Shawn Stefani

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 12/2/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

World No. 416 Shawn Stefani was disqualified after a 4-over-par 37-37=74 in Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Four Seasons in Irving, Texas.
At press time, no information has been gleaned as to the reason for the DQ. The Lamar University alum had opened his fourth Nelson in even-par 71-69, T51 at halftime, and outbalanced a pair of birdie-4s with six bogeys on Day 3. At 4-over 214, he would've have settled in at T71 to begin the finale had he continued. This is the Texan's first career DQ in his 112th career TOUR start. If more information becomes available, we'll update the post. May 20 - 7:54 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017140 0 1 0454116610152
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
THE PLAYERS Championshipn/a001521630
Wells Fargo Championship630018491400
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000824400
Valero Texas Open4900015411501
RBC Heritagen/a000623700
Shell Houston Openn/a000427500
Valspar Championshipn/a000227700
The Honda Classicn/a000623610
Genesis Openn/a000327600
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a001523700
CareerBuilder Challenge410011646810
Sony Open in Hawaii360001650600
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000329400
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open100021944601
 

 