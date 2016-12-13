Player Page

Sangmoon Bae

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/21/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Latest News

Recent News

Playing his first competitive round since the 2015 Presidents Cup, Sangmoon Bae settled for a 3-over-par 39-35=74 in the opening round of the Shinhan Donghae Open.
Bae has been serving his mandatory military service in South Korea since November of 2015, which ending just one month ago. He's been hitting the links hard since his discharge, but nothing can prepare you for that return to competitive action. Bae traded a pair of birdies with five bogeys today to find himself in a share of 95th place. Early reports are that the 31-year-old has picked up some yardage on his drives thanks to the strength and conditioning program he went through while serving. With the OWGR using a two-year rolling period for rankings, Bae will be starting his journey all over again as he currently has just two results in the "counting period" and those will go away over the next few weeks. On the bright side, he will have full status on the PGA TOUR for the 2017-18 season, giving him plenty of chances to improve his ranking. Gamers should let Bae ease back into things and make him show some form before re-investing in any short-term format. Sep 14 - 10:22 AM
Source: AsianTour.com
More Sangmoon Bae Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2015271 2 5 010133357229333
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 