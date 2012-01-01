Player Page

Richard Bland

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (44) / 2/3/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 196

Latest News

Recent News

Will it be 410th time lucky for Richard Bland? We'll find out in Sunday's final round at the BMW International Open in Germany after the winless veteran finished day three tied for the lead with Sergio Garcia on 13-under 203 after a 5-under-par 34-33=67, the pair a shot clear of Joakim Lagergren.
There were two big moments for Bland today, both coming on the back nine. At the 11th he played out of water and holed a 20-footer for one of the most unlikely birdies of the season and two holes later at 13 he drained his approach from the fairway for eagle-2. From there he closed with five straight pars. Earlier in his afternoon lap of Golfclub München Eichenried, the 44-year-old, who started the day just one off the lead, bounced back from a bogey at No. 2 with a trio of birdies at 4, 5 and 6. Bland had a number of opportunities to secure his first win in an excellent 2016 campaign but couldn't take any. After a poor 2017, it would be somewhat out of left field if he saw off Masters champ Garcia to secure it here. Jun 24 - 12:55 PM
More Richard Bland Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
200910 0 0 02340720
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 