Cameron Tringale Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 8/24/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 185

Latest News Recent News

With lift, clean and place in effect, World No. 248 Cameron Tringale fired a bogey-free 7-under-par 32-32=64 in the two-day second round of the Genesis Open, good for the low round of the week and a 36-hole total of 9-under 133, up 30 places on the leaderboard to T2, one back of leader Dustin Johnson. The California native and resident improves to 7-for-7 at Riviera CC. He opened with a four-birdie two-bogey 69 and returned Saturday morning to circle seven birdies on 11 (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation. The 29-year-old gained 5.221 strokes tee-to-green and 2.395 strokes with the flat stick. He kicked off with a 3-birdie train on holes 3-5, 2-putted the par-4 10th for birdie, and went back-to-back with birdie-4 at 11. Tringale saved some of the best for last, dropping a 42-footer from the fringe for birdie at the par-4 15th and then holed out from 82 yards for a walk-off 3 at the par-4 18th.

Cameron Tringale takes his talents to Riviera Country Club for this week's Genesis Open. The Cali native is no stranger to success at this relative home game. Tringale is 6-for-6 at the Genesis Open, including a T12 in the 2014 edition. His familiarity with the grass types and climate of the area certainly can't hurt. On the flip side, he arrives in a slump, missing three of four cuts since the calendar flipped to 2017, posting a 73rd-place finish in the lone cut made. In a battle of recent form versus course history, gamers have an interesting decision to make on Tringale this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

Cameron Tringale heads home for a seventh appearance at this week's CareerBuilder Challenge. The SoCal native, and resident, should feel very much at home this week as he tees it up just a few hours from home base. In his career he is 6-for-6 at this event in La Quinta, California, including a T16 at last year's edition. More recently, Tringale posted a 4-for-5 record in the fall, with a T27 at The RSM Classic being the highlight. If gamers are playing in a salary-cap format where a cut made is crucial, then Tringale should rank highly on the list of sleepers this week. Source: PGATOUR.com