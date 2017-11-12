Player Page

Martin Piller

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/14/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 160

Playing La Quinta CC, three-time Web.com Tour grad and World No. 305 Martin Piller orchestrated a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to reach 18-under 198, up two spots into a two-way T2 with fellow Texan Andrew Landry, one shy of 54-hole leader Austin Cook.
After kicking off with 64-67, the 32-year-old began T4 on 13-under, three back of 36-hole leader Landry. He hit 10 (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, registering a tidy 1.300 putts per GIR with 23 total putts. The Texas A&M alum squared two bogey-5s at 14 and 16, camouflaged by seven circles at 10, 11, 15, 17 and a turkey at 5-7. This is his 55th career TOUR start and he's vying for his first TOUR title. Piller tied his career best with T4 three starts ago at the OHL Classic. Jan 20 - 7:19 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201850 1 1 01515513681
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000723330
The RSM Classicn/a000624510
OHL Classic at Mayakoba400125351001
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000327420
Safeway Open6900014421420
 

 