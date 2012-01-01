Player Page

Shane Lowry

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/4/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 224

Latest News

Recent News

Shane Lowry is off to a flying start at the RBC Heritage, following a 5-under-par 33-33=66 during his opening lap of Harbour Town Golf Links, staking out a spot just one shy of early leader Luke Donald.
The Irishman is getting his first look at Harbour Town GL this week, but had no troubles getting adjusted in round one. His primary scoring tool was the flat stick today, splashing home three birdie bombs from outside 20 feet. The longest coming at the closing, par-4 18th to close his day with a 58'1" splash. It wasn't his only method of scoring though, one example coming at the par-4 sixth hole where he stuck his 150-yard approach to 23 inches for a stress-free birdie. Lowry is coming off a missed cut at the Masters, despite starting strong to position himself T12 after round one. He ballooned with a 7-over 79 in round two, so tomorrow's round should have his full attention as he looks to avoid the same fate for a second straight week. Apr 13 - 12:41 PM
More Shane Lowry Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201750 0 0 01695903831
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Masters540006181110
Genesis Openn/a000212400
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am140001550610
Waste Management Phoenix Open160001846800
Farmers Insurance Open330001843911
 

 