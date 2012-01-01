Richard Bland Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (44) / 2/3/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 196

Will it be 410th time lucky for Richard Bland? We'll find out in Sunday's final round at the BMW International Open in Germany after the winless veteran finished day three tied for the lead with Sergio Garcia on 13-under 203 after a 5-under-par 34-33=67, the pair a shot clear of Joakim Lagergren. There were two big moments for Bland today, both coming on the back nine. At the 11th he played out of water and holed a 20-footer for one of the most unlikely birdies of the season and two holes later at 13 he drained his approach from the fairway for eagle-2. From there he closed with five straight pars. Earlier in his afternoon lap of Golfclub München Eichenried, the 44-year-old, who started the day just one off the lead, bounced back from a bogey at No. 2 with a trio of birdies at 4, 5 and 6. Bland had a number of opportunities to secure his first win in an excellent 2016 campaign but couldn't take any. After a poor 2017, it would be somewhat out of left field if he saw off Masters champ Garcia to secure it here.

Richard Bland tacked on a 3-under-par 35-34=69 to his opening 67 to post 8-under 136 through two rounds of the BMW International in Germany, good enough for T2 in the clubhouse and just one back from leader Joakim Lagergren. After his excellent 2016 season, the Englishman has dipped in 2017 with just one top 50 finish (T34 Trophee Hassan II) in 10 starts. However, he has at least made his last two cuts to start a turning of the corner and he'll go into the weekend at Golfclub München Eichenried with a chance to land that elusive first European Tour win. In a rollercoaster opening, Bland had to wait until the sixth hole for his first par and he signed for just two of them in his opening 10 holes. The birdies came at 1, 2, 5, 9 and 10 while he dropped shots at 3, 4 and 8. After settling down after on the back nine he added just one more circle, at 16, to complete a fine opening 36 holes.

Richard Bland will be hoping that his fondness for Austria can kickstart his 2017 season at the Lyoness Open hosted by Diamond CC in Atzenbrugg near Vienna. It’s really not been the year the veteran Englishman would have hoped for after stunning the circuit with a career season in 2016, when he seemed to be knocking on the door of a win every other week. The win never came and this week the getting-into-contention has been elusive too. He did make the weekend in Sweden, but prior to that he had missed three straight cuts and has a 2017 best of just T34 in the Trophee Hassan II. He’ll be boosted by the sight of wiener schnitzel and apple strudel though: he’s 13-for-13 on both tours in Austria, including T8 on this course in 2012 when he was T3 after 54 holes. Source: EuropeanTour.com