Player Page

Ben Martin

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/26/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175

Latest News

Recent News

World No. 193 Ben Martin crafted a 3-under-par 34-33=67 in the second round of The Greenbrier Classic to reach 9-under 131, up one place on the live leaderboard to T2, three back of 36-hole leader Sebastian Munoz.
Beginning off No. 10 tee, the 29-year-old hit eight (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, losing 0.096 strokes off-the-tee and 0.248 around-the-green. He gained 2.667 approaching-the-green however, currently No. 1 in that stat with a cumulative 6.751. The Clemson alum squared bogey-5s at Nos. 11 (3-putt from 35'1") and 1, offset by five birdies at 10, 12, 13, 16 and 5, three from between 10 and 20 feet. He missed two scoring tries from inside of eight feet, but knocked in two par-savers from between six and nine feet, contributing to 0.752 SG: Putting. This is Martin's highest position on the leaderboard thru 36 holes since leading the 2014 Zurich Classic, where he eventually finished T15. He arrived this week off a season-best T5 at the Quicken Loans. Jul 7 - 5:45 PM
More Ben Martin Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017190 1 1 06832143172233
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Quicken Loans National50001451511
FedEx St. Jude Classic6000016411230
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide3500015431310
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational5700012451320
THE PLAYERS Championship300001644831
Wells Fargo Championship1800015461100
Zurich Classic of New Orleans370001530810
RBC Heritagen/a000524520
Shell Houston Openn/a000525510
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard4100014431500
Valspar Championship5200012461400
Genesis Openn/a0003221010
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am89001443420
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a001423800
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001232910
Sony Open in Hawaii360001846800
The RSM Classicn/a000723600
OHL Classic at Mayakoba4200120371400
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000719451
 

 