Ben Martin Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 8/26/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 175

Latest News Recent News

World No. 193 Ben Martin crafted a 3-under-par 34-33=67 in the second round of The Greenbrier Classic to reach 9-under 131, up one place on the live leaderboard to T2, three back of 36-hole leader Sebastian Munoz. Beginning off No. 10 tee, the 29-year-old hit eight (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, losing 0.096 strokes off-the-tee and 0.248 around-the-green. He gained 2.667 approaching-the-green however, currently No. 1 in that stat with a cumulative 6.751. The Clemson alum squared bogey-5s at Nos. 11 (3-putt from 35'1") and 1, offset by five birdies at 10, 12, 13, 16 and 5, three from between 10 and 20 feet. He missed two scoring tries from inside of eight feet, but knocked in two par-savers from between six and nine feet, contributing to 0.752 SG: Putting. This is Martin's highest position on the leaderboard thru 36 holes since leading the 2014 Zurich Classic, where he eventually finished T15. He arrived this week off a season-best T5 at the Quicken Loans.

Ben Martin turned on the scoring machine in round one of The Greenbrier Classic, walking off the course with a 6-under-par 32-32=64 to toss his name into contention, just one off the early pacesetter Davis Love III. Martin made good use of preferred lies by splitting 11 (of 14) fairways today. From there, his irons and wedges went to town, peppering 16 greens in regulation to gain 4.016 strokes approaching-the-green. By day's end he had setup 11 scoring chances from inside 15 feet, converting on seven to offset a lone bogey. Martin has now been inside the top 50 after R1 in each of his last eight starts (starting with the Zurich Classic team event). The Clemson product has just two top 25s in that stretch, but he appears to be close to putting it all together. Gamers should take note and continue to keep him on their radar moving forward.

World No. 233 Ben Martin crafted a 5-under-par 33-32=65 in the final round of the Quicken Loans National to reach 4-under 276, up 23 spots on the live leaderboard to T7. UPDATE: With play completed, Martin finished a season-best T5. This was the Clemson alum's third QLN, third cash and should be a second top 10 (T3, 2014). It's his third top 25 of the season in 20 starts and potentially a first top 10. The 29-year-old's season best among just eight prior cashes was a pair of T18s, most recently at the Wells Fargo five starts ago. After kicking off in 68-73-70, he began T30 on 1-over, three short of the overnight top 10. On 11 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, he outpaced a lone bogey-5 at the first (3-putt from 37'11") with six birdies at Nos. 2, 7, 9, 10, 14 and 18, three from between 13 and 26 feet and two of them 2-putt varieties. The South Carolinian posted 1.769 putts per GIR and 3.001 SG: Putting, needing 28 total putts.