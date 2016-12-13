Sangmoon Bae Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 6/21/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Latest News Recent News

Playing his first competitive round since the 2015 Presidents Cup, Sangmoon Bae settled for a 3-over-par 39-35=74 in the opening round of the Shinhan Donghae Open. Bae has been serving his mandatory military service in South Korea since November of 2015, which ending just one month ago. He's been hitting the links hard since his discharge, but nothing can prepare you for that return to competitive action. Bae traded a pair of birdies with five bogeys today to find himself in a share of 95th place. Early reports are that the 31-year-old has picked up some yardage on his drives thanks to the strength and conditioning program he went through while serving. With the OWGR using a two-year rolling period for rankings, Bae will be starting his journey all over again as he currently has just two results in the "counting period" and those will go away over the next few weeks. On the bright side, he will have full status on the PGA TOUR for the 2017-18 season, giving him plenty of chances to improve his ranking. Gamers should let Bae ease back into things and make him show some form before re-investing in any short-term format. Source: AsianTour.com

Sangmoon Bae is likely 10 months away from a return to competitive golf as he continues his military service in South Korea. Bae began his 21-month conscription last November so he'll have a few months of prep time before returning to action for the 2017-18 season. The two-time PGA TOUR winner has made the FedExCup Playoffs in all four season on TOUR, including his personal best of finishing 26th in the FEC standings during the 2014-15 campaign. Gamers in long-term dynasty leagues should start to ponder when the best time to pounce is, but that is all variable based on the logistics of each individual league. When Bae returns to action, he will be eligible for a "mandatory obligation" exemption under the Major Medical and family crisis exemption so he can return to TOUR with status extending from his 2015 Frys.com Open victory.

Sangmoon Bae began his military service on Tuesday in South Korea. All things considered as it concerns his career as a touring professional, this process went as well as it could have. It was unclear as to how long Bae would have to wait to begin his 21-month conscription, but the timing will give him the opportunity to return to the PGA TOUR in time for the opening of the 2017-18 season. Because he's fully exempt only through 2016-17, he'll be equipped with a Major Medical Extension (due to the military obligation) when he does. The two-time winner on TOUR is currently 29 years of age. Source: GolfChannel.com