Martin Piller
|Team:
|PGA Golfer
|Age / DOB:
|(32) / 11/14/1985
|Ht / Wt:
|5'9" / 160
Playing La Quinta CC, three-time Web.com Tour grad and World No. 305 Martin Piller orchestrated a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to reach 18-under 198, up two spots into a two-way T2 with fellow Texan Andrew Landry, one shy of 54-hole leader Austin Cook.
After kicking off with 64-67, the 32-year-old began T4 on 13-under, three back of 36-hole leader Landry. He hit 10 (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, registering a tidy 1.300 putts per GIR with 23 total putts. The Texas A&M alum squared two bogey-5s at 14 and 16, camouflaged by seven circles at 10, 11, 15, 17 and a turkey at 5-7. This is his 55th career TOUR start and he's vying for his first TOUR title. Piller tied his career best with T4 three starts ago at the OHL Classic. Jan 20 - 7:19 PM
Playing the Stadium Course, World No. 305 Martin Piller navigated a 5-under-par 34-33=67 in the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 13-under 131, up one place to T4, three short of 36-hole leader Andrew Landry. UPDATE: Piller is currently No. 1 in total birdies thru 36 holes with 16.
The 32-year-old found seven (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 1.637 strokes approaching-the-green and 2.670 tee-to-green. He squared two bogey-5s at holes 3 and 15 (3-putt from 67'10"), outpaced by seven birdies at 4, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14 and 16, three from between 13 and 25 feet. The Texas A&M alum recorded 1.643 putts per GIR and 0.888 SG: Putting with 28 total putts. He'll head to La Quinta CC for Saturday's third round. Jan 19 - 7:10 PM
Martin Piller pieced together an 8-under-par 34-30=64 while facing off with the Nicklaus Tournament Course in round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, good for an early seat inside the top 10.
The Texan opened on the back nine and added birdies in bunches. The first pair came at Nos. 10 and 11 before adding a duo at 14 and 15, finally adding a fifth and sixth birdie at 17 and 18 before making the turn. Piller dropped his lone shot at the par-4 first hole. After missing the cut in his 2011 CBC debut, he returned in 2016 to post a T24. Playing his ninth competitive round here today, this will go in the books as his new personal best at the CareerBuilder. Playing out of the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle, Piller could use a big finish in the desert. He is 3-for-6 to start the season with a T4 at the OHL Classic the clear highlight. Jan 18 - 5:25 PM
With preferred lies in effect, Web.com Tour grad and World No. 382 Martin Piller twirled a 6-under-par 33-32=65 in the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to conclude on 14-under 270, up 10 spots to a career-tying-best T4, five adrift of champion Patton Kizzire.
This was the Texan's 52nd career start, third top 10 and matches a T4 at the 2016 Valero Texas Open. It's his first top 10 of the season in four starts, brushing aside a previous-best T43 at the Sanderson Farms, and his first top 10 since T6 at the 2016 DEAN & DELUCA 76 weeks ago on a sponsor invite. The 31-year-old, two days shy of his birthday (Nov. 14th), cashes his first check at the OHL in his third visit. After opening in 66-68-71, he began T14 on 8-under, seven back of 54-hole leader Kizzire. The Texas A&M alum mustered nine (of 14) fairways and nine greens in regulation, camouflaging two bogey-5s at holes 1 and 16, with six birdies and an eagle-3 at 5. He posted 1.556 putts per GIR with 22 total putts. Sun, Nov 12, 2017 06:53:00 PM