Cameron Tringale

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cody Allen to continue closing for Cleveland
Betances calls Levine's comments 'unfair'
Donaldson diagnosed with right calf strain
Padres agree to deal with Jered Weaver
Dellin Betances loses arbitration hearing
Nick Swisher officially announces retirement
Reds bring Ryan Raburn aboard on minors deal
A-Gone sidelined two weeks with tennis elbow
Tyler Austin out 6 weeks with fractured foot
David Wright (neck) to play catch on Sunday
J.J. Hardy undergoes MRI, CT scan on back
Heyman: Cards, Molina talk contract extension
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Miami gives Cam Wake 2-year, $19M extension
49ers not looking for 'short-term fix' at QB
GM indicates Ladarius Green will return
Schaub, Hoyer could be on Niners QB radar
Trent Richardson popped for domestic violence
Michael Floyd sentenced to 120 days in jail
Report: Jets can void Darrelle Revis' contract
Report: 'Optimism' JAX will acquire LT Albert
Report: Cousins doesn't want to be with Skins
Cardinals in 'serious' talks with S Jefferson
Stephon Gilmore looking for top-five CB money
Darrelle Revis charged with four felonies
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bullseye: Jamal Murray is MVP of Rising Stars
Joel Embiid hoping to play right after break
ESPN: Magic, Pistons talking Jackson deal
Derrick Rose viewed as a trade target
Cousins hopes to sign extension with Kings
Jimmy Butler scores 29 points in win vs. BOS
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 points in loss to CHI
John Wall scores 20 points in win vs. Pacers
Otto Porter scores 25 with six 3-pointers
Malachi Richardson (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks
Gerald Green is 'questionable at best'
Rockets confident Beverley's injury is minor
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Backstrom extends points streak to eight
Tallon wants to be a 'buyer' at deadline
Ristolainen collects 100th career point
Lehner tops Allen in Saturday matinee
Jonas Brodin returns to Wild blue line on Sat
Rangers to retire Jean Ratelle's No. 19
Holtby vies for 15th straight win, Sat vs DET
Craig Anderson gets Maple Leafs on Saturday
Cammalleri to be a healthy scratch Saturday
Mitch Marner out Saturday and Sunday
Mikko Rantanen pots GWG in OT Friday
Brandon Dubinsky scores OT winner vs Pens
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Suarez fastest rookie in Sat. practice
Aric Almirola 2nd-fast in Saturday practice
Logano fastest in Daytona 500 Quals practice
Trevor Bayne tops the leaderboard in hour 1
Martin Truex Jr. slow thru Daytona tech
Jimmie Johnson: All or nothing at Daytona
Jamie McMurray: 14+ accidents in 17 races
Matt Kenseth’s fortune changed at JGR
David Ragan could reach top-15 with FRM
Kvapil full-time in Beaver Motorsports truck
Bowman has best Chevy in Clash final practice
Logano has best Ford in Clash final practice
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Tringale within 1 at Riviera with week-low 64
Perez (67-66); one adrift at Genesis midpoint
Dustin Johnson assumes top spot with twin 66s
Vegas posts 7-under after opening in 67-68
FedExCup leader Matsuyama chases 68 with 80
Five players did not return for R2 resumption
Resumption of R2 delayed until 9:00 am PST
Olesen among notables to miss 54h Perth cut
Oostuizen through to final-day Perth showdown
Rumford finishes 5 clear; top seed in Perth
DeChambeau (hand) WDs at Genesis Open
R2 at Genesis nixed; restart Sat. at 7:00 am
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mark Dantonio receives one-year extension
Four-star WR Micah Jones pledges to Irish
Washington LB Wooching to follow rugby dreams
Oregon -- and not Michigan -- hires Johnson
Wilkins okay with QB competition vs. Barnett
Scout: Trubisky has Wentz's talent level
DT Scott Pagano to transfer from Clemson
Devonte Fields will work with LBs at Combine
NFL Exec: Webb will be the draft's best QB
NFL coach says weight will be Garcia's issue
Polian: Chad Kelly is the most talented QB
Blake Barnett believes Saban sunk reputation
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arter determined not to be dropped again
Tottenham duo face a late test
City skipper suffers a setback in training
Britton in line for a return against Chelsea
Caceres signing finally completed by Saints
United team news ahead of the Blackburn clash
Pep: Gabriel Jesus could miss ROS
Cresswell to be assessed ahead of GW26
Friend back, Barragan out for FA Cup weekend
Zlatan's first hat-trick in red secures win
Martial playing his way back into contention
Slimani in doubt ahead of FA Cup clash
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cameron Tringale
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/24/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
With lift, clean and place in effect, World No. 248 Cameron Tringale fired a bogey-free 7-under-par 32-32=64 in the two-day second round of the Genesis Open, good for the low round of the week and a 36-hole total of 9-under 133, up
30
places on the leaderboard to T2, one back of leader Dustin Johnson.
