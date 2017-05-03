Player Page

Shane Bertsch

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (47) / 3/30/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 185

Shane Bertsch has withdrawn just ahead of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, giving Stuart Appleby a shot this week.
Bertsch cited back issues as the reason for this WD. He is currently playing on a Web.com Tour medical extension with two events remaining to earn 348 FedExCup Points or $597,069 to re-enter the reshuffle category for the remainder of the season. That is a tall task for anyone, so Bertsch will need a huge finish once he's ready. Feb 8 - 12:20 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 01703004390
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 