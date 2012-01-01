Shane Lowry Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 2/4/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 224

Shane Lowry is off to a flying start at the RBC Heritage, following a 5-under-par 33-33=66 during his opening lap of Harbour Town Golf Links, staking out a spot just one shy of early leader Luke Donald. The Irishman is getting his first look at Harbour Town GL this week, but had no troubles getting adjusted in round one. His primary scoring tool was the flat stick today, splashing home three birdie bombs from outside 20 feet. The longest coming at the closing, par-4 18th to close his day with a 58'1" splash. It wasn't his only method of scoring though, one example coming at the par-4 sixth hole where he stuck his 150-yard approach to 23 inches for a stress-free birdie. Lowry is coming off a missed cut at the Masters, despite starting strong to position himself T12 after round one. He ballooned with a 7-over 79 in round two, so tomorrow's round should have his full attention as he looks to avoid the same fate for a second straight week.

Shane Lowry’s memories of the Masters will focus on last year’s bright start when he heads down Magnolia Lane to tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club. When he pegged T9 at the 2014 British Open, then T9 and T2 at the 2015 and 2016 U.S. Opens the Irishman looked ready to join his many compatriots in being a major contender. But the disappointment of that latter result seemed to hit him hard and he has no top ten finish in 16 starts since. It reflects his performance here 12 months ago. He had missed the cut on his only previous visit to ANGC, but opened with 68 for T2, only to then limp home with rounds of 76-79-75. Toss in that earlier appearance and he’s only broken 75 twice in six laps. He has a fine short game, but found only half the greens in regulation in 2015 and just 58.3% last year (44th). Struggled last time out in the WGC World Match Play and withdrew from the Genesis Open when set to miss the cut during a long weather delay. Before then posted top 20s at Pebble Beach and Scottsdale. Source: Masters.com

Shane Lowry exchanged heavy blows with World No. 10 Sergio Garcia, escaping with a halved match during the opening round of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. The Irishman arrived with a less-than-stellar career match play record, just 5-10-1 heading into the week (3-5-1 at the WGC-Match Play). The clear highlight was a first-round upset of Rory McIlroy back at the 2013 edition of this event. Lowry traded two birdies with two bogeys on the front nine today, finding himself with a 1-up lead at the turn. The Irishman would maintain control of the match all the way up to the closing par 4. After Garcia secured his par, Lowry stood over a 5'7" putt to halve the hole (and win the match). Instead, the Irishman knocked it by the cup to end the match all square, giving each golfer half a point for their efforts. Lowry will take on Jon Rahm in round two, tomorrow.