The California native and resident improves to 7-for-7 at Riviera CC. He opened with a four-birdie two-bogey 69 and returned Saturday morning to circle seven birdies on 11 (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation. The 29-year-old gained 5.221 strokes tee-to-green and 2.395 strokes with the flat stick. He kicked off with a 3-birdie train on holes 3-5, 2-putted the par-4 10th for birdie, and went back-to-back with birdie-4 at 11. Tringale saved some of the best for last, dropping a 42-footer from the fringe for birdie at the par-4 15th and then holed out from 82 yards for a walk-off 3 at the par-4 18th.
Feb 18 - 6:50 PM
Cameron Tringale takes his talents to Riviera Country Club for this week's Genesis Open.
The Cali native is no stranger to success at this relative home game. Tringale is 6-for-6 at the Genesis Open, including a T12 in the 2014 edition. His familiarity with the grass types and climate of the area certainly can't hurt. On the flip side, he arrives in a slump, missing three of four cuts since the calendar flipped to 2017, posting a 73rd-place finish in the lone cut made. In a battle of recent form versus course history, gamers have an interesting decision to make on Tringale this week.
Feb 15 - 10:06 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Cameron Tringale heads home for a seventh appearance at this week's CareerBuilder Challenge.
The SoCal native, and resident, should feel very much at home this week as he tees it up just a few hours from home base. In his career he is 6-for-6 at this event in La Quinta, California, including a T16 at last year's edition. More recently, Tringale posted a 4-for-5 record in the fall, with a T27 at The RSM Classic being the highlight. If gamers are playing in a salary-cap format where a cut made is crucial, then Tringale should rank highly on the list of sleepers this week.
Jan 18 - 11:33 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Cameron Tringale tackled the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club with a 7-under-par 32-33=65 during round one of The RSM Classic, tying the course record and grabbing an early piece of the clubhouse lead.
Tringale split 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 15 greens today, allowing him a relative stress-free round with the flat stick. The lone bogey of the round came at the par-4 12th hole when he missed the green and failed to sink the par-saving attempt. He converted both of his other up-and-downs on the day. The Plantation Course has only been in the RSM rota since last year, but this ties Kevin Kisner's 7-under 65 from R1 last year as the course record during tournament play. He also shares the honors with Kyle Stanley who started at the same time today, but went off on the 10th tee. Tringale has three top 30s in five tries here at Sea Island Resort, and should be on his way to a fourth after this stellar start.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:13:00 PM
Tringale within 1 at Riviera with week-low 64
Feb 18 - 6:50 PM
Tringale sends mixed signals ahead of Genesis
Feb 15 - 10:06 AM
Cameron Tringale back home for CB Challenge
Jan 18 - 11:33 AM
Tringale torches Plantation Course in RSM R1
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:13:00 PM
More Cameron Tringale Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
9
0
0
0
0
344
104
3
77
10
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
100
0
0
0
9
36
7
1
1
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
27
5
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
73
0
0
0
15
40
14
3
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
4
43
7
0
0
The RSM Classic
27
0
0
0
17
48
7
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
46
0
0
1
17
45
6
3
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
31
0
0
2
19
39
11
1
0
CIMB Classic
76
0
0
0
13
43
14
1
1
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
23
6
0
0
