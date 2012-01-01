Welcome,
Article Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
Lowry leads an early charge at RBC Heritage
Stal takes early lead in Trophee Hassan II
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Shane Lowry
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Shane Lowry
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/4/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 224
Latest News
Recent News
Shane Lowry is off to a flying start at the RBC Heritage, following a 5-under-par 33-33=66 during his opening lap of Harbour Town Golf Links, staking out a spot just one shy of early leader Luke Donald.
The Irishman is getting his first look at Harbour Town GL this week, but had no troubles getting adjusted in round one. His primary scoring tool was the flat stick today, splashing home three birdie bombs from outside 20 feet. The longest coming at the closing, par-4 18th to close his day with a 58'1" splash. It wasn't his only method of scoring though, one example coming at the par-4 sixth hole where he stuck his 150-yard approach to 23 inches for a stress-free birdie. Lowry is coming off a missed cut at the Masters, despite starting strong to position himself T12 after round one. He ballooned with a 7-over 79 in round two, so tomorrow's round should have his full attention as he looks to avoid the same fate for a second straight week.
Apr 13 - 12:41 PM
Shane Lowry’s memories of the Masters will focus on last year’s bright start when he heads down Magnolia Lane to tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club.
When he pegged T9 at the 2014 British Open, then T9 and T2 at the 2015 and 2016 U.S. Opens the Irishman looked ready to join his many compatriots in being a major contender. But the disappointment of that latter result seemed to hit him hard and he has no top ten finish in 16 starts since. It reflects his performance here 12 months ago. He had missed the cut on his only previous visit to ANGC, but opened with 68 for T2, only to then limp home with rounds of 76-79-75. Toss in that earlier appearance and he’s only broken 75 twice in six laps. He has a fine short game, but found only half the greens in regulation in 2015 and just 58.3% last year (44th). Struggled last time out in the WGC World Match Play and withdrew from the Genesis Open when set to miss the cut during a long weather delay. Before then posted top 20s at Pebble Beach and Scottsdale.
Apr 4 - 5:43 AM
Source:
Masters.com
Shane Lowry exchanged heavy blows with World No. 10 Sergio Garcia, escaping with a halved match during the opening round of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
The Irishman arrived with a less-than-stellar career match play record, just 5-10-1 heading into the week (3-5-1 at the WGC-Match Play). The clear highlight was a first-round upset of Rory McIlroy back at the 2013 edition of this event. Lowry traded two birdies with two bogeys on the front nine today, finding himself with a 1-up lead at the turn. The Irishman would maintain control of the match all the way up to the closing par 4. After Garcia secured his par, Lowry stood over a 5'7" putt to halve the hole (and win the match). Instead, the Irishman knocked it by the cup to end the match all square, giving each golfer half a point for their efforts. Lowry will take on Jon Rahm in round two, tomorrow.
Mar 22 - 8:07 PM
Shane Lowry will make a fourth appearance in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play when he tees it up at Austin Country Club in Texas later this week.
The Irishman owns a distinctly poor career singles record of 5-10-1, although most of the damage has been done in the the EurAsia Cup and Volvo World Match Play (in this tournament he is 4-4-1). On the bright side, he has downed both Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell in the tournament (not just players with strong match play reputations, but matches that would have meant much to both men due to friendship and national kinship), but last year at this course he managed just half a point in his three group matches. He was last seen withdrawing from the Genesis Open (he opted out when unlikely to make the cut after a lengthy weather delay) – before then he had notched top 20 finishes in both the Farmers Insurance Open and AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-am. He's drawn in Group 7, facing a double Spanish duo of Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, plus tough nut Kevin Chappell.
Mar 20 - 12:07 PM
Source:
PGATour.com
Lowry leads an early charge at RBC Heritage
Apr 13 - 12:41 PM
Lowry keen to re-establish major credentials
Apr 4 - 5:43 AM
Lowry lets one slip away in R1 of Match Play
Mar 22 - 8:07 PM
Lowry's Match Play log has cameos not depth
Mar 20 - 12:07 PM
More Shane Lowry Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
5
0
0
0
0
169
59
0
38
3
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Masters
54
0
0
0
6
18
11
1
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
2
12
4
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
14
0
0
0
15
50
6
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
16
0
0
0
18
46
8
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
33
0
0
0
18
43
9
1
1
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
Jason Dufner is on a good run of form ahead of this week's RBC Heritage.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
»
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
»
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
»
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
»
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
»
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
»
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
»
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
GOL Headlines
»
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
»
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
»
Lowry leads an early charge at RBC Heritage
»
Stal takes early lead in Trophee Hassan II
»
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
»
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
»
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
»
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
»
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
»
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
»
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
»
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
