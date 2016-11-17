Player Page

Cameron Tringale

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/24/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185

With lift, clean and place in effect, World No. 248 Cameron Tringale fired a bogey-free 7-under-par 32-32=64 in the two-day second round of the Genesis Open, good for the low round of the week and a 36-hole total of 9-under 133, up 30 places on the leaderboard to T2, one back of leader Dustin Johnson.
The California native and resident improves to 7-for-7 at Riviera CC. He opened with a four-birdie two-bogey 69 and returned Saturday morning to circle seven birdies on 11 (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation. The 29-year-old gained 5.221 strokes tee-to-green and 2.395 strokes with the flat stick. He kicked off with a 3-birdie train on holes 3-5, 2-putted the par-4 10th for birdie, and went back-to-back with birdie-4 at 11. Tringale saved some of the best for last, dropping a 42-footer from the fringe for birdie at the par-4 15th and then holed out from 82 yards for a walk-off 3 at the par-4 18th. Feb 18 - 6:50 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 0 0344104377102
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am100000936711
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000327510
Farmers Insurance Open7300015401430
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000443700
The RSM Classic270001748700
OHL Classic at Mayakoba460011745630
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open3100219391110
CIMB Classic7600013431411
Safeway Openn/a000723600
 

 