Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Shawn Stefani
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 12/2/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 416 Shawn Stefani was disqualified after a 4-over-par 37-37=74 in Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Four Seasons in Irving, Texas.
At press time, no information has been gleaned as to the reason for the DQ. The Lamar University alum had opened his fourth Nelson in even-par 71-69, T51 at halftime, and outbalanced a pair of birdie-4s with six bogeys on Day 3. At 4-over 214, he would've have settled in at T71 to begin the finale had he continued. This is the Texan's
first career
DQ in his 112th career TOUR start. If more information becomes available, we'll update the post.
May 20 - 7:54 PM
Shawn Stefani coasted his way toward a 3-under-par 34-35=69 during the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship, staking out an early spot inside the top 10.
The 35-year-old picked off three birdies over his first 10 holes and maintained a clean card until the par-4 13th where he'd miss a 7-foot par-saving attempt. That would remain his only blemish on the day. Overall, this round featured some steady drives, good lag putting, and solid scrambling. The Texan walked off the course gaining 1.924 strokes putting, but he'll need to tidy up his iron play if he wants to keep his name in the mix for three more days.
May 4 - 2:44 PM
Shawn Stefani smoothed a 4-under-par 35-33=68 during the opening round at the Valero Texas Open to find himself just two strokes off the early pace set by Branden Grace.
The Texan found just six (of 14) fairways today but recovered to still circle six birdies by day's end. His short game was the key to success as he splashed home four putts from outside 12 feet in addition to a 23'5" hole out from the fringe at the par-3 third hole. Stefani was leaking a bit of oil entering the week, missing the cut in six of his last seven starts but appears to have found some magic on day one. The Texas native and resident is enjoying his return home as he seeks his third straight top 30 at TPC San Antonio.
Apr 20 - 2:22 PM
Shawn Stefani sets his eyes on Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club's Copperhead Course as he readies for this week's Valspar Championship.
The Texan arrives on the heels of three straight missed cuts, in three different states (Arizona, California, and Florida). Before that, he opened the 2016-17 campaign with a 3-for-5 record that included a T10 at the Shriners. A return to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort could be just what Stefani needs to find some of that lost form. The 35-year-old finished T7 in his 2013 Valspar debut and returned with a T17 in 2015 (T56 last year). With a solid course resume, Stefani makes for an interesting sleeper this week in deeper fantasy formats.
Mar 6 - 7:23 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Stefani DQ at the Byron Nelson after 74 in R3
May 20 - 7:54 PM
Stefani grinds out a strong start at the WFC
May 4 - 2:44 PM
Stefani starts strong @ the Valero Texas Open
Apr 20 - 2:22 PM
Stefani back at venue that suits his eye
Mar 6 - 7:23 PM
More Shawn Stefani Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
14
0
0
1
0
454
116
6
101
5
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
THE PLAYERS Championship
n/a
0
0
1
5
21
6
3
0
Wells Fargo Championship
63
0
0
1
8
49
14
0
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
8
24
4
0
0
Valero Texas Open
49
0
0
0
15
41
15
0
1
RBC Heritage
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
7
0
0
Shell Houston Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
27
5
0
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
2
27
7
0
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
6
1
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
27
6
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
1
5
23
7
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
41
0
0
1
16
46
8
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
36
0
0
0
16
50
6
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
3
29
4
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
10
0
0
2
19
44
6
0
1
