox activate David Price off disabled list
Khris Davis not in Athletics lineup Thursday
Koda Glover (shoulder) done for the season
Zunino crushes pair of home runs vs Rangers
Scherzer allows seven runs in loss to Braves
Nola fans 11, allows one run to beat Marlins
Danny Duffy (elbow) expected back Sunday
Giolito sharp for six-plus Wednesday vs. KC
Santana (trapezius) late scratch for Brewers
Pirela (finger) not in SD lineup on Wednesday
Fowler (knee) remains sidelined Wednesday
Cardinals activate Jedd Gyorko from the DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sangmoon Bae dusts off the cobwebs in return
Finch has lowest round for 2 years; T1 at KLM
Wiesberger sets target with R1 66 at KLM Open
Jason Day puts good friend on the bag for BMW
Luiten hoping home comforts best form woes
Wiesberger hoping to go one better at Dutch
Casey arrives at Conway Farms w/ minimal prep
Dustin Johnson prepped for BMW title defense
Fitzpatrick wins the Omega European Masters
Hend 2 clear at weather-hit European Masters
Hend takes one-shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Woo: Penny would've been ahead of Pumphrey
Callaway, Scarlett will not play against Vols
FAQ QB Johnson's dad says son had blood clots
Beavers CB Xavier Crawford (shoulder) to sit
Chippewas WR Childress (knee) done for year
HC Davie under invesigation for mistreatment
Evaluator on Darnold: 'Troy Aikman, to a T'
WR Sims (ankle) likely to return vs. Ohio
UGA QB Eason likely to miss Samford game
Buechele (shoulder) has 'limited' reps Tues.
CMU WR Willis (hand) out for next four weeks
UT lists Buechele/Ehlinger as co-starters
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
FPL Draft Recap Week 4
Sep 11
Team News - Week 4
Sep 9
Late Fitness Check GW4
Sep 8
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wilson not close to Bournemouth return
Ings suffers minor setback in recovery
Iheanacho stars in U23s' win
Watford provide a mixed injury update
Stoke defender may not be risked
Hodgson announced as new Palace manager
Mourinho expects Pogba to miss weeks
Bruno recovers ahead of Bournemouth battle
Super-sub Fellaini galvanises Utd to win
West Ham win without their injured skipper
Zappacosta, Batshuayi shine in UCL rout
Pogba injury puts a dampener on MUFC win
Sangmoon Bae
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/21/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Playing his first competitive round since the 2015 Presidents Cup, Sangmoon Bae settled for a 3-over-par 39-35=74 in the opening round of the Shinhan Donghae Open.
Bae has been serving his mandatory military service in South Korea since November of 2015, which ending just one month ago. He's been hitting the links hard since his discharge, but nothing can prepare you for that return to competitive action. Bae traded a pair of birdies with five bogeys today to find himself in a share of 95th place. Early reports are that the 31-year-old has picked up some yardage on his drives thanks to the strength and conditioning program he went through while serving. With the OWGR using a two-year rolling period for rankings, Bae will be starting his journey all over again as he currently has just two results in the "counting period" and those will go away over the next few weeks. On the bright side, he will have full status on the PGA TOUR for the 2017-18 season, giving him plenty of chances to improve his ranking. Gamers should let Bae ease back into things and make him show some form before re-investing in any short-term format.
Sep 14 - 10:22 AM
Source:
AsianTour.com
Sangmoon Bae is likely 10 months away from a return to competitive golf as he continues his military service in South Korea.
Bae began his 21-month conscription last November so he'll have a few months of prep time before returning to action for the 2017-18 season. The two-time PGA TOUR winner has made the FedExCup Playoffs in all four season on TOUR, including his personal best of finishing 26th in the FEC standings during the 2014-15 campaign. Gamers in long-term dynasty leagues should start to ponder when the best time to pounce is, but that is all variable based on the logistics of each individual league. When Bae returns to action, he will be eligible for a "mandatory obligation" exemption under the Major Medical and family crisis exemption so he can return to TOUR with status extending from his 2015 Frys.com Open victory.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 10:15:00 AM
Sangmoon Bae began his military service on Tuesday in South Korea.
All things considered as it concerns his career as a touring professional, this process went as well as it could have. It was unclear as to how long Bae would have to wait to begin his 21-month conscription, but the timing will give him the opportunity to return to the PGA TOUR in time for the opening of the 2017-18 season. Because he's fully exempt only through 2016-17, he'll be equipped with a Major Medical Extension (due to the military obligation) when he does. The two-time winner on TOUR is currently 29 years of age.
Wed, Nov 18, 2015 02:02:00 PM
Source:
GolfChannel.com
Sangmoon Bae and Hideki Matsuyama pounded Chris Kirk and Jimmy Walker 6 and 5 in Saturday four-ball at the Presidents Cup.
This was the most lopsided match of the competition thus far. After Matsuyama converted birdie from inside six feet at the par-4 first hole, the rout was on. The International duo protected the 1-up lead until rattling off five consecutive wins beginning at the par-5 seventh hole where Bae connected for birdie from 14'6". It was Bae again with a birdie-2 from 19'5" at 8, and then again from 16'1" for eagle at the par-5 ninth. Matsuyama took the wheel with birdie-wins from 13'10" and 10'4" at the par-4 10th and 11th holes, respectively. With matching pars at the par-4 12th, Bae and Matsuyama had the Americans dormie, but 3s from both sides at the par-3 13th closed it out. It was the third of the four matches of the session to start, but the first to finish. It also drew the Internationals even at 7½.
Sat, Oct 10, 2015 04:23:00 AM
Sangmoon Bae dusts off the cobwebs in return
Sep 14 - 10:22 AM
Bae still 10 months away from likely return
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 10:15:00 AM
Bae's 21-month military obligation has begun
Wed, Nov 18, 2015 02:02:00 PM
Bae and Matsuyama throttle Kirk and Walker
Sat, Oct 10, 2015 04:23:00 AM
More Sangmoon Bae Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Rahm
PGA
(788)
2
T. Fleetwood
PGA
(679)
3
P. Casey
PGA
(670)
4
M. Leishman
PGA
(594)
5
S. Hend
PGA
(585)
6
S. Stricker
PGA
(556)
7
R. Moore
PGA
(499)
8
B. Curtis
PGA
(488)
9
H. Stenson
PGA
(488)
10
J. Holmes
PGA
(441)
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
27
1
2
5
0
1013
335
7
229
33
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
Justin Thomas is picking up trophies left and right, will our staffers keep backing the young star as the TOUR heads to Conway Farms Golf Club?
