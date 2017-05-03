Welcome,
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Shane Bertsch
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
47
) / 3/30/1970
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Shane Bertsch has withdrawn just ahead of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, giving Stuart Appleby a shot this week.
Bertsch cited back issues as the reason for this WD. He is currently playing on a Web.com Tour medical extension with two events remaining to earn 348 FedExCup Points or $597,069 to re-enter the reshuffle category for the remainder of the season. That is a tall task for anyone, so Bertsch will need a huge finish once he's ready.
Feb 8 - 12:20 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
World No. 994 Shane Bertsch is in the published field at this week's Wells Fargo Championship, the tournament making a 1-time stop in Wilmington, North Carolina, at Eagle Point Golf Club.
UPDATE:
Bertsch posted rounds of 75-72=147 (+7) to miss the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Colorado native is set to make his first start of the season on a medical extension out of the reshuffle category. He begins with 11 events to earn 363.310 FedExCup points or $612,397 to retain status for the remainder of the season. The 47-year-old's last TOUR action was T35 (
64 weeks ago
) at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has made five rehab starts this year on the Web.com Tour, missing four cuts, including last week, and cashing a T20 two weeks ago in Indiana. The Texas A&M alum has no wins on the main stage (and just five top 10s) in 183 career events. He's a 3-time winner on the junior circuit in 310 career starts, most recently in 2015, finishing 9th in regular-season money.
Wed, May 3, 2017 12:45:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Shane Bertsch enters 2017 with a Major Medical Extension in his back pocket, and a tall task ahead of him if he wants to maintain TOUR status.
The Denver native was 6-for-9 last season before an injury sidelined him. He didn't play any events during the fall, but when he returns to action he'll have 11 starts to earn 363 FedExCup points or $612,397 in order to regain his status for the season. In 183 career starts he's averaging $13,970 per start, so he'll need to increase that production 4x if he wants to fulfill the terms of his Major Medical. The 46-year-old was last seen in action posting a T35 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 09:49:00 AM
Shane Bertsch pieced together a 6-under-par 32-34=66 on Pebble Beach Golf Links in round one of the AT&T Pro-Am.
The Denver native played smart golf today as he was all over the fairways, splitting 10 (of 14) on the day. It didn't matter that he ranked outside the top 125 in driving distance today as he still managed 12 greens in regulation and got hot with the flat stick. On the day, Bertsch splashed in four putts from outside 12 feet, including a 20'8" bomb for birdie on the par-4 13th hole. Entering the week ranked 119th in strokes gained, it will be interesting to see if he can maintain this pace.
Thu, Feb 11, 2016 04:59:00 PM
Shane Bertsch WDs ahead of AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 8 - 12:20 PM
Bertsch is in published field at Wells Fargo
Wed, May 3, 2017 12:45:00 PM
Shane Bertsch with no timetable for return
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 09:49:00 AM
Bertsch drops birdies in bunches in AT&T R1
Thu, Feb 11, 2016 04:59:00 PM
More Shane Bertsch Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
7
0
0
0
0
170
30
0
43
9
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
