Martin Piller Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 11/14/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 160

Playing La Quinta CC, three-time Web.com Tour grad and World No. 305 Martin Piller orchestrated a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to reach 18-under 198, up two spots into a two-way T2 with fellow Texan Andrew Landry, one shy of 54-hole leader Austin Cook. After kicking off with 64-67, the 32-year-old began T4 on 13-under, three back of 36-hole leader Landry. He hit 10 (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, registering a tidy 1.300 putts per GIR with 23 total putts. The Texas A&M alum squared two bogey-5s at 14 and 16, camouflaged by seven circles at 10, 11, 15, 17 and a turkey at 5-7. This is his 55th career TOUR start and he's vying for his first TOUR title. Piller tied his career best with T4 three starts ago at the OHL Classic.

Playing the Stadium Course, World No. 305 Martin Piller navigated a 5-under-par 34-33=67 in the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 13-under 131, up one place to T4, three short of 36-hole leader Andrew Landry. UPDATE: Piller is currently No. 1 in total birdies thru 36 holes with 16. The 32-year-old found seven (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 1.637 strokes approaching-the-green and 2.670 tee-to-green. He squared two bogey-5s at holes 3 and 15 (3-putt from 67'10"), outpaced by seven birdies at 4, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14 and 16, three from between 13 and 25 feet. The Texas A&M alum recorded 1.643 putts per GIR and 0.888 SG: Putting with 28 total putts. He'll head to La Quinta CC for Saturday's third round.

Martin Piller pieced together an 8-under-par 34-30=64 while facing off with the Nicklaus Tournament Course in round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, good for an early seat inside the top 10. The Texan opened on the back nine and added birdies in bunches. The first pair came at Nos. 10 and 11 before adding a duo at 14 and 15, finally adding a fifth and sixth birdie at 17 and 18 before making the turn. Piller dropped his lone shot at the par-4 first hole. After missing the cut in his 2011 CBC debut, he returned in 2016 to post a T24. Playing his ninth competitive round here today, this will go in the books as his new personal best at the CareerBuilder. Playing out of the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle, Piller could use a big finish in the desert. He is 3-for-6 to start the season with a T4 at the OHL Classic the clear highlight.