Shawn Stefani Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 12/2/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200

World No. 416 Shawn Stefani was disqualified after a 4-over-par 37-37=74 in Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Four Seasons in Irving, Texas. At press time, no information has been gleaned as to the reason for the DQ. The Lamar University alum had opened his fourth Nelson in even-par 71-69, T51 at halftime, and outbalanced a pair of birdie-4s with six bogeys on Day 3. At 4-over 214, he would've have settled in at T71 to begin the finale had he continued. This is the Texan's first career DQ in his 112th career TOUR start. If more information becomes available, we'll update the post.

Shawn Stefani coasted his way toward a 3-under-par 34-35=69 during the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship, staking out an early spot inside the top 10. The 35-year-old picked off three birdies over his first 10 holes and maintained a clean card until the par-4 13th where he'd miss a 7-foot par-saving attempt. That would remain his only blemish on the day. Overall, this round featured some steady drives, good lag putting, and solid scrambling. The Texan walked off the course gaining 1.924 strokes putting, but he'll need to tidy up his iron play if he wants to keep his name in the mix for three more days.

Shawn Stefani smoothed a 4-under-par 35-33=68 during the opening round at the Valero Texas Open to find himself just two strokes off the early pace set by Branden Grace. The Texan found just six (of 14) fairways today but recovered to still circle six birdies by day's end. His short game was the key to success as he splashed home four putts from outside 12 feet in addition to a 23'5" hole out from the fringe at the par-3 third hole. Stefani was leaking a bit of oil entering the week, missing the cut in six of his last seven starts but appears to have found some magic on day one. The Texas native and resident is enjoying his return home as he seeks his third straight top 30 at TPC San Antonio